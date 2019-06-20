Xilinx Is Poised To Outperform As Rapid Technological Innovation Continues

A big portion of Xilinx's data center ambitions center around AI inference; tangible evidence has yet to surface, but high growth rates are expected for the market.

Xilinx believes that ACAP will enable the continuation of faster and more powerful computing despite the degradation of Moore's Law.

Thesis

Well-known futurist Ray Kurzweil is famous for his belief of "The Law of Accelerating Returns."

An analysis of the history of technology shows that technological change is exponential, contrary to the common-sense “intuitive linear” view. So we won’t experience 100 years of progress in the 21st century — it will be more like 20,000 years of progress (at today’s rate). The “returns,” such as chip speed and cost-effectiveness, also increase exponentially. There’s even exponential growth in the rate of exponential growth. Within a few decades, machine intelligence will surpass human intelligence, leading to The Singularity — technological change so rapid and profound it represents a rupture in the fabric of human history. The implications include the merger of biological and nonbiological intelligence, immortal software-based humans, and ultra-high levels of intelligence that expand outward in the universe at the speed of light. -Ray Kurzweil March 2001

The rapid change of technology is undeniable whether or not you believe in this future. Xilinx (XLNX) is a company well-positioned to dominate over the course of many years by taking advantage of accelerating growth in technology.

Xilinx is the leader in programmable logic. The majority of systems today are run by application specific designs such as CPUs, GPUs, ASSPs, and ASICS. Xilinx gives users a flexible solution that enables companies to bring the latest innovations to market faster. Xilinx's reprogrammable logic removes the high fixed costs associated with developing application-specific chips. Xilinx has begun rolling out Adaptive Compute Acceleration Platform (ACAP), a standard platform that can be leveraged into a wide variety of verticals. Displacing ASICS is a primary objective of Xilinx.

Moore's Law has been evidence that this "Law of Accelerating Returns" has merit. There's much speculation surrounding the future of Moore's Law and if this trend can continue. Some believe that the trend is alive and well, while others believe that it cannot continue forever, including the law's inventor Gordon Moore.

Ray Kurzweil believes that Moore's Law is merely another paradigm in the story of the exponential growth of technology. He reasons Moore's Law will simply be replaced by a new paradigm when it loses steam. Xilinx believes its ACAP system is what will continue to offer faster speeds and more computing power following the erosion of Moore's Law.

All good things must come to an end. With the sun setting on Moore's Law, there is a need to find new ways to accelerate computing. Xilinx believes ACAP is that solution. Xilinx is in a strong position to produce market-beating returns well into the future. Xilinx has a track record of innovation. Xilinx invented the FPGA in 1985. FPGAs are a $3.7-billion market expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 10.87% through 2025. Xilinx is a financially strong, well-established dividend payer that makes sense for both growth and dividend-investing strategies.

Strategic Shift and Innovation

Xilinx has charted a new course under CEO Victor Peng who took over in January of 2018. The company's "Data Center First" strategy focuses on the most rapidly growing segments of technology. The company is poised to benefit primarily from the advancement of artificial intelligence and 5G wireless communications.

What should excite investors the most is that the numbers show that while the market has begun to recognize Xilinx's brilliance, the bullish thesis for its data center hopes has yet to play out. The company's data center and TME segment shrunk by 12% quarter over quarter in Q4 2019. On the call, Peng attributed this slowdown to a customer pause, and reiterated the long-term tailwinds for Xilinx.

Now on the more interesting business, we had – that is has to do with acceleration and where we see the biggest growth opportunity, also coming off of last quarter. One customer took a bit of a pause, but we expect that to sort of come back. I think the bigger picture here is for data center is that it's an emerging area, as I said, we've been still building foundation and we don't have a huge breadth and depth with multiple customers. So we will be a little bit exposed in this early phases when there are some key customers have shift the pauses. But it's not a trend, I mean if we saw it went down and we trend down and we're seeing breadth in that. We will be projecting something different obviously, but because of that it's not something you should feel, as I said, it's trend right. We had a one quarter D cell, and we see that picking up again. -Victor Peng Q4 2019 Earnings Call

Peng expects strong growth to return to the company's data center segment. Xilinx is still in the very early innings of this transformation. The company is finding its footing in the data center business but has a long runway.

One driver of data center growth is Xilinx's expectations for the company's position in AI inference. Nvidia's (NVDA) powerful GPUs are the go-to chip for AI training. Xilinx believes inference will have a much larger total addressable market. AI spending is expected to grow by 38% over the next 5 years. According to the chart above, the next few years will be critical for investors to see whether Xilinx can capitalize on its AI ambitions.

AI Training is the process of the machine learning. Inference is the process of the machine inferring based on its previous training. Inference is the process of making use of the machine's knowledge. I am optimistic that Xilinx will translate success in AI because of its track record, such as the stunning numbers Xilinx has posted from early deployment of 5G.

Despite the slowdown in the company's data center business, Xilinx grew revenue by 30% last quarter on the back of stunning 74% growth in the company's communications segment. Looking at projections that only about 14% of mobile connections will be 5G in 2025 shows the incredible runway Xilinx has. Xilinx's massive growth in its communications segment is strong evidence of Xilinx's importance in the 5G rollout.

Valuation

I believe the stability of Xilinx's legacy business and the concrete evidence of Xilinx's wireless success offer investors a solid margin of safety at these levels. Success in AI could add significant value as well, but we don't yet have evidence as to how this will affect the bottom line.

Xilinx is a financially strong business with ample cash available. The company has almost $3.2 billion in cash and short-term investments compared with no short-term debt and $1.2 billion in long-term debt. The company has a quick ratio of over 7, it has significant cash to invest in future growth. The company spent over $1 billion in the research and development costs for its ACAP program.

If ACAP indeed evolves into Kurzweil's idea of the sixth paradigm of the exponential growth of technology, $1 billion in research and development is a steal. Xilinx has a history of making great use of its capital. Xilinx's strong cash flows and balance sheet bring to light the company's ability to generate cash on its investments. Other factors, including a favorable tax rate, gave the company a stunning 17.1% ROIC over fiscal 2019.

Even adjusting the tax rate to more standard rate of 25% yields a nearly 14% ROIC.

Xilinx has impressive rates of return across the board. Margins are also stellar. Gross margins are above 70% and operating margins are above 30%. The company's large moat gives it strong pricing power.

Xilinx is pioneering the ACAP system, so there is no competition in that regard. Xilinx's most direct competitor is Intel's (INTC) Altera. Xilinx hasn't reported its market share since 2017, where it reported about 60% of the FPGA market. Since Xilinx shifted focus to data center and other growth verticals, the company has differentiated itself from its direct competition.

Taking all of this into consideration, the company is not expensive at 30x forward earnings. Xilinx is a semiconductor company that is in control of its own destiny and not as subject to macro struggles as much as its peers. Xilinx produces semiconductors that deploy advanced technology and are not commoditized. Xilinx and Nvidia command higher valuations because they are expected to grow revenues and profits faster than the industry.

I expect any impact from the trade war to be minimal over the long term. I expect both nations to come to the conclusion that global trade benefits everyone. Xilinx's long-term secular tailwinds override short-term geopolitical headwinds.

If the growth potential isn't enough to make a compelling case for Xilinx, the company also pays a dividend. With a 1.45% yield, the company should be able to continue to increase the dividend because of its strong ability to produce cash flow.

Conclusion

I believe that Xilinx is positioned for growth into the future. I think shares will continue to appreciate as the 5G roll-out continues on a wider scale. It will be important to monitor the company's results to see if they can continue to post torrid growth in communications. 5G success was enough alone for me to buy the stock; if the company's AI dreams play out as the company hopes, I believe there is significantly more room to the upside for Xilinx.

