Alaska Air Focusing On Execution, But The Shares Are Lagging

Alaska Air (ALK) enjoys a good reputation for the quality of its operations and management execution, but the "what have you done for me lately?" world of Wall Street doesn't reward that on a consistent basis. To that end, while I had some concerns in my last article about weaker sentiment across the airline sector, Alaska Air has underperformed, largely on what I believe to be concerns about near-term weakness in fares in its West Coast and Hawaiian operations.

Alaska Air's concentration on the West Coast remains a risk factor, but I believe the quality of the operation is still undervalued, and with a significant upturn in free cash flow on the way (barring a major deterioration in the sector), I believe management will be in a good place to return more capital to shareholders. Below $80, I think the shares are worth a look.

A Better Q2, As Fares Seem To Be Improving

Alaska Air gives frequent performance updates, and last week's update included an improved outlook for both revenue and costs. On the revenue side, management increased the midpoint of RASM (revenue per available seat mile) by 75bp to 4.25%. On the cost side, management now expects second quarter CASM ex-fuel (cost per available seat mile) to increase 4% versus a prior expectation of 5%. With two straight quarters now of better-than-expected CASM ex-fuel, there could be some room for further improvement to full-year expectations.

Fuel prices have also been generally supportive. Although the Street will look at numbers like CASM on an ex-fuel basis, fuel prices still have a significant impact on other metrics like EBTIDAR and free cash flow. To that end, I'd note that recent spot prices for jet fuel show a 14% year-over-year decline.

Alaska Air seems to be benefiting from a much improved fare situation in its California transcontinental business. Close-in pricing was exceptionally weak in the first quarter for this business segment (about 15% of the network), creating a 110bp hit to RASM. Fares have since recovered, and there have also been improvements in Hawaii fares, where new competition from Southwest (LUV) has also created some pricing challenges.

"Blocking And Tackling" More In Line With Alaska Air's Normal Approach

Between the Virgin acquisition and other expansion efforts, Alaska Air has seen some significant capacity expansion in recent years, but that trend has slowed in a big way. Where the company was reporting high single-digit ASM growth just a year ago, ASM growth has since slowed to almost nil in the first quarter and will likely end up about 2% for the full 2019 (about half of the industry norm) before moving back into the 3% to 4% range in 2020.

In the absence of capacity growth, Alaska Air has turned back toward more of the "blocking and tackling" efforts to improve performance that the company has historically been known for. Management had guided to over $300 million in incremental revenue from efforts like saver fares, improved segmentation, ancillary fees, network optimization, and revenue generated from its loyalty and credit card programs.

Management saw a three-point tailwind from these efforts in Q1 RASM, and the benefits should continue to accrue through the year. Relative to Delta Air Lines (DAL) and some other large carriers, Alaska Air was slow to move into unbundled basic economy fares, but the company has since stepped up. As far as the credit card program goes, management reported double-digit growth in the first quarter and given the above-expectation growth seen so far in this program, Alaska Air could be in a position to renegotiate better terms sooner than expected.

Cost control is likely to be an ongoing focus, as it has long been one of the key differentiators with Alaska Air. The company is currently operating a split fleet (something it has historically avoided), and management will have some decisions to make in the next few years about its long-term positioning. Maintaining the dual fleet is costing the company over $50 million a year, and management has been fairly clear that they're not fond of the A319 or A320, though they are much more complimentary regarding the A321. Management has also not been very complimentary regarding the lease terms on the acquired aircraft, so as those leases roll off, I believe the company will have some opportunities to either negotiate better terms or move back toward a more homogenous fleet.

The Outlook

Between fare pressures, bad weather in the Seattle area, and the government shutdown, Alaska Air started the year behind plan, and my revenue, EBITDAR, and FCF assumptions are all lower as a result. Those issues shouldn't extend beyond 2019, but the risk of more intense price competition has long been at or near the top of my list of concerns about this stock - the airline industry has been shockingly well-behaved in recent years, but that's not the long-term norm.

I'm still looking for 4% to 5% long-term revenue growth from Alaska Air, with long-term FCF margins in the high single-digits supporting stronger FCF growth. Modeling FCF beyond the next few years is tricky, though I don't really expect a sudden capex binge and a shift toward major capacity growth. Between discounted cash flow and an EV/EBITDAR approach (for which I use a 6x forward multiple), the low $80s look like a fair price for the shares.

The Bottom Line

I expect that all Alaska Air shares really need is time; time for the Street to once again appreciate the strong underlying operating quality of the business and assign a more reasonable multiple to the shares. Fare competition will always be a risk, as well more competition in West Coast, but that's nothing new. With a host of revenue-improving initiatives already playing out and good ongoing cost control, I think Alaska Air can do better than this, and I think it's a name still worth considering.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.