4 High-Flying SWANs

I’ll provide an update on four of our high-flying SWANs.

By combining rigorous valuation screening and sound diversification, we’re able to smooth out the impact of an occasional outlier, such as Tanger.

One of the reasons we’ve maintained relatively stable results for the Durable Income Portfolio is because we target between 35 to 40 REITs within it.

It’s that time again!

Time to discuss our SWANs: Those real estate investment trusts that are so strong – so solid. So safe – that they literally help you sleep well at night.

This is a topic I’ve mentioned a few times now, including six months ago on Dec. 18, 2018. At the time, I was naturally pondering the new year, wondering what it had in store for us.

Because, let’s face it: 2018 wasn’t always fun.

That 12-month period was a rocky road in so many ways. For proof of that… if you dare… just look at a chart of any of the major U.S. indexes between Jan. 2 and Dec. 31.

You’re bound to wince.

Source: Yahoo Finance

For instance, on the first official trading day of 2018, the Nasdaq opened at 6,937.65. At the time, that number seemed swell to us considering everything that had happened the previous year.

After all, everything that had happened the previous year involved higher and higher prices. Why shouldn’t we have expected more of the same in 2018 when none of the major factors had changed to influence anything differently?

The economy was still booming when we said farewell to 2017.

Jobs numbers were still going up.

The government hadn’t changed hands.

Everything was looking good. Better than good. Everything was looking great!

And everyone was on a high… utterly clueless that the Nasdaq would end the year down 300 points when everything was said and done. Yet that’s exactly what happened anyway.

To quote Sven Henrich over at MarketWatch, “I think it’s fair to say that markets ended the year quite differently from how most people expected them to at the beginning of 2018.”

Well said, Sven. Well said.

Even so, that doesn’t mean our Top 10 SWANs mentioned in our own article up above – or the investors who held them – suffered in the resulting chaos.

In that regard, we came out looking quite nice.

Photo Source

Hurting vs. Suffering – vs. Staying Strong Anyway

Please don’t misunderstand me. I’m not saying these SWANs didn’t see their prices drop somewhat, somehow, someway like almost everything else out there.

They did. Most certainly.

It’s just that there’s a difference between hurting and suffering.

In the stock market, you see, suffering is when you’ve allocated significant capital to one or two stocks instead of spreading your precious capital around to properly diversify.

On the other hand, hurting is when a stock drops significantly over weeks or months… and you find yourself becoming inpatient with Mr. Market to turn around already.

And, for the record, it always does.

Also for the record, when you’ve got solid companies with solid metrics in your portfolio, you don’t have to worry about mere market fluctuations.

That’s what I’m talking about when I mention stocks that help you sleep well at night. I mean business models and management teams that are mature enough to not run with the crowd.

(And that’s even if it turns them into something of a black SWAN – such as with Tanger Outlets (SKT), one of our original 10.)

While some may consider our proprietary SWAN rating model to be foolish, we see it as an optimal tool for capital allocation. And it’s become a valuable resource for modeling portfolios – recognizing that fundamental analysis has given us a tremendous edge on the competition.

We don’t care about impressing the “cool kids” out there. Instead, we focus on finding the best businesses with well-defined moats. Everything else is background noise.

Now, it’s very obvious that the markets are doing a whole lot better in 2019 than they were in 2018.

Yes, there have been some dips down so far. And we haven’t yet gained the ground we lost since reaching our high in May. But I’m not comfortable with the markets climbing uninterrupted anyway.

Because of the bigger, brighter picture we’re enjoying right now, you’re probably not going to be surprised to see how well our collection of SWANs are doing these days.

As such, we’re just going to go over four of my favorites.

Source: Yahoo Finance

First though, as you can see above, the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) has grown by 21.5% year-to-date, validating the flight to quality for income-oriented investments.

Ironically, we targeted total returns of 9-10% in 2018 and 2019. And when you compare our forecast over two years (18-20% total returns) to where we are right now, REITs have already made up all their lost ground from 2018. Plus, they’ve hit our forecasted growth in six months’ time.

But don’t thank me for that. Thank the Federal Reserve.

Today, we face a falling rate environment since the bond market is signaling concern over steadily worsening economic fundamentals. The good news is that the 10-year to three-month yield curve (the best recession forecaster ever discovered) remains stable at around -25 basis points.

That means the bond market – the so-called “smart money” on Wall Street – believes the Fed could cut rates 50 basis points to un-invert the curve, thus (hopefully) preventing a recession.

Simply put, it’s a good time for long-term income investors to keep buying undervalued SWANs like Simon Property Group (SPG), Brookfield Property REIT (BPR) and Kimco Realty (KIM).

But should America’s economic outlook brighten in the coming months… perhaps due to an end to the trade war… and interest rates start rising higher, remember that this will be a reason to cheer, not to fear for your REIT portfolio.

Rising interest rates are a sign of economic vitality. And, ultimately, prosperity is good for all dividend stocks, especially REITs.

Strategy Session

Our core REIT portfolio is called the Durable Income Portfolio. And it has returned an average of 12% per year since we began it back in 2013.

Year-to-date, this highly diversified basket of REITs – including a 55%+ SWAN allocation – has returned over 18%. It’s targeted to return 9%-11% in 2019, broken down into 5% dividend yield and 5% price appreciation.

Although many investors favor higher yields of 8%-plus, we’ve found that our strategy of combining growth and income produces optimal returns over the long term. By carefully researching each proposed investment, we underwrite each company to ensure that there are catalysts to provide both stable income and price appreciation.

That’s regardless of what Mr. Market is thinking.

One of the reasons we’ve maintained relatively stable results for the Durable Income Portfolio is because we target between 35 to 40 REITs within it. By combining rigorous valuation screening and sound diversification, we’re able to smooth out the impact of an occasional outlier. Such as Tanger.

(Note: I'm in the process of writing a detailed Tanger report for Marketplace members)

To be clear, we don’t screen for stock prices even if we do provide alerts on our Marketplace service. Instead, we thoughtfully scan for value through a disciplined analysis of the underlying security.

Furthermore, we don’t insist on high yield, staying away from stocks that appear to be dangerous due to poor dividend coverage, conflicted management, or flat dividend growth.

It’s those kinds of principles that lead us to these kinds of results.

In this article today, I’ll provide an update on four of our high-flying SWANs. Then, next week, I’ll provide another one on four of our Strongest Buy SWANs… the ones we have the highest convictions on despite market sentiment.

Until then, here’s our first four…

Will Our First Four REITs Please Stand Up

Here’s the quick – and impressive – overview of what we’ve got going on in this bracket.

STORE Capital (STOR)

Return: 26.2% year-to-date

Price to Funds From Operations (P/FFO): 18.6x (normal 16.3x)

Dividend Yield: 3.8%

2019 Growth Forecast: 5%

S&P Rating: BBB

Recommendation: Hold (based on valuation): Buy Price Target: $30.00

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

STAG Industrial (STAG)

Return: 28.2% year-to-date

P/FFO: 17.3x (normal 14.5x)

Dividend Yield: 4.6%

2019 Growth Forecast: 2%

S&P Rating: NA

Recommendation: Hold (based on valuation): Buy Price Target: $28.50

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Kimco Realty (KIM)

Return: 33.3% year-to-date

P/FFO: 12.9x (normal 15.1x)

Dividend Yield: 5.9%

2019 Growth Forecast: 0%

S&P Rating: BBB+

Recommendation: Strong Buy: Buy Price Target: $25.00

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

W.P. Carey (WPC)

Return: 34.2% year-to-date

P/FFO: 18.9x (normal 14.7x)

Dividend Yield: 4.8%

2019 Growth Forecast: 1%

S&P Rating: BBB

Recommendation: Hold (based on valuation): Buy Price Target: $76.00

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

As you know, the most beneficial time to be a value investor is when the market is falling. In my “Ugly Duckling” article (coming soon), I’ll provide insight into my top four Strong Buy SWAN picks… recognizing, as Buffett does, that “the key to investing is determining the competitive advantage of any given company and, above all, the durability of that advantage.”

As far as I’m concerned, now is the time to separate the wheat from the chaff. It’s time to steer REIT investors toward opportunities with definable margins of safety.

Many REITs are becoming expensive right now, and it’s not the time to be yield chasing. (Then again, it rarely is.) That can too easily wipe out all your gains.

Be tactical. Be smart. And avoid dividends that are vulnerable to be cut.

Alternatively, seek dividends that can and will grow. And only pay reasonable or attractive prices when buying.

Because that is the true secret to financial freedom and building a retirement nest egg so you can sleep well at night.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KIM, STOR, SKT, STAG, WPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.