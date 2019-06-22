REITs Vs. Bonds In Retirement

Our method enables us to earn high and stable income from real asset backed investments.

REITs are a viable alternative to retirees and other income investors who desire greater income without having to take significantly more risk.

Interest rates remain at historically low levels and investors are faced with an income problem.

When the main investment objective is to generate highly consistent and safe income, investors have historically turned to bonds (LQD, VCLT, IEF). While this may have worked well in the past and allowed investors to earn a satisfying yield, today's environment is much less favorable to bond investors.

After a multi-decade-long decline in interest rates, the yields are today at historically low levels:

source

This creates two major issues to retirees:

Not enough income is earned to meet their retirement needs.

The value of their bond holdings may erode if and when interest rates return to normal and inflation accelerates.

What is then the solution in this low yield environment?

One asset class in particular has been gaining a lot of momentum in this low interest rate environment: REITs.

The reason why real estate has become the go-to alternative to bonds is because it shares many similarities to bonds in its risk profile, but it generates much greater income and protects against long term inflation.

I would go as far as to say that REITs are an ideal asset class for retirees who are looking to diversify their portfolio away from bonds and earn higher income without taking significantly more risks.

I know that after reading this, many of you are already very skeptic of what is to come in this article. To be clear, I'm not saying that REITs are as safe as bonds. However, both asset classes are more comparable than you may think, and this is what I will aim to demonstrate here.

source

REITs vs. Bonds: A Risk Comparison

REITs are equity-based real estate investments, and as such, their risk profile will never be perfectly comparable to regular bonds. There are, however, many similarities and even advantages for investors who need stable income and have a long investment time frame to weather short-term volatility.

Cash flow risk comparison

In both cases, there's an agreement between two parties to lend something in return of a cash payment. In the case of bonds, the lender “lends” money and receives “ interest” in return. In the case of a REIT, the company "leases" properties and receives “rents” in return. The terminology is different, but the general concept is identical. There's a contractual agreement that obligates the borrower/tenant to pay interest/rent to the investor for a fixed period of time. So both have only limited cash flow risk. At the exception of an outright bankruptcy, the cash flow should remain intact.

Default risk comparison

Leases are generally considered to be “senior” to any bond payment obligations. As such, even during a bankruptcy, most companies continue to pay their rent while they suspend all interest payments.

Moreover, since REITs are "backed" by real estate, the properties can be released to other tenants in case of vacancy, and as such, the principal is not lost per se. On the other hand, if a borrower defaults on your bonds, you could well lose it all.

Inflation risk comparison

The REIT investor is well-protected against inflation with periodic rent increases that are contractually agreed on day 1. Additionally, in the case of rapidly-accelerating inflation, real estate can provide a good hedge against the real loss of purchasing power. Replacement cost goes up, and so does the value of existing constructions.

The typical bond investor is not enjoying the same protection and is at greater risk of rising inflation.

Interest rate risk comparison

Since REITs enjoy growing cash flow over time, they are less impacted by rising interest rates. In the 16 periods since 1995 when interest rates rose significantly, REITs generated positive returns in 12 of them. The reason is that changes in the level of interest rates often reflect an improvement in the level of economic activity. A better economy results in higher occupancy, rent growth and overall superior business fundamentals for real estate investors.

Bonds, on the other hand, provide no protection in most cases. An increase in interest rates causes an immediate loss in value. The longer the maturity, the greater the loss.

Volatility risk comparison

Since REITs are equity-based investments, they are likely to experience greater volatility in the short run. This is especially true since they commonly employ leverage to boost returns.

Even though the income and the private market valuations of properties are fairly constant, the volatility remains greater than that of bonds which have a set maturity date.

Takeaway: More Similar Than Different

REITs are not materially different in their cash flow risk. They are, however, senior to bonds in case of bankruptcies, protected against inflation and less sensitive to interest rates. It makes them viable alternatives to retirees who need consistent income and can ignore short-term price volatility.

Source: author’s estimate

With this risk comparison in mind, it's not so surprising to learn that commercial real estate has historically been only slightly more volatile than bonds:

source

REITs do not own anything else than real estate and their risk profile is arguably even lower because they are widely diversified with hundreds or thousands of properties under one umbrella to mitigate the risks of individual properties.

In fact, if you look at REIT’s net operating income, you will note that it has been exceptionally resilient to even to the sharpest recession with just a 2% drop in 2009:

source

Now this does not mean that REITs never cut their dividend or suffer losses. It is important to recognize that “not all REITs are created equal” and there exists large disparities in risks from one property type to another.

For retirees who are looking to earn consistent income from REIT investments, our suggestion is to invest in net lease REITs.

Net Lease REITs: The “Bond-Like” Real Estate Investment

“Net lease” or “triple-net” are commonly-used terms to describe freestanding retail property investments such as Dollar General (DG) convenience stores, CVS (CVS) pharmacies, or even Chevron (CVX) gas stations.

They are some of our favorite properties at High Yield Landlord because they have historically generated some of the highest returns, and yet they have done so while being less risky and paying higher income.

source

You have probably already heard about the two largest and most popular net lease REITs, namely Realty Income (O) and National Retail Properties (NNN).

They are both famous for having been exceptionally strong performers with market-beating total returns of up to 15% per year on average and consistently growing dividend payments over many decades. Not even the great financial crisis could take them down as both REITs increased their dividends in 2008 and 2009:

What makes these properties so spectacularly resilient?

The"net" lease mitigates the risks by modifying the lease terms more in favor of the landlord:

Very Long Lease Terms: Tenants will commonly sign an extraordinarily long lease of 10-20 years with multiple five-year extension possibilities.

No Landlord Responsibilities: During the lease term, the tenant takes care of all property expenses and must maintain the building.

Defensive Sectors: The businesses that occupy net lease buildings commonly operate in defensive sectors such as convenience stores, pharmacies, gas stations and quick service restaurants.

Strong Profitability: The rent coverage ratios are generally in the 2-4x range – making it very unlikely that tenants default on their leases. In most cases, tenants would need to see +50% drops in unit profits before they would struggle to cover their rent payments.

Protection against inflation: Net leases are generally tied to an inflation index or include fixed and automatic rent increases of 2% per year or 10% every five years. Since property expenses are borne by the tenant, but the rent keeps on rising, the landlord is protected against inflation.

Therefore, the cash flow is “bond-like” and net leases are often referred to as the safest income generators for property investors:

source

In fact, the resemblance between bonds and net lease properties is so flagrant that net lease properties are commonly purchased based on the lease characteristics and its yield. The “real estate” element often takes a back seat, and properties are traded based on their yield and default risk, just like bonds.

There are several net lease REITs that yield over 6.5% today and provide additional upside potential.

Are they riskier than bonds?

Yes.

Are they significantly riskier than bonds?

No they are not.

Are they ideal income investments for retirees?

Yes they are.

High Yield Landlord, The #1 Service for REIT Investors

We are the largest community of REIT Investors on Seeking Alpha with over 600 members. We spend 1000s of hours and well over $20,000 per year researching the market for the most profitable investment opportunities and share the results with you at a tiny fraction of the cost. Join Us Today Before Price Increase! Don't let the low interest rates ruin your life. Beat the price increase and become a “Passive Landlord” with our 8% yielding diversified Real Estate Portfolio. SIGN UP FOR FREE TRIAL HERE

Disclosure: I am/we are long SEVERAL NET LEASE REITS NOT MENTIONED IN THIS ARTICLE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.