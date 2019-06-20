Natural Gas: Overall Sentiment Remains Bearish Despite Hot Pattern Developing The Following Weekend Over The Plains/Midwest

Natural gas prices slip for a third consecutive day; down over 4% for the week after heat is not expected to be as extreme late June into early July.

Investment Thesis

Given that the heat will not be as extreme as initially thought and will not encompass the higher populated cities across the eastern U.S., natural gas prices have been a sell. With no signs of any extreme heat developing over the eastern U.S. in the extended range, investors should expect for continued bearish sentiment overall with downside risk outweighing upside potential.

Natural gas prices fall another 2% after models indicate that the heat late June into early July will not be as extreme and will not include the eastern U.S.

The front-month July natural gas futures contract settled lower Wednesday another 2%, 5.2 cents ($0.052), to $2.276. The August contract decreased 4.8 cents ($0.048) to $2.263 while the September contract decreased 5.1 cents ($0.051) to $2.245. Figure 1 below is a chart depicting the price trend of the front-month July contract over the past 24 hours.

On Thursday, the United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, finished down 1.99% to $19.48.

UNG's leveraged exposure ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL), were seen lower 5.58% and 4.10% at $15.73 and $13.56, respectively. Meanwhile, UNG's high-beta leveraged inverse ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD), were seen higher 5.29% and 3.78% at $174.52 and $32.11, respectively.

Most expansive heat dome to date this year to bring a hot pattern and potentially a mini heat wave to the Plains and Midwest

On the weather front, upper level troughing will be the dominant weather feature over the next 7 days over a vast majority of the country with incessant storms/rainfall from the Rockies to the nation's mid-section to the East Coast. Currently, a quasi-zonal flow (not overly fast-paced upper flow) pattern is present aloft over the country. At the surface, a quasi-stationary front is in place from the southern Plains to the Ohio Valley and the Mid-Atlantic. Multiple waves of energy/impulses will track along this surface boundary over the next few days, setting the stage for multiple episodes (day-to-day chances) of convection from the southern Plains to the Midwest and Ohio Valley into the mid-Atlantic/northeastern U.S. Figure 2 below is a map from the 12z GFS ensemble, depicting Friday's (June 21) upper level/jet stream pattern.

Figure 3 below is a surface map depicting the current situation over the nation.

Over the next 5 days, robust strengthening of the northeast Pacific ridge will take place leading to energetic downstream troughing over the northwestern U.S. and northern Rockies. By the end of the week and over the weekend, the weather pattern will have become more amplified with anomalously strong ridging over the northeastern Pacific and anomalously strong upper-level troughing over the western U.S. This will set the stage for an active (stormy) southwest flow pattern across the middle of the country. Further downstream, upper-level ridging is expected to build over the east-central U.S. (Great Lakes) into the southeastern U.S., resulting in warmer-than-average temperatures across the southern and east-central U.S. Figure 4 below is a map from the 12z GFS ensemble depicting this weekend's upper level/jet stream pattern.

From a temperature perspective, the next 5 days will feature a cooler-than-normal pattern over the northern half of the country and a warmer-than-normal pattern over California and the southern U.S. A cooling trend will take place over the western U.S. in association with the aforementioned upper trough, and a warming trend will take place over the east-central U.S. in association with the aforementioned upper ridge.

From a precipitation standpoint, a very wet and stormy weather pattern will return to the central U.S. as storm after storm travel between two contrasting air masses and upper-level weather features. Mass fields of flow, moisture, and instability return, combined with surface frontogenesis and cyclogenesis, will present an emerging threat for multi-day severe weather and heavy rainfall (and thus, flooding risk) to the central U.S. Areas from the central/southern Plains to the Midwest and Ohio Valley are at greatest risk. Figure 5 is an excessive rainfall outlook map for Wednesday depicting a moderate risk for excessive rainfall over the Ohio Valley.

Early in the 6-11 day period, the western U.S. trough will broaden and become more diffused, before shrinking and becoming more concentrated over the western U.S. In the 8-11 day time frame or during the second half of next week through the following weekend, the weather pattern takes on a noticeable change to hotter and potentially drier scenario across a vast majority of the country, including the Plains/Midwest as anomalously strong upper-level ridging builds from south northward.

Forecast models continue to advertise a strong, elongated sub-tropical heat ridge developing and stretching from off the Baja Peninsula of California northeastward into the High Plains/Midwest. In its core is a 594 decimeter heat dome centered over the Desert Southwest.

Ultimately, this is going to result in widespread daytime high temperatures in the 90s over the southern and central U.S. with some 100s (mainly over the Desert Southwest). It's possible that 90s can be found as far north and east as Minneapolis and Chicago. The power markets that will be impacted by this heat episode includes SPP, MISO, and west PJM. The presence of a strong heat ridge/sub-tropical high over the central U.S. will result in subsidence likely cutting off the wet pattern and shifting the jet stream further to the northwest (e.g., northern Rockies/Plains into southern Canada).

It's possible that the heat could extend into the very beginning part of July (the opening day) as trends are being monitored. That said, forecast models are indicating the heat relaxing over the Plains/Midwest and focusing more on the western U.S. (Southwest U.S. and interior West) over the course of the 11-16 day time frame. Figure 6 below are jet stream/upper-level pattern comparisons between the 18z GEFS and the 12z ECMWF ensemble in the 7.5-12.5 day time frame, or from June 26-July 1.

The spread between the American GFS model and the European ECMWF model has improved with the European model coming more in line with the American model. The American model is not as cool as it has been over the eastern U.S. and the European model has trended hotter over the western U.S. and cooler over the eastern U.S. than previously indicated.

Final Trading Thoughts

Despite the heat episode coming late June into early July, it's been all bears this week thus far with the overall market sentiment pointing bearish. Part of this is due to the fact that the coming heat will not be as extreme nor as extended, which means that demand is not expected to be as high. Additionally, part of this heat will also cover the weekend period. The European coming in line more with the American model also provided support to the downside as the previous idea from the ECMWF of heat covering more real estate across the eastern U.S. fades with a westward shift. Finally, forecast models are suggesting cool troughing developing over the eastern U.S. in response to the heat upstream shifting and focusing on the western U.S. in the 11-16 day time frame. Given this heat event not pushing prices higher and no signs of any extreme heat developing over the more densely populated eastern U.S. cities, I expect for downside risk to continue to outweigh upside potential, though the valuation for the beaten up commodity looks good. My price range will be $2.10-2.50 for the next week for both the front-month July futures contract and the August contract, with UNG trading between $17.00 and $22.00.

