Retirement Advisor: A Quick And Dirty Calculation Of Your 'Number' (Podcast)

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast by clicking on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify or Stitcher.
Retirement savers generally want to know what large “number” they need to fund their retirement. But people live their whole lives based on a monthly income, and it is on the basis of that small number that we can try to arrive at the bigger one. We present an oversimplified method of generating a portfolio goal from one’s income needs.
This podcast (5:09) suggests that this back-of-the-envelope calculation is really just a starting place for a much more sophisticated discussion to which financial advisors can add tremendous value.