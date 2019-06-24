A Warning To REIT Investors

Fortunately, there exists solutions to mitigate the downsides of REITs and enjoy wide diversification.

On the other hand, they can be quite volatile, the management team may destroy value, and quality investment research is rare.

On one hand, they provide consistent income, appreciate over time, and protect against inflation.

REITs are very popular, but they are far from being all sunshine and rainbows as they are often portrayed to be.

REITs investments are very popular among conservative income investors, and rightfully so. They essentially combine the positive attributes of real estate investments with the benefits of a stock:

(1) Professional management: All the unpleasant work is managed by professionals in a highly cost-efficient way thanks to economies of scale. These are people who do this full time, have great resources, and are likely to do a better job than you.

(2) Liquidity and low transaction cost: Unlike real estate which is highly illiquid and involve up to 10% in transaction costs on day 1, REITs are publicly listed, and shares can be traded in one click of mouse at minimal cost.

(3) Diversification: When you invest in a REIT, you own an interest in a portfolio of 10s or 100s of properties. As such, your risks are well mitigated as compared to owning one or two rentals.

(4) Passive Income: REITs must, by law, pay out 90% of their net income in dividends to shareholders. In this sense, without putting in any work, you will be earning very consistent income from a passive investment.

(5) Better long-term returns: Research shows that REITs (VNQ) outperform private real estate by up to ~4% per year in the long run, thanks to scale advantages, cost efficiencies, better management practices, and higher cash flow growth. Not only that, REITs have actually outperformed almost all other asset classes over the past 20 years:

source

Now, while that's all great, it's not all sunshine and rainbows in REITville.

Many investors have had to find out the hard way that REITs also can be particularly punishing to investors who lacks research resources and/or expertise to conduct proper due diligence.

The return disparities from one REIT to another can be massive. Consider the following comparisons:

In the retail sector: Realty Income (O) vs. Wheeler REIT (WHLR).

In the Office sector: Boston Properties (BXP) vs. Office Properties Income (OPI).

In the Specialty sector: Innovative Industrial (IIPR) vs. Farmland Partners (FPI).

The point here with these three comparisons is to show you the importance of proper selection when investing in REITs. If you had invested in OPI, WHLR and FPI you would have lost a fortune. Whereas another investor who had invested into BRP, O and IIPR would have made a killing.

Before You Buy a REIT…

So, before you buy a REIT, make sure that you understand your task at hand. You must conduct due diligence on:

The management team

The compensation structure and alignment of interest

The balance sheet

The portfolio structure

The underlying properties

The growth prospect

The track record…

You get the point. This is not an easy task. Doing all this research next to a full-time job can quickly become a burden that is simply not worth taking.

And, it does not end here. If you want to do it right, you also need to monitor quarterly results and stay up to date with the property market conditions to make sure that your investment is headed toward the right direction.

With all this in mind, passive investing becomes quite a bit more attractive. At least you are guaranteed to get the market return (which is quite attractive for REITs…) and do not risk to step on time bombs such as the ones previously presented.

My Warning to REIT Investors:

If you lack an edge, go with passive index funds or ETFs.

Most investors end up underperforming passive indexes by a large margin. Yet, most readers on Seeking Alpha prefer to build their own portfolios in an attempt to earn market-beating results. The majority of you who read this article are likely to fail here.

I do not want to sound overly pessimistic, but let’s be real: a large portion of professional do not manage to outperform so why would you?

Unless you have a good answer to this question, I would recommend that you invest in passive alternatives and forget stock picking all together.

Being an active REIT investors demands:

Access to superior investment research

Expertise on different REIT investment strategies

A lot of efforts and time

Passion for real estate and financial markets

To give you an idea, I spend about 5-10 hours every day researching the REIT and real estate market along with two other analysts at High Yield Landlord. I also spend roughly $20,000 on different resources every year to get access to better data and analytics. (Disclosure: the objective of High Yield Landlord is to streamline this research process to the public and allow interested members to emulate our strategy.)

Still even with all these efforts, we are not certain to outperform, but we are giving it a good shot and believe to have developed a market-leading portfolio.

When you invest in REITs, you are competing with people like me and other professionals who do this full time and have better resources than you. This brings me back to my initial question: Where is your edge?

Everybody cannot have an edge, but everybody does not want to be honest with themselves.

Consider that the average investor generated a tiny 2.6% annual returns over the past 20 years according to a study performed by JPMorgan:

These investors are mostly people like you who tried to take care of their investments themselves, end up committing mistakes, traded too much and stepped on landmines.

They essentially put time and effort to destroy their wealth. In comparison, REIT investors who stuck with passive solutions earned 12.5% per year and outperformed almost all other asset classes:

source

This should be plenty for most investors. Granted, you may not get 12.5% in the coming decade, but you will earn a market rate of return and outperform the great majority of individual investors who fail at stock picking.

My conclusion: Unless you have access to superior research, you may be better off with passive index funds and/or ETFs.

Thank you for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive future updates.

Now, My Sales Pitch for High Yield Landlord:

If after having read this article, you still prefer to stick to individual REITs, then at the very least join a community of REIT investors and get access to the best investment research. High Yield Landlord is the #1 ranked REIT investment service on Seeking Alpha with over 600 members on board. We spend 1000s of hours and well over $20,000 per year researching the market for the most profitable investment opportunities and share the results with you at a tiny fraction of the cost. SIGN UP HERE FOR FREE TRIAL



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.