Altria: 2019 Dividend Raise Preview

Cigarette giant Altria (MO) has been an income favorite for many years. As you can see in the graphic below, the quarterly payout has more than doubled over the last decade, and the stock currently yields nearly 6.3% annually. With the company usually increasing the dividend in August, I'm here today to preview what this year's potential raise could look like.

(Source: Seeking Alpha dividend history, seen here)

Let me quickly review what happened in 2018, because the year was a one off situation that had a major impact on the dividend. Thanks to the US tax cut plan, Altria became a more profitable long-term name, and the company rewarded shareholders as a result. The dividend was raised early in the year from $0.66 to $0.70 per share, and then by a dime later in the year to $0.80, which is the current quarterly rate.

Altria's ongoing effort is to maintain a dividend payout ratio target of approximately 80% of adjusted diluted EPS. Thus, in more normal years, investors look at the company's yearly forecast for earnings growth and apply it to the dividend. When the company had its annual shareholder meeting last month, it reiterated guidance for 4% to 7% adjusted EPS growth this year, a range of $4.15 to $4.27. Thus, investors will likely be looking for growth that would be in that mid single digit range when we get the news in August.

What I'm most interested in seeing if the board decides to be a little conservative in the near term. This is because of the major changes to the balance sheet in the past year after the investments in Cronos (CRON) and Juul (JUUL). At the end of March 2019, the company had more than $29 billion in total debt on the balance sheet, up from less than $14 billion a year earlier. Doubling of debt will obviously add interest expense, which is part of the reason why this year's EPS forecast isn't in the high single digits as we've seen in most normal years, excluding 2018 as discussed above.

Just like I've done in a number of previous years with Altria, I wanted to put together what this year's dividend raise could look like. In the table below, you can see what the increase would result in terms of the new payout, current yield, and some other items. I used half cent increments because in 2015 the company went to a payout of 56.5 cents per quarter, so while most would expect the new rate to be a whole cent number, that's not guaranteed.

*As of Tuesday's close.

If I had to guess today, I would think a raise of 4 cents per share to $0.84 per quarter would be fine. While that obviously would be the smallest percentage raise we've seen since just after the financial crisis back in 2010, earnings per share aren't exactly soaring this year and the company recently made two big investments in its future. In the end, Altria is likely to reward investors in a couple of months, and if shares stay where they are now, that means the stock will be approaching a 7% annual yield, keeping income investors happy.

