Stericycle: My Bullishness Is Fading

As there are still no positive signs that Stericycle will manage the turnaround, my outlook for the stock is only "neutral".

In January 2018, I already published an article where I assumed that Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) might have reached its bottom after the stock already declined more than 50%. During 2018, the stock declined another 50% before it reached its low of $34.36. I think it is safe to say that I was wrong, and Stericycle did not reach its bottom in January 2018. It might have reached its bottom one year later (at the end of December 2018), but we can’t know just yet.

So far, I saw problems with Stericycle but remained more or less bullish on the stock. As the company and management is disappointing again and again and quarter after quarter, Stericycle is not really managing to turn the ship around, and therefore, a closer look at the company is appropriate. In the following article, we look at several different aspects for Stericycle’s business: its revenue distributions, the development of margins, the (allegedly) wide moat, and the chances of management to successful turn the company around.

Business With a Wide Moat?

In my past articles on Stericycle, I have written again and again about the wide economic moat Stericycle has. And, although I mentioned some problems with the moat, I was confident Stericycle is a superior business that can continue on the path of growth. The confidence that the company can deliver above-average results for a long time stemmed from two different factors.

One reason I was confident about Stericycle is the dense distribution network the company has in the United States. The distribution network leads to a low-cost position for Stericycle, which is driven by route density and logistics expertise. The company itself claims having an unmatched infrastructure – 200 transfer and treatment facilities, a fleet of 1,500 trucks and 150 field-based compliance specialists. Additionally, Stericycle has a vast infrastructure, including multiple treatment options and regional redundancies. With this logistics in place, it is difficult for new companies entering the market to match the prices and costs of Stericycle, and it takes a lot of time and money to build a similar distribution network.

A second aspect that should be positive for an economic moat around Stericycle’s business is the regulations. Especially the “Regulated Waste and Compliance Services” is – as the name suggests – regulated by the government, which makes it harder for new competitors to enter. We can also expect the amount of regulations to increase in the future as hospitals or other healthcare facilities will have to meet strict criteria and those companies not acting upon those regulations might be faced with high penalties.

But not only the economic moat should enable growth and support Stericycle’s business. There are also positive underlying trends from which Stericycle should profit. An aging society in the Western world (i.e. United States where Stericycle is generating most of its revenue) will need more medicine and medical treatment which will increase the medical waste. The protection of data privacy might also get more and more important which should also be good for Stericycle. For both – medical waste disposal as well as protecting data privacy – many companies will use third party service companies like Stericycle to take care of these issues, which should lead to increasing revenue.

Margins and Revenue Indicating Trouble?

But there are several hints that Stericycle’s moat might be in danger or maybe was never as strong as estimated. Especially the declining gross margin is showing that Stericycle is missing pricing power, which is indicating a declining or missing moat. Until the end of 2013, the gross margin was pretty stable, and in Q2/14, it declined for the first time. Since then, it is going down in steps, and especially in the last quarter, it reached a new low (35.8% gross margin). A stable gross margin is usually indicating pricing power and the fact that gross margin declined 1,000 basis points over the last eight years makes us question if Stericycle really has pricing power.

A second hint that Stericycle’s moat is not as strong as I assumed in my previous articles is the revenue distribution. When looking at the revenue from the regulated waste business, we see that Stericycle lost about 10% in revenue over the last few quarters. As this is the segment that should be protected by the wide moat, we really have to question why the revenue is declining. And, it is not an isolated case, but we can definitely see a trend. The only segment that shows a rather stable trend of growing revenue is “Secure Information Destruction Service”. But for that segment, it is rather difficult to establish an economic moat around the business.

When looking at the 2018 results, we saw three out of the four segments declining in revenue. Only “Secure Information Destruction Services” increased 10.6% YoY with 7.8% being organic growth. The core business “Regulated Waste and Compliance Services” where Stericycle should profit from an economic moat declined 4.5% YoY and “Communication and Related Services” declined even 18.2% YoY.

But not only the revenue development of the different segments is concerning. When looking at overall revenue we see also a negative trend. Revenue peaked in the second quarter of 2017 with $918 million and is showing a negative tendency since then. Except for Q1/2018, revenue change YoY was negative in every single quarter. Last quarter, revenue contracted even 7% YoY. In the years between 2014 and 2016, Stericycle could report high revenue growth rates – for example, 31% in Q4/15 and 32% in Q1/16. But suddenly, in Q4/16, double-digit growth stopped.

One explanation for the declining revenue might be the lawsuit Stericycle faced in 2017. In October 2017, the company entered a settlement, and as a consequence, the company certainly lost many customers. About 250,000 customers were part of the class-action lawsuit against Stericycle, and I would assume that a huge part of these terminated the contract with Stericycle as soon as possible.

Debt Levels Too High?

Another huge problem is the company’s current balance sheet. Right now, Stericycle has $2,702 million in long-term debt and $102 million in short-term debt. When comparing the amount to the total equity of $2,570 million, we get a D/E ratio of 1.09. That number by itself would be acceptable, but Stericycle also has $3,198 million in goodwill due to the recent acquisitions (making goodwill impairment charges likely) and only $48 million in cash and cash equivalents.

When comparing the company’s debt to its ability to generate enough cash to repay the debt, we can look at the operating income. During the last decade, the highest annual operating income was $556 million in 2014. And, even when using that number, it would take five years of operating income to repay the debt. However, in 2018, Stericycle generated only $197 million in operating income, and the year before the operating income was even negative. Last week, Stericycle also announced that it had issued $600 million in senior notes due in July 2024 and will use the amount to refinance Stericycle’s outstanding private placement notes. Additionally, Stericycle has to pay over $100 million annually as interest payments.

High debt levels can be problematic for a company. Stagnating or even declining revenue can also be problematic for a company. Stericycle is combining both: very high debt levels used for acquisitions and declining revenue. Usually, acquisitions should drive growth and lead to higher revenue as well as higher EPS and free cash flow. And, it is perfectly normal when profitability is going down after a large acquisition and EPS, margins or free cash flow underperform for some quarters. That happens to many companies. But Stericycle is not only reporting lower margins, negative GAAP EPS results, and extremely low free cash flow, but also declining revenue, which is, in combination with high debt levels, a huge problem.

And, we see another negative trend. For a very long time, the number of outstanding shares was around 85 million. In 2018, the number of outstanding shares was already 87.1 million, and in the 2019 guidance, the number of outstanding shares is 90.7 million. It is not a dramatic increase, but will have a negative effect for shareholders.

Turnaround Possible?

In the end, it all comes down to the question if Stericycle can manage the turnaround, and if management will be able to repay the outstanding debt, start growing revenue again and be profitable. According to revenue estimates on Seeking Alpha, at least analysts are confident that Stericycle can continue its path towards stable revenue growth (although the estimates beyond 2021 come from only one analyst).

Management is also stating that the business transformation strategy is still on track and is expecting that those efforts will deliver an additional $60 million to $65 million in adjusted EBITDA. According to management, Stericycle is also on track in its process to implement a new enterprise resource planning system, that should deliver full run-rate savings benefits from global ERP implementation in 2022.

But I personally would like to see important metrics improving – especially the gross margin and revenue – before I turn bullish again.

Conclusion

Right now, I would change my outlook for Stericycle to “neutral” after I have been rather bullish before. For those holding shares already, I would suggest to keep holding as the share price seems to be pretty depressed already, but I would not buy right now either. Instead, I would wait for positive signs if Stericycle can really manage the turnaround and become a growth company once again. If Stericycle should not be able to grow again, it would certainly be valued fairly with an adjusted P/E of almost 14, and even in this overvalued market, there are better stocks to buy right now than Stericycle, which has high levels of uncertainty surrounding its business and is showing little hints right now if and when it can return on the path of growth again.

