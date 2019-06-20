A Fresh Look At Option CEFs From Eaton Vance

The best investor for the option-income strategy of funds is one who wants to maintain equity exposure (preferably for the long term) while generating a higher income.

Many investors are avoiding equities for fear that the bull market is ending or because of their focus on yield/income.

As many of my readers know, I'm not a huge fan of most things equity, including equity CEFs. In my mind, you just don't get much of a value-add from an equity CEF compared to an open-end mutual fund or exchange-traded fund.

Even for those that are highly risk-averse, an allocation to option-income equity CEFs should be considered as part of a high income portfolio. These CEFs generate income by selling (writing) options that produce "premium" in addition to the dividend income from the underlying stock positions. An option-income CEF tends to hold either individual stocks or some type of market index on which they write call options on.

Most of the funds are unleveraged which helps to reduce the double-volatility problem that most CEFs suffer from. These CEFs don't really need the leverage as the combination of the option income and the dividends can create a yield that is very competitive with fixed income CEFs while providing meaningful diversification benefits. Like many areas of the bond CEF space, option income CEFs can be defensive in down markets.

Some investors want to get their equity allocation from individual dividend-paying stocks while others like to avoid equity risk altogether. Allocating to option-income CEFs could be a good middle-ground for the risk-averse investor or the investor who wants to diversify their income streams and overall reduce risk through diversification. In addition, as we noted above, most option-income CEFs are unleveraged, meaning they take a different risk out of their portfolio without sacrificing yield.

Lastly, many of the option-income CEFs offer tax advantages that should not be overlooked. The distributions of many of these funds have a combination of income, much of which is "qualified dividends", capital gains, and return of capital ("ROC").

There are many option-income CEFs, but the Eaton Vance funds tend to be the industry leaders with 9 funds broken out into four sub-sectors. The total assets managed in the strategy total over $9B.

(1) Covered Call

Enhanced Equity Income (EOI)

Enhanced Equity Income II (EOS)

(2) Buy-Write

Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (ETB)

Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities (ETV)

Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities (ETW)

Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy (EXD)

(3) Diversified Equity Income

Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income (ETY)

Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income (EXG)

(4) Collar Strategy

Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income (ETJ)

So, what is the difference between these four sub-sector categories?

A covered call is a strategy where you are long (buy) the underlying stock or index and then write (sell) an option on that stock or index collecting the premium. The owner of the strategy collects the income on the stock/index as well as the premium, but the selling of the call caps the upside in terms of potential capital gains.

A buy-write strategy is similar with the small difference being that the portfolio manager is buying the underlying stock or index and at the same time, writing (selling) the option.

For Eaton Vance, the four "buy write" funds do not write (sell) options on individual stocks but instead sell them on an appropriate equity benchmark like the S&P 500 or Nasdaq 100. The "diversified equity income" also writes the options on a corresponding index, while the collar strategy is writing calls on an index as well as buying index puts to implement the collar.

All of the funds concentrate on higher-quality U.S. large and mega cap stocks primarily in the S&P 500 index.

An Overview Of The Funds

I won't go through every single fund characteristic and data point as it would take up too much space and time. Eaton Vance is kind enough to put out a Quick Reference Guide that shows many of those data points and key characteristics.

The funds provide a mix of different valuations, including four funds which trade at a discount and four that trade a premium. The highest valued fund is ETB, which now trades at a +6.3% premium while the cheapest fund is EXG, which trades at a -6.91% discount.

In terms of yields, the funds trade in a range of income payment between 7.71% and 9.53% depending on the strategy.

Here are the trailing 1 yr, 3 yr, and 5 yr, cumulative returns for the funds and the S&P 500 index. Readers should note that the two funds that trade at fairly moderate-sized premiums, ETB and ETV, both had average total returns on NAV compare to their brethren.

We included the S&P 500 for comparison purposes. You can see that it easily bests the Eaton Vance funds on a total return over the longer term. This can be expected during bull markets where the markets head strongly higher even if there's an interim bout of volatility or two.

How Do These Perform In Various Market Environments?

They key is how these funds perform against a variety of market environments - not solely a bull run. Option writing strategies tend to do best in sideways markets as you generate premium return even when the market isn't moving. The fund can keep selling the option, allow it to expire as the market moves sideways, and then sell another to capture more premium income.

The funds range in performance from just under 10% for ETJ to as much as 20.6% for EOS. The S&P 500, in comparison, fell by just under 20%, meaning that most of the funds provided some downside cushion to your equity allocation during the quarter. Of course, this measures the 'total return NAV' and not what the actual price did during that time period. But remember, the portfolio manager has no control over the price the shares of their funds trade because that is set by the market. NAV returns are the true measure of the risk of the fund.

In the first quarter rebound, the fund performance ranged from +17.12% on the low end ETJ to +55% on the high end EOS.

Here are the performance numbers via a table:

Again, one should not really compare these funds to a mega-cap equity benchmark as the strategies employed constitute a more conservative and, even more importantly, an income-oriented approach. By generating distribution yields in the range of 7% to 9.5%, one is collecting income in the realm of CCC-rated taxable corporate debt. One could argue that holding CCC-rated debt is more risky than a covered call strategy using high-quality mega-caps or equity-based indices.

But what is noticeable is just how much the typical retail shareholder base of an equity CEF favors yield over anything else, including total return. For example, why are ETB and ETV trading at decent premiums when their total returns are arguably "middle of the pack," especially when compared to similarly situated EV funds.

So, how do we compare the funds for potential return. Well, we could simply look at the trailing total returns on NAV and compare them to the average discount over that time period. Looking at that data, most of the funds are trading tighter than their 3-year and 5-year averages.

In the below table, I did a simple straightforward valuation attempt for each fund that incorporates the current premiums and discounts. It assumes that each fund ends up at par (no discount or premium) in either one year or three years. Obviously, a very simplistic assumption as we know most investors look at yields as well as the discount to assess funds.

If we take this simple valuation matrix a step further, we can incorporate what longer-term average discounts are compared to the current valuation of each fund. For example, EOI has an average 3-year discount of -3.98% and an average 5-year discount of -5.34%. The current discount is -2.51%, so we cannot assume that the fund will trade at par since it doesn't average close to zero over the longer term.

In the '3yr Convergence Opp' and '5yr Convergence Opp' columns, we assume that each respective fund trades at those averages and earns the current distribution yield- as if you just purchased the fund today. The left box looks at that formula over a three-year period, while the right box looks at a five-year period. The 'TR with Convergence' column calculates the yield received plus the 'convergence opp'. For example, EOI has a 3-year average discount of -3.98%, which means that the fund should widen, all else equal, by 1.47% but earn the yield of 7.51% for a total return of 6.04%.

The data draws an elementary conclusion that ETW and EXG will provide the best total returns using both the three and five-year numbers. Meanwhile, ETJ and EOS will provide the least amount of total return.

Of course, the data fails to incorporate two VERY important variables. One, the distribution payment, and second, the overall riskiness of the fund (and by extension, the NAV). For example, EXG, which has one of the highest total returns on the list simply because it is one of the few trading below its long-term average discount, cut their distribution back in January by a whopping 19%. Clearly, investors are going to sell a fund that chops their income stream by nearly one-fifth, even though, in reality, it shouldn't make one bit of difference to them.

Second, how much risk you are you taking with a given fund. EOS and EOI, the two covered call funds, only write options on just under half of the portfolio, meaning the other half is simply long-only stock positions. Those funds are going to act much more similarly to the S&P 500 compared with ETJ, the risk-managed collar strategy which writes calls and buys puts on nearly 100% of the portfolio.

The Sharpe ratios in the chart above detail that risk-adjusted return (we ignored the risk-free rate component). In a strong bull market, the partial covered call strategies perform the best from a risk-adjusted return standpoint since the return overwhelms the volatility. But in a sideways and choppy market (which we experienced in the last year), ETJ performs best on a risk-adjusted (and absolute return) basis.

Concluding Thoughts

The 8 EV funds provide similar exposure with different flavors of risk and strategy. The two covered call funds, EOS and EOI, will definitely be more growth-oriented and volatile than the rest of the group. The buy-write group of funds will provide broad exposure to a group of top companies, but the entire portfolio has call options written on it using a "best fit" index.

The best investor for the option-income strategy of funds is one who wants to maintain equity exposure (preferably for the long-term) while generating a higher income stream than otherwise would be possible in most other equity strategies. By adding option-income funds to your portfolio, you are generating an income stream much more in common with the bond side (namely in high yield), but adding an asset that is less correlated than the S&P, especially with ETJ.

For the most part, we would not be buyers of ETB, ETV, or EOS, given the premium of the funds. Even ETJ is a bit expensive here unless you are substantially bearish but want to keep a defensive position on in your equity bucket. If you're bullish, EOI is worthy of a closer look, given the high yield for only half of the portfolio having written options on it. That is much more of a total return play, given the larger potential for capital gains.

For those needing some international exposure, EXG may be worthy of a look as well. It is split with 60% of the exposure being North American and 40% being Europe and Asia/Pacific. The fact that they cut a few months ago is also a plus, given the size of the cut and the discount widening process is likely over. As we noted above, the cut shouldn't really matter to investors since most of what is getting paid back to you is your own money ("ROC"). But CEF investors always sell when they see their income stream get cut when, in reality, they could create the same income stream by simply selling a few shares each month.

Overall, the Eaton Vance option-income funds have solid long-term track records and quality management. The nay-sayers would note that they underperform the market, which is true. However, comparing the funds to the S&P 500 or Nasdaq is definitely the wrong way to look at these funds as they are more income-oriented. You also get the benefit of tax-efficiency which are not incorporated into the return figures.

Depending on the need in your portfolio, I like using ETJ for defense but EOI and ETY for offense. But as I noted above, I think EXG is worth a look as the yield is now second best of the group (outside of very different ETJ), and the selling pressure from the cut is likely over.

In the second part of this article, we will take a closer look at ETJ, the standout of the group in terms of the strategy used. The strategy employed makes it much more like a bond fund than a stock fund.

