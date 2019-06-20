Better Execution Leading To Better Valuation For GenMark

With rival bioMerieux putting literally hundreds of systems into the field every quarter, GenMark needs to get moving on getting more ePlexs into the hands of hospital/lab customers.

Management is targeting major improvements in ePlex gross margin (from the mid-teens to 60%+) over the next few years, and hitting those targets could be a significant driver of upside.

I thought GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK) was a high-risk/high-reward opportunity in mid-December, amidst a sharp downturn in the market overall and small-cap med-tech especially, and the shares have rebounded strongly (up almost 50%) since then. While a general sector and market recovery certainly helps, I think GenMark is also helping itself with more consistent management execution and a more credible path to key revenue breakpoints like $100 million, $200 million, and $400 million.

GenMark shares still look undervalued, but this is a competitive space and the company is somewhat late to the game. Although I think the qualities of the ePlex system will help GenMark win slots and drive usage, and I believe the shares are still undervalued below $8, this is still a stock with above-average risks.

Two Revenue Drivers, With More To Come

With the FDA’s April approval of the final part of GenMark’s three-part blood culture ID (or BCID) panel, the company is set to go with its second major commercial panel product (after its respiratory panel). BCID panels, including those offered by rivals like bioMerieux (OTC:BMXXY), offer clinicians faster results (conventional cultures can take two days or more) and more certainty on treatment, and I believe this is a $400-500 million market opportunity.

Depending upon how you size the market, multiplex testing methodologies may have somewhere around 20% share today (that’s primarily bioMerieux and Luminex (LMNX)), but likely not substantially more. That leads me to believe that it’s not too late for GenMark to still carve out a credible footprint and revenue base for its systems and panels, even though bioMerieux has continued to see strong interest in its FilmArray and placed around 700 units in the first quarter alone. Although there is some threat from phenotypic systems that can also inform physicians as to antibiotic susceptibility, those systems/panels are even more expensive, and it’s unclear to me if reimbursement will really support using those tests in large volume.

With the BCID panel approvals in hand, it is likely to be a little quiet on the panel development front for GenMark for a little while. The company has indicated that its GI pathogen panel its highest priority now, but it doesn’t sound like there will be a commercial launch until 2020 at the earliest. Behind that, management has previously expressed interest in developing panels for meningitis, encephalitis, skin/soft tissue infections, joint infections, and multi-drug resistance.

I believe the market opportunity for GI testing is around $500 million (maybe up to $600 million), while encephalitis and meningitis together would probably be around $100-150 million. I’d note that bioMerieux specifically called out sepsis (addressed by GenMark’s BCID panels), meningitis, and GI as key drivers of its 13% revenue growth in first quarter; if that growth rate seems sluggish, consider the difficult year-ago comp (+47%) on a robust flu season.

Attention Should Shift To Placements And Profitability

Getting more boxes in the field should be one of management’s biggest priorities now, as the number of active systems in the field is what will drive panel usage. GenMark reported 39 placements in the first quarter, up from 32 a year ago and down from 41 in the prior quarter. As mentioned before, bioMerieux placed around 700 systems into the field, while Luminex placed 270 for all of 2018.

System placements will be driven by the company’s testing menu (improved with the BCID approvals), its sales and marketing spending (up 9% in Q1’19), word-of-mouth regarding real-world ease of use, and competitive system/panel developments.

On the margin side, there’s ample room for improvement, as ePlex margins are now only in the mid-teens. In addition to driving system placements, margin improvement will be management’s other key priority in 2019, with the company’s GM initiative targeting enhanced manufacturing efficiency (lower labor, lower scrap, etc.) and operating scale. Management believes it can get ePlex margins into the 60%’s in just a few years - something that I don’t believe anybody on the sell side has explicitly modeled.

The Market Is Still There

It’s easy to see bioMerieux’s installed base of nearly 9,000 systems, Luminex’s 625 active customer count, and GenMark’s sub-400 ePlex installed base and conclude, like Bill Baxton, that it’s “game over, man!”

I don’t think so. According to the latest industry reports, there are over 6,000 hospitals in the U.S., roughly as many overseas, and many thousands more independent reference labs. All of these labs need qualified and credentialed lab techs, but there aren’t enough to go around, meaning that hospital and independent labs have little choice but to automate to keep up with the influx of tests. Not every lab needs desktop multiplex systems, nor will GenMark win all of its bake-offs, but there’s a definite need, particularly with smaller reference labs looking to compete with the huge consolidators in the space, for “mid-sized” systems with relatively low hands-on time and digestible list prices like the ePlex.

To be clear, I’m not suggesting GenMark is going to run bioMerieux down and surpass it... but it doesn’t have to. bioMerieux can remain the leader, while still leaving enough room for GenMark to hit my forecasts and drive a worthwhile share price from here.

The Outlook

I’m very curious to see whether GenMark can deliver the impressive gross margin ramp that management is targeting; if it can, my numbers are going to head higher at some point. For now, though, I’m still working with a 2023 revenue target of over $210 million and a 2028 target of a little over $425 million. If GenMark can hit those targets, we’re talking about a five-year compound growth rate of 25% and a 10-year growth rate of about 20%.

I believe GenMark can turn free cash flow positive in 2021, but I’m not wedded to that assumption (progress on that 60%+ GM target would absolutely help). Nevertheless, I think the company will be able to generate 20%+ FCF margins before 2028, and there could be upside to my long-term low-20%’s target.

At this point, my DCF-based fair value and growth-based EV/revenue approach are largely in agreement, though I’d note again that I value GenMark at a meaningful discount to what small-cap med-techs would normally get for a similar level of revenue growth. Between the two methodologies, I believe GenMark should trade at $8-8.50, and a more “traditional” multiple given my estimates for the company’s revenue growth would push that high end closer to $11 or $12. I also believe it has some appeal as an M&A target.

The Bottom Line

Between significant in-market competition, seemingly never-ending reimbursement challenges, and management execution challenges, there’s no shortage of risk with an investment in GenMark. That said, I believe management has done a lot to stabilize the business and restore some level of trust and confidence in its plan and ability to execute. Ramping system placements and margins are crucial benchmarks from here, but for those who can stomach the risks, I still see worthwhile upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.