IBM: Why I See Upside

International Business Machines (IBM) has been on a downward trajectory overall since 2017:

Source: investing.com

That said, there was a comment from a previous article that I found quite interesting:

Source: Previous Comment on Seeking Alpha

While most investors understandably favour companies that tend to be "in vogue" at a certain time, the technology industry changes very rapidly. Microsoft (MSFT) is a stock that was struggling before the company decided to bolster their cloud capabilities, and there is a chance that the growth witnessed as a result is now leveling off.

As far as IBM goes, it is necessary for the company to capitalize on a strategic imperative that will ultimately see significant market demand before the stock can rise again. As an example, the technology industry had been aware of the capabilities of cloud for years, but it is only when Microsoft decided to commercialize that capability through Azure - which has been responsible for much of the company's recent growth - that the stock ultimately rebounded.

Looking at IBM's Q1 2019 earnings, we can see that revenue growth was negative across many separate business lines - Global Business Services being a notable exception which saw cloud grow by 20% year on year on a GAAP basis:

Source: IBM 1Q 2019 Earnings

In this industry, it is quite often the case that one particular product or service catapults a company to success. In the case of Microsoft, this was Azure. However, the company also had to reduce emphasis on non-performing business segments such as mobile in the process to get there.

In the case of IBM, the main shortcoming is that the company does not appear to have capitalized on a specific niche that would ultimately prove a competitive advantage and drive growth. Amazon's (AMZN) AWS and Microsoft Azure have already captured the majority of commercial cloud revenue, so the growth potential in this space has now started to moderate.

On a valuation basis, we can see that IBM is cheaper than its peers on an EV to EBITDA ratio. However, earnings (before interest and taxes) have also seen a net decline over the past three years:

EV to EBITDA

Source: YCharts

EBITDA

Source: YCharts

That said, the stock has had a good 2019 so far, up by nearly 17% since the start of this year:

Source: investing.com

A trend that has come to define the technology industry in the past decade has been for larger companies to acquire smaller, newer companies that have developed certain technologies that larger companies did not traditionally have access to.

In the case of IBM, the acquisition of Red Hat is a significant push by the company to accelerate its hybrid cloud offering - given that Red Hat is currently the largest provider of open-source cloud software.

While Microsoft and Amazon have been dominating the cloud space, hybrid cloud computing has the potential to be a game changer. Specifically, this technology allows for combining of both private and public cloud resources. The main benefit of this is that it allows management of both resources as though each were in the same location and subsequently allows companies to streamline their cloud operations and save on costs. That said, Azure and AWS are already developing hybrid cloud capabilities, so what specifically will allow IBM to dominate this segment.

The open-source nature of Red Hat allows for applications to be more easily moved across multiple cloud environments. For instance, an application such as Microsoft Office 365 can be run in the cloud - but the data inputted into that software cannot be easily shared across another application. In this regard, while major technology companies have been developing their capabilities in hybrid cloud, the fact that IBM has secured the largest open-source cloud provider gives the company a significant competitive advantage in developing hybrid cloud to its full potential.

Ultimately, IBM is continuing with a "wait and see" approach in this regard. However, if hybrid cloud allows for revenues across the cloud segment to sustain itself at the current growth rate of 20% year on year (taking the worst case scenario that revenue would not significantly increase as a result of hybrid cloud), then it is still quite possible that IBM would see upside from here if earnings were to rebound overall. Continued growth in cloud would allow IBM to potentially divest of non-performing segments over time and allow the company to ultimately focus on where it is most profitable.

At the end of the day, it all boils down to whether IBM is an attractive investment. From a financial standpoint, IBM is still offering quite an attractive dividend yield of 4.73% at the time of writing and has a record of increasing dividends for the past 19 years. Fundamentally, this is still a financially strong company, and investors are being "paid to wait" for the chance of significant upside.

Source: dividend.com

The future of IBM still remains uncertain, and by no means is an investment in the stock without risk. That said, the company appears to be trading at quite a reasonable price compared to other offerings in the technology industry, and the dividend yield is quite enticing. Ultimately, IBM has a real shot at gaining traction in the area of hybrid cloud with the recent Red Hat acquisition, and I ultimately see more upside than downside for the stock.

