More Fed Money Printing In The Near Future Would Have No Positive Effect On The Real Economy

The Fed will support asset prices with QE, but here's why the real economy is more important to watch.

There are three reasons why the Fed will likely enact another round of QE anyway.

Though a recession is probably not far off, we are not currently in a weak economy with abundant idle resources.

As a form of economic stimulus, QE would work best (if it works at all) when the economy is weak and resources are idle.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and other Fed officials are monitoring the implications of the trade war and "will act as appropriate to sustain the [economic] expansion." Powell even seems warm to the idea of bringing back quantitative easing (aka "QE") and removing the "unconventional" stigma from it in order to make it a more or less permanent tool of monetary policy.

What is QE, you ask? It's an expansion of the central bank's balance sheet through the open market purchases of certain debt assets (mainly Treasuries). Where does the money come from for these purchases? It's whisked into existence through a few keystrokes on a computer at the Federal Reserve. A fiat currency system allows units of currency to be created by the issuing government, and the Fed is (effectively) a government agency. Its authority is limited, as it can only digitally print money; only the Treasury Department has the authority to print physical dollars.

The dollars created by the Fed have real-world effects. But the return of QE anytime soon would be very bad for both the American economy and society. The following is an explanation why.

More QE Would Have No Positive Economic Effect

The argument that more QE in the next year would have little to no positive effect is simple. It relates to the argument for why President Trump's tax cuts have not and will not have the same positive effect garnered by the tax cuts enacted early in Ronald Reagan's presidency or those of the early 1920s.

As I explained in The Differences Between the 1920s and the 2010s, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 did not come at an opportune time, for two reasons:

First, it was enacted eight years into an economic recovery when many of the planned corporate investments had already been made or were already in the pipeline. Second, it came at a time when wage growth has been tepid for many years, resulting in an average consumer not strong enough to merit a significant increase in corporate investment. The cuts to personal income tax rates, on the other hand, were too slight to produce a significant shift in capital allocation. The tax cut in 1921, unlike that of 2017, came at a time of economic weakness and high unemployment and thus acted as a springboard for growth and recovery. It freed up capital for productive investment and fueled job growth. Tax cuts work far less well as an economic stimulant when investment and employment are already strong.

The same could be said for Reagan's tax cuts in the early 1980s, another time of economic weakness when resources were idle and not being used to their full capacity. The stimulus of tax cuts came at an opportune moment in history.

That is not the case for the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, and neither would it be the case for QE if resumed in the near future.

Let's look at a few indicators about how the real American economy is doing.

1. Heavy Truck Sales

Data by YCharts

Heavy trucks are used for the delivery of goods, and as such, they are a proxy for how steadily businesses are able to move their inventory. The more trucks are used, the more miles are put on. If the economy is chugging along strongly, carriers are willing to invest in new trucks to replace the older trucks in their fleets.

More sales —> more deliveries —> more need for delivery trucks. The first round of QE began in the second half of 2008, in the middle of the Great Recession. At that point, heavy truck sales were already collapsing.

Today, heavy truck sales are at a cyclical peak, which is typically reached about a year before the onset of recession. How much could the additional stimulus of QE increase already high truck sales?

2. Home Prices

Source: John Greenwood, Chief Economist of Invesco

Home prices are loosely correlated with real (inflation-adjusted) GDP. Neither have turned down as of yet. Prior to the first round of QE in late 2008, home price growth was in free fall for a full year, hitting zero before the official beginning of the recession in December 2007. GDP growth, likewise, had been slowing since the early 2000s.

Today, we have not yet seen a sustained decline in the growth of home prices as there was in 1979, 1989, 2001, or 2006-2007. How much could QE increase home prices or sales when mortgage rates are already quite low?

3. Unemployment Rate

Data by YCharts

Despite a poorer than expected report for May job growth, the unemployment rate still sits at an ultra-low 3.6% and has shown no sign of a sustained reversal of trend. The unemployment rate also tends to hover sideways for several quarters or begin to creep back up prior to the onset of recessions. We have not seen this yet.

How much lower could more QE possibly push the unemployment rate?

4. Inflation

Data by YCharts

The Federal Reserve looks at a smoothed version of the core personal consumption expenditures ("PCE") price index to measure inflation.

When the first round of QE began, core PCE was already falling precipitously, but the economy was also in a recession at the time. Many other indicators confirmed that. Since the Great Recession, core PCE has fallen by around 50 bps on two other occasions without the need for resumed QE. (Why a YoY rise in the cost of living of 1.5% is worrying while 2% is beneficial is beyond me.)

5. The Money Supply & Velocity

M2 is a measure of the money supply that includes cash, checking & savings account deposits, and other liquid, easily convertible forms of money. Notice what is outside of this definition: most assets. Real estate, stocks, bonds, ETFs, private businesses, art, and collectibles are not considered "money" by the definition of M2. They are assets.

QE drove up asset prices by providing liquidity to certain types of assets — Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities. A diminishing supply of the assets purchased by the Fed made other assets more attractive in comparison, thus pushing up their prices as well. But this growth in the value of assets largely never trickled down to an increase in cash, checking accounts, or savings accounts.

For the most part, QE never became "money" by the M2 definition. Rather, it remained in assets, even if there was a transfer from one asset class to another. The income private investors lost by selling Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities to the Federal Reserve was replaced by income from other assets like stocks, corporate bonds, and real estate.

Compare the relatively close correlation between changes in the liquid money supply (M2) and the movement of core PCE:

Data by YCharts

Besides a brief spike in PCE during the recession and in 2018 (perhaps fueled by the tax cuts), the two metrics have moved more or less in tandem, with PCE slightly lagging the money supply. In the words of Milton Friedman,

Inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon in the sense that it is and can be produced only by a more rapid increase in the quantity of money than in output.

And now compare that to the liftoff of assets on the Fed's balance sheet via multiple rounds of QE:

Data by YCharts

A 400% increase in the Fed's assets (in the form of Treasuries and MBSs) had little or no effect on either the liquid money supply (M2) or the Fed's preferred measurement of changes in the cost of living ("PCE").

Indeed, to the degree QE succeeded in lifting asset prices, it has not succeeded in increasing the money supply circulating in the Main Street economy.

In other words, Ben Bernanke's intended wealth effect from QE largely failed. Those who benefited from QE did not cash out and then start new businesses, raise wages, make investments, or spend the money on goods and services, which would have increased the M2 money supply (along with GDP). They instead simply exchanged one asset for another.

Source: John Greenberg, Chief Economist of Invesco

This is why QE had little to no discernible effect on GDP growth. Roughly 70% of GDP is driven by consumer spending. If QE had trickled down to the money supply in circulation on Main Street, there would have been more of an uptick in consumer spending and thus GDP.

This is also why we didn't see money velocity (the frequency of transactions per dollar) increase. When average (non-wealthy) individuals and families in an economy experience strong wage gains and an increasing quality of life, money velocity will increase. Why? Because the poorer one is, the greater one's marginal propensity to spend an extra dollar of disposable income. The non-wealthy spend a much greater percentage of their disposable income on goods and services, which raises money velocity and boosts GDP growth, while the wealthy are more likely to put that extra dollar of disposable income into savings or financial assets.

Money velocity peaked in the late 1990s but remained elevated until the onset of recession in the early 2000s. This is partly due to a sustained period of private investment during the 1990s. Investment growth remained positive year-over-year from Q2 1992 to Q2 2001, longer than the two periods of positive investment growth before it or the two after it.

Real median household income growth (red line above) also remained positive from 1993 through 1999, fueling the velocity of money.

Moreover, the surge of new business establishments that swept the nation during the 1990s, partly fueled by a tech boom, created a huge number of jobs.

Source: BLS

This large number of jobs in new, innovative companies partly led to a significant spike in consumer sentiment (pictured below) and willingness to spend, the likes of which have not been seen since.

University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index. Source: Trading Economics

Interestingly, the falling number of jobs added by startups mirrors the fall in money velocity pretty closely, except that velocity has not bounced back as much.

We're getting into the weeds here, but the point is that QE scarcely had an effect on the underlying (Main Street) economy. Instead, along with a zero interest rate policy, it further pushed down rates, which acted as a boon to the wealthy while making the non-wealthy worse off.

See this chart of the Gini Coefficient Index, a measurement of inequality, from 1978 to 2016:

Source: The World Bank, Modified by Author

We are due for another reading of the Gini coefficient after this year. It will be interesting to see if inequality has grown since 2016. Given the continued strong performance of asset prices, it's a near certainty that the gap has indeed widened further.

To conclude the discussion of the above five points, more QE in the near future would likely have little effect on the real economy. Unemployment likely cannot be driven much (if any) lower than it already is. Inflation is scarcely affected by QE at all. And any further private residential or non-residential investment (such as in heavy trucks or houses) that could be made during this current economic cycle is probably already being made. And, of course, with corporate debt to GDP hovering around 47% (about 150 bps above its previous cyclical high in 2008), it's hard to imagine how additional QE could spur further corporate debt growth. If it did, this would hardly be a positive effect on the underlying economy.

More QE would do little except to increase liquidity for investors, further boosting asset prices.

Why QE Will Likely Be Done Anyway

So why do more QE, then? Presumably, Fed officials are aware that the effectiveness of QE in accomplishing its intended purposes is questionable. Why go ahead and do more of it when we don't fully understand it — when, in fact, there are good reasons to believe it has some unintended negative effects (e.g. exacerbate inequality)?

There are three main reasons, in my estimation, that the Fed will go through with more QE anyway, despite its dubious effectiveness. Here they are, in no particular order:

1. The Fed Mandate. They have to do something in order to carry out their mandate of full employment and low inflation. Inflation likely won't be an issue, but employment likely will, as it is during every recession. Without the room to make a 5-6% cut in the Fed Funds rate, the Fed will have to resort to other options, even if unconventional.

They have to make an attempt. Otherwise, they would be admitting defeat. It is not in the nature of any institution to admit defeat. Fed officials cannot openly mull the possibility that their policies create negative externalities, because to do so would be to erode confidence in them as an institution and promote the kind of economic instability that could impede their ability to carry out their mandate.

Whether the Fed will enact more QE in the next twelve months is unknown. But with the global economy weakening and signs of slowdown in the United States, the Fed will likely try to stay ahead of the next recession, knowing that it has less firepower to work with.

2. The Reverse Wealth Effect. There is good evidence that QE has exacerbated wealth inequality. (See, for instance, my recent article about this very subject.) In a sense, this was purposeful, as part of the stated purpose of QE was to produce a "wealth effect" that would make asset owners more confident and willing to spend. No Fed official has admitted that QE did not have their intended effect on the real economy, and indeed, Powell's recent comments make clear that QE is likely to be brought back in the future.

If the Fed (at least publicly) thinks that QE was successful at creating a "wealth effect" that benefited the underlying economy, then they are likely to bring it back at the first sign of a recession in order to promote maximum employment and their target inflation rate.

3. Weak Pension Funds. Other writers (including here on Seeking Alpha) have discussed the worrying state of pensions of all stripes — from corporate to state and municipal. Pensions all across the country are terribly underfunded, and the Fed has played a part in their dreadful state.

By pushing interest rates down to artificially low levels, Treasuries and other safe debt assets are not enough to reach pensions' required rate of return to balance assets with liabilities. That has led pensions to venture out into risk assets such as stocks, corporate bonds, and real estate. These assets have been inflated by ultra-low interest rates and QE.

As the Fed played a significant part in the underfunding of pensions, it likely feels that it bears a responsibility to prevent doing further harm to them. If a recession hit and asset prices plunged, pension funding problems would be aggravated. Many of them would become insolvent.

Pensions would be forced to either cut benefits to retirees or raise revenue from workers. Either one (or a combination of both) would harm the underlying economy. Less benefits and/or higher fees/taxes on workers would reduce disposable income, which is tantamount to reducing spending power. Alternatively, to alleviate pension funding issues, labor forces could be diminished, which would raise the unemployment rate. That brings us back to the Fed's mandate.

The Lesson for Investors?

The lesson for investors is that the stock market does not equal the economy. Everyone has heard this before, but when stocks rise as a result of central bank promises to provide more stimulus and accommodation in the future, it's clear that investors are not taking this lesson to heart.

In the long run, stock prices will follow corporate earnings, and corporate earnings will follow the real economy. Share buybacks cannot buoy prices forever. Nor can ultra-low interest rates or central bank money printing (i.e. QE). Buybacks and QE make the state of the economy matter less, but they don't make it irrelevant.

Investors would do well to pay closer attention to the real economy than to monetary policy. Since the stimulus of more digital money printing scarcely offers any upside to the economy, its implementation would merely set investors up for worse wealth destruction when the economy does turn down.

