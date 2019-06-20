Altria: Juul To Bring Long-Term Growth, 6%+ Dividend Yield In The Meantime

Cigarette volumes are declining at an accelerating rate, and Altria has a high debt load in the aftermath of purchasing a 35% stake in the e-vapor giant.

By Aristofanis Papadatos

Altria Group (MO) is offering a 6.3% dividend yield, well above its 10-year average yield due to steady dividend growth along with a falling share price in recent months. The stock has dramatically underperformed the market in the last two years. During this period, the stock has shed 34% whereas S&P has rallied 18%.

Income investors have a unique opportunity on their hands, as Altria has rarely yielded above 6% in the years following the Great Recession. With a strong business model and excellent competitive advantages, Altria is one of the highest-quality stocks on our list of 5%+ yielding stocks. You can see our full list of high-yield dividend stocks here.

This extent of underperformance, which is rare for this traditionally resilient, slow-moving stock, has resulted from some headwinds facing the tobacco giant. However, we continue to rate Altria stock a buy due to its future growth potential and 6%+ dividend yield.

Business Overview

Altria has been facing a secular headwind in the last several decades, the decreasing consumption of cigarettes per capita. However, the company has more than offset this headwind via meaningful price hikes year after year. Thanks to the inelastic demand for tobacco products, the benefit from the price hikes has been much greater than the resultant decrease in the demand for these products.

This is clearly reflected in the enviable growth record of Altria. The company has managed to grow its earnings per share in 9 of the last 10 years. Moreover, it has grown its earnings per share at a 9.5% average annual rate in the last decade. This is an enviable growth pace, particularly given the secular decline in the consumption of cigarettes.

While the above mentioned decline in consumption is normal, the market was alarmed in the latest earnings report of Altria, as the company missed the analysts’ consensus in its earnings per share ($0.90 vs. expected $0.93) due to a 14.3% decline in cigarette volumes over last year’s quarter. The market was somewhat justified to be concerned over this accelerated decline, at least on the surface. However, more than half of the decline was caused by inventory overhang from the previous quarter, as well as other non-recurring factors. According to Altria, the adjusted decrease in the cigarette consumption in the first quarter was approximately 5%. Such a decrease is in line with management’s guidance for the upcoming years.

The Main Concern: Vaping

While the greatest part of the plunge in cigarette volumes in the first quarter resulted from non-recurring factors, the market is justified to be concerned over a somewhat accelerated decline of traditional cigarettes due to the expansion of vaping products.

As JUUL is by far the market leader in vaping products, Altria decided to acquire a 35% stake in the company for $12.8 billion in December. Thanks to this major stake, Altria will benefit, at least in part, from the high growth of vaping products and will thus offset the effect of the decline of its legacy products, at least to some extent.

Given the transaction price, Altria valued JUUL at $38 billion. That valuation was almost 2.5 times the $16 billion valuation JUUL had achieved in an investment round only six months earlier. That valuation was also approximately 38 times the annual revenues of JUUL and 150 times its current EBITDA. When the acquisition of the major stake was announced, the market was panicked, as it feared that Altria destroyed shareholder value via this major acquisition.

In addition, analysts are concerned that the growth of JUUL will cannibalize the sales of the legacy products of Altria. In other words, there are concerns that Altria has wasted an enormous amount just to compensate for the declining volumes of its legacy products. Moreover, the volume growth of JUUL has significantly decelerated in the last three quarters, mostly due to regulatory actions that prevent youth access and appeal of the vaping products. Source: Investor Presentation

Consequently, investors are afraid that Altria has paid too much for its stake in JUUL. However, those who focus only on the competition in the U.S. market miss the exciting growth potential of JUUL in international markets. As Altria operates only in the U.S., the international expansion of JUUL will greatly boost Altria's growth potential. Source: Investor Presentation

JUUL recently launched its products in Spain and thus it is now available in 9 countries outside the U.S.: Canada, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. All these countries have large populations and thus they are very attractive for high-growth companies. JUUL is currently available in more than 8,500 stores in France, Germany, Italy and Switzerland.

Moreover, it plans to test several products in some international markets this year. Given the success of JUUL in the domestic market, its growth potential in international markets is immense. In the most recent quarter, JUUL reported 23% sales growth over the previous quarter thanks to strong international sales, which more than offset the effect of some products being pulled from U.S. stores. Thanks to its 35% stake in JUUL, Altria will greatly benefit from the international expansion of JUUL.

It is also remarkable that mutual fund giant Capital Re bought shares of JUUL in the secondary market last month, at a price that valued the company at more than the $38 billion valuation of Altria’s stake, in December. There was one source that said the investment could value JUUL close to $50 billion. If the estimate of that source is close to reality, the value of the stake of Altria has greatly appreciated (~30%) in just five months. Moreover, JUUL has been working with JPMorgan in a lengthy, secretive assignment, which has triggered rumors that the vaping product producer is planning a new round of fundraising. If these rumors turn out to be correct, we will soon find out how much Altria has gained in market value from its stake in JUUL.

Dividend Analysis

Altria has raised its dividend 53 times in the last 49 years. This is certainly an impressive record, particularly given the secular decline in the consumption of its products. Thanks to a steep decrease in its tax rate, Altria raised its dividend twice last year for a total 21% raise, from $0.66 per quarter in 2017 to $0.80 now. The tobacco giant has grown its dividend at a 9.6% average annual rate in the last decade. As it has paid the same dividend for four quarters in a row, the company is expected to announce a dividend hike in August.

Some investors may be worried that Altria will not be able to raise its dividend due to the excessive debt load that has resulted from its recent acquisitions. The interest expense of the company more than quintupled in the first quarter, from $148 million in last year’s quarter to $762 million. This is indeed a concerning increase.

However, it is critical to realize that Altria had an extremely strong balance sheet before its recent purchases of stakes in JUUL and Cronos (OTC:CRON). The company thus had ample room to increase its leverage. To provide a perspective, interest expense consumed only 6% of its operating income in the first quarter of last year. That was an exceptionally low level of interest expense. After the acquisitions, interest expense now consumes 33% of the operating income. While this level is not optimal, it is certainly manageable. Even better, Altria has announced a major restructuring program, which aims to reduce its annual operating expenses by $500-$600 million by the end of this year. As a result, the company will offset part of the effect of its increased debt level.

Moreover, as Altria needs to spend minimal amounts on capital expenses, it always enjoys excessive free cash flows. Thanks to these cash flows, Altria will begin to reduce its leverage from this year and thus it will gradually bring its leverage towards its historical levels.

Given all the above, we expect Altria to maintain its exceptional dividend growth streak for many more years. Management has provided guidance for earnings per share of $4.15-$4.27 this year. At the mid-point, this guidance implies approximate 6% earnings-per-share growth over last year’s $3.99. As management recently reiterated its long-term target dividend payout ratio of 80%, it is reasonable to expect the company to raise its annual dividend 5%, from $3.20 to $3.36. In such a case, it will achieve its target payout ratio and will keep its shareholders satisfied.

It is also worth noting that the company is offering an exceptionally high dividend yield, both from an absolute and a historical point of view. The stock is currently offering a 6.3% dividend yield. If our expectations for a 5% dividend hike are proven correct, the yield will rise to 6.6%. This is an almost decade-high dividend yield for Altria, with the exception of a few days in the Christmas sell-off, when the depressed stock price resulted in a 7% dividend yield.

Therefore, investors are given a chance to purchase this exceptional stock at a nearly decade-high dividend yield and rest assured that the dividend will remain safe for the foreseeable future. On the other hand, as Altria will try to reduce its debt load in the upcoming years, it is not likely to keep growing its dividend at its historical 9.6% annual rate. As a result, investors should expect slower dividend growth rates in the next few years.

Valuation

Based on the expected earnings per share of this year, Altria is trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.0. This earnings multiple is half of the valuation level of the stock just two years ago.

As interest rates were near record-low levels two years ago, it is natural that Altria is now trading at a cheaper valuation level than it did back then. On the other hand, the current valuation of Altria is too cheap for a company with such a strong business model, resilient and reliable free cash flows and an enviable dividend growth record.

The stock was trading at such a cheap valuation level in the aftermath of the Great Recession and offered exceptional returns to those who purchased it around that opportune level. We expect the same pattern to repeat once again, as soon as the company stabilizes the results of its legacy business and the international growth of JUUL attracts the attention of the investing community.

Resilience to recessions

Thanks to the inelastic demand for its products, Altria has proven remarkably resilient to recessions. In the Great Recession, when most companies saw their earnings collapse, Altria kept growing its earnings per share. Whenever the next economic downturn shows up, Altria will prove resilient once again.

As the Fed has become much more flexible in its interest rate policy lately, the risk of an upcoming recession has materially decreased. However, investors should not become complacent and underestimate the importance of resilience to downturns, particularly after a whole decade without a recession.

Final Thoughts

Altria has been punished harshly by the market due to the recent accelerated decline in the consumption of traditional cigarettes. However, a great part of that decline was caused by non-recurring factors, such as inventory overhang. Moreover, the tobacco giant will continue to offset its declining volumes via meaningful price hikes.

Furthermore, Altria will greatly benefit from the international expansion of JUUL, which is only in its very early phases. Investors should also realize that they are given a rare chance to purchase Altria near a decade-high forward dividend yield of 6.6%, taking into account a reasonable dividend hike in August.

Overall, the stock is likely to highly reward those who purchase it at its current suppressed valuation level, just like it has done in all the similar cases in the past. Those who purchase the stock at its current price are adequately compensated with a 6.6% dividend yield while waiting for their investing thesis to play out.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.