Main Street Capital Is A Sell

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Koshote Fundamental Research as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Essential. Click here to find out more »

Main Street Capital (NYSE: MAIN) has an alarmingly high NAV premium and a low dividend yield compared to its peers which is only partially explained by its lower cost structure. MAIN's exposure to lower middle market private equity is the trigger that will result in a revaluation of the BDC.

How to Value Expense Savings and Advisory Income

MAIN's extreme premium to NAV is partially justified by the lower operating expenses highlighted in the table above and advisory fee income which is additional fee income not tied to NAV. These factors can be adjusted so as to value MAIN on an apples-to-apples basis with other BDCs. I have calculated an estimated operating expense advantage based on the median peer operating expenses as a % of assets of ~2.6%. I then capitalized this expense advantage and the 2018 advisory fee income using the current dividend yield as a cap rate resulting in an estimated justifiable premium to peer NAV premium / (discount) of ~48%. I believe this analysis is conservative due to the 6.0% capitalization rate. As investors likely expect extraordinary dividends from the private equity portfolio to continue, the BDC average dividend yield of ~10% is likely a more appropriate capitalization rate for the expense advantage. Since the advisory fee income can be taken away, it is at greater risk and so arguably justifies an even higher capitalization rate absent a strong argument for significant growth in advisory fee income.

Source: MAIN investor presentation and author

Significant Change in Leverage Loan Prices

Over 90% of the leveraged loan universe is now trading below par. This is a significant change from the environment in 2018 and 2017 when most loans were trading at a premium and repricing transactions were commonplace. However, there has not been a uniform change in valuation. "Bankable" loans with BB or BBB ratings are at or above par while B rated loans (most leveraged buyouts) have fallen in value. This mark to market revaluation of broadly syndicated loans for leveraged buyouts has not been reflected in private equity and lower middle market debt which don't have market prices and whose valuations are marked to estimate only once a year.

Private Equity Is a Source of Future Losses, Not Growth

From 2008 to 2009, valuation multiples of middle market companies collapsed in half and the required equity contribution increased as shown in the chart below from Pitchbook's U.S. PE Middle Market Report.

However, this chart implies that the quality of companies receiving financing in 2009 was comparable to those in 2008 (and more importantly, today). Having worked in leverage finance over the past two recessions, I can assure you that any deal could get done in 2008 (and today), but only the best companies could access capital markets in 2009. By best I mean, most leverageable - companies with recurring and predictable revenue streams, high quality assets, strong growth prospects, etc. While it is difficult to find data to prove this conclusively, the collapse in transaction activity from 1,294 deals in 2008 to 749 deals in 2009 shown below is indicative that the weakest borrowers were weeded out.

It Gets Worse

So, valuations declined despite a quality improvement. What could be worse? Well, why are you assuming that EBITDA in 2008 meant the same thing as EBITDA in 2009 (and today)? EBITDA is defined differently in every transaction and every credit agreement. Let's talk about pro forma adjustments. When financial sponsors purchase a target company, they always have a plan for improving the business. Prior to close, they have identified costs to be cut, additional revenue opportunities, add-on acquisitions which can be completed, and so forth. In a frothy market, pro forma adjustments can account for 30-40% of Adjusted EBITDA while in a challenged market, financial sponsors will get little or no credit for potential synergies to be achieved.

And It Happens in a Recession

Valuation multiples don't decline in a vacuum; they decline when business performance weakens. Due to the impact of fixed costs on operating leverage, a 5%-10% decline in revenue can contribute to a 10%-30% (or worse) decline in EBITDA. Remember leveraged buyouts have high leverage and interest on that debt is a fixed cost, which will not decline with revenue.

Let's Add It All Up

To be conservative, let's make the following assumptions:

Strict (unadjusted) EBITDA declines by only 5% from a peak valuation period to a trough period. Allowed adjustments only decline from 30% of Strict EBITDA to 20% of Strict EBITDA. Reported valuation multiples decline by a third (vs. ~half last recession). The quality adjustment to reflect that only high quality companies access financing in a recession is only 10% (i.e. the effective valuation multiple during a peak period only inflates valuation by 10%). And the equity contribution increases from 40% of transaction value to 50% of transaction value.

As shown in the table below on the left, these assumptions result in a 47% decrease in enterprise value and a 56% decrease in the amount of debt lenders will be willing to provide. This is a major default trigger should the company need additional financing or have a debt maturity.

Even if you throw out my quality adjustment (table on the right), there is a 42% decline in enterprise value and a 51% decline in allowed debt. Absent significant debt reduction from the peak financing period until a trigger event, there is no remaining equity value.

Do I Expect a Complete Loss?

I went through the previous exercise to show what happens to the value of equity in leveraged buyouts when they are financed at the peak and default in the trough. However, keep in mind that only ~10-15% of these companies will default. Most companies will move down in value, but eventually recover at least some of their value so long as management can keep them out of default.

Financial sponsors are active by nature. They cut costs, seek amendments, buy back debt from lenders at a discount, contribute additional equity for expansion projects or opportunistic acquisitions at attractive prices. All of these actions will preserve value and potentially increase value. However, I expect the NAV of private equity investments at BDCs, including MAIN, to decline by at least 30% over the next two years as valuations of comparable transactions decline. This NAV decline will trigger a reassessment of the premium investors are willing to pay for MAIN's NAV.

Timing Is Everything

Default spikes typically coincide with recessions absent idiosyncratic events to industries which comprise a particularly large such as shale E&P (2016), offshore drillers (2017), or Petroleos de Venezuela S.A. (2017).

Several important recession indicators are flashing warning signals. To start, the yield curve has been significantly (10 year under 3 month) inverted since May. The New York Fed has done research on the predictability of recessions based on the yield curve as shown below:

Now, I will acknowledge that the chart says only ~30% chance of recession by May 2020, but take a look at how often probabilities get that high and then don't ultimately wind up in a recession. It's only happened twice and each time, the recession occurred 1-2 years later.

But perhaps you don't trust the academics at the Federal Reserve. Here's an interesting (and depressing) chart from Jeff Gundlach at DoubleLine showing consumer expectations vs. current confidence with past recessionary periods shaded in pink:

Assuming the 6.0% (recurring) dividend yield of MAIN meets your return hurdle, a combination of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ: PFLT) and one-month Treasury bills should provide a comparable yield at lower risk. PFLT is the lower risk of the two Pennant Park BDCs with a portfolio comprised almost entirely of 1st Lien Senior Secured loans to middle market companies which they originate themselves. PennantPark has a strong investment team led by Art Penn, a co-founder of Ares Capital Management and has experienced only 9 non-accruals out of 349 companies since inception. PFLT Q1 2019 Presentation.

Even assuming the dividend at PFLT gets cut by 15% and that one-month Treasury yields drop to a 1.5% annualized rate, a 70/30 weighting to PFLT and one-month Treasuries delivers a superior yield to MAIN at current market prices. Adjusting the PFLT NAV to take into account the benefit of the Treasury weighting and adjusting MAIN for capitalized expense savings and management fee income, there is a significant difference of 62.3% in NAV premiums between the two strategies (see table below). Based on PennantPark's historical track record, this represents a significant improvement in margin of safety. This comparison is before taking into account any losses to the MAIN private equity portfolio and adjusting the NAV accordingly.

As further confirmation of relative value, insiders at PFLT have purchased over $1.6 million of PFLT shares over the past two years vs. no insider purchases of MAIN over the same time frame.

Conclusion

Even adjusting for MAIN's lower expense ratio and advisory income, it trades at a significant premium to NAV. MAIN's NAV is at risk due to its private equity portfolio. I expect a revaluation of MAIN's private equity portfolio over the next year which will trigger a negative market reaction and significant deterioration of the NAV premium resulting in a +25% loss in market capitalization per the following calculations.

I further believe that based on adjusted NAV, a portfolio of PFLT and one-month Treasury bills will create a better yield than MAIN at a lower risk. My risk is based on relative adjusted NAV premium / (discount) as a proxy for the margin of safety.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.