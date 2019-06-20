Still Bullish On Stella-Jones Inc.

After reviewing the various markets and drivers here, I think the stock continues to deserve a place in my portfolio.

Since writing my bullish article on this company several months ago, the shares are down ~10%. I thought I'd check in on the name.

Since I wrote my bullish piece on Stella-Jones Inc. (OTC:STLJF) ~16 months ago, the shares are down about 9.5%. I thought I’d check in on the name and see whether it would be wise to continue holding this company or whether I should take my losses and move on. I’ll make this determination by updating the financial picture and the firm, and by commenting on some of the developments that have come about since my last article. I’ll also make some comments about the rail tie, pole, and other markets the company serves.

Background

Many readers may not be familiar with Stella-Jones, so I’ll take some time to introduce the company. It is a producer and marketer of pressure treated wood products. The company supplies North America’s railroad operators with railway ties and timbers, and electrical utilities and telecommunications companies with utility poles. It also manufactures and distributes residential lumber and accessories to retailers throughout North America. Much smaller by sales are the company’s industrial products business, which includes marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, wood for bridges, etc. As of March of this year, Stella-Jones operated 39 facilities in 6 Canadian provinces and 19 American states. In my view, this company is a “play” on infrastructure development, residential construction, and the trend toward longer, heavier freight trains.

Financial Update

Stella-Jones has grown both revenue and net income dramatically over the past several years. Specifically, revenue is up at a CAGR of about 16% over the past seven years, and net income has grown at a CAGR of about 9.5% over the same time period. In addition, growth seems to be intact, given that the first quarter of 2019 showed decent improvement over the same period a year ago, with revenue up 10.5% and net income up by 27%. Also, I like the fact that management has spent ~$8.2 million on buybacks over the past two years, reducing the share count by .2%.

(Source: Company filings)

For those who prefer graphic representations of the above, I think this slide highlights the company's financial results well:

(Source: Shareholder presentation, May 2, 2019)

I’d summarize its financial history here as mostly blemish-free. I’ll now delve a bit more deeply into the three most significant business units at the firm: utility poles, rail ties, and residential lumber.

Utility Pole Update

As per the company’s most recent presentation, utility pole sales increased just under 11% from 2017 to 2018.

(Source: Shareholder presentation, May 2, 2019)

In my view, the utility pole market represents some of the greatest opportunity for Stella-Jones for a few reasons. First, as I pointed out in my latest article on the company, the utility pole business is dominated by a host of small, fourth- or fifth-generation family businesses, and the industry is ripe for consolidation. We saw some evidence of that consolidation potential over the past 18 months, as Stella-Jones has added three more companies to its roster. This brings the list of acquisitions since 2002 to 19.

In addition to the improved scale economics we’re seeing from consolidation, there are a host of other positives associated with the utility pole business. Specifically, now that utilities have invested heavily in generation, they are now focusing on distribution. This will obviously impact demand for utility poles. Also, if any serious attempt is ever undertaken to improve infrastructure in the United States, there will be a boost in demand for utility poles. Such infrastructure investments typically use a tremendous amount of power and involve road widening activities, and both of these are also bullish for pole demand.

Rail Tie Update

Rail tie sales increased by 1.7% from 2017 to 2018.

(Source: Shareholder presentation, May 2, 2019)

At the moment, most of the rail tie business is replacement work, and so, sales don’t grow as robustly as does the pole market. In my view, the rail tie business will be relatively staid, at least until 2021, when the AmeriTies-Union Pacific (UNP) relationship will change significantly. Given that AmeriTies owns ~10% of the rail tie market, this is potentially interesting for Stella-Jones. In my conversations with executives at Class 1 railroads, I’ve heard that Stella-Jones is an excellent supplier because it has the capacity to reliably make smaller shipments.

Residential Lumber Update

Residential lumber showed the most dramatic growth year over year, with sales up just under 30% from 2018 relative to 2017.

(Source: Shareholder presentation, May 2, 2019)

There were a few reasons for the large increase in revenue over the year. First, company acquisitions added just under $44 million (40.7%) of the gain. Also important was an increase in selling prices, which were themselves a function of robust residential demand. I suspect 2019 will not show the robust growth that 2018 did, for a few reasons. In its first-quarter MD&A, the company cited poor weather in the Eastern United States and an expected drop in the price of lumber during the first quarter of 2019 relative to the same period a year ago.

In sum, I’d say that the business is growing well, both organically and through acquisitions. There will be variance from year to year, and some periods will be better than others, but I remain convinced about the growth drivers here. The question now is whether the stock represents good value.

The Stock

As I’ve said many times on this forum, I think successful investing is involves much more than simply buying a great company that grows its cash flows over time. At least as important is the requirement to not overpay for the future. The stock is a thing distinct from the business, as it moves up and down much more quickly and dramatically than do the fortunes of the underlying business that it supposedly represents. In other words, the stock is often a very poor proxy for the health of the underlying. With that said, I must spend some time on the stock here.

As the following chart suggests, Stella-Jones is neither excessively expensive nor excessively inexpensive relative to its history. The valuation has creeped up somewhat from the time I wrote my first article, but not by much. Given that, I’ll remain bullish on the stock.

(Source: GuruFocus)

Conclusion

I think Stella-Jones remains an excellent company with exposure to markets that I think will grow over time. Management seems adept at acquisitions, and these have added dramatically to the company's sales and profits over the years. Management is also showing some shareholder-friendly behavior with the recent buybacks. Finally, and perhaps most importantly, the stock is trading at a reasonable valuation, in my view. I remain long Stella-Jones, and will keep it in my portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STLJF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This trades in Toronto, where I own it under the ticker: SJ