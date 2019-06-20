Confluence Of Factors Makes Valero Bargain-Priced

Operationally sound, the company is currently bargain-priced, offers a 4.6% dividend, and returned 55% of its first quarter adjusted cash flow to investors through dividends and share repurchases.

Valero is one of the world’s largest independent refiners; poor first-quarter margins and less access to heavy, sour crude reduced profitability.

Buffeted by tariffs and sanctions decisions as well as limited access to heavier crudes, Valero’s (VLO) first-quarter results fell well below those of a year ago. Now, with a reduced stock price, strong dividend yield, good capital program, ethanol and renewable diesel segment expansions, and capable operations, this company represents a bargain for investors.

Brief Company Summary

Valero is an independent oil refiner and marketer, one of the world’s largest, along with Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC). Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the company employs 10,260 people full-time. Its other two, smaller, segments are ethanol - required as an input to gasoline - and 50% interest in a renewable diesel joint venture.

With Valero’s June 19, 2019, closing stock price of $78.15/share, its market capitalization is $32.6 billion. The company has a total of 3.1 million barrels per day (MMBPD) of refining throughput capacity in thirteen refineries in the U.S., one in Canada, and one in the UK.

Oil Prices and Supply

U.S. oil production in the week ending June 14, 2019, was 12.2 million barrels per day (BPD). As a global politics and energy security reminder, note this is more than twice what the U.S. produced fifteen years ago.

The NYMEX June 19 closing oil price was $54.14 per barrel for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil at Cushing. The NYMEX closing RBOB price for gasoline was $1.746/gallon.

Oil Refining Margins

The 3-2-1 crack spread, a measure of refining profitability or margin, is shown above and has doubled from its low point in the first quarter of the year.

Oil Refineries

Valero operates fifteen oil refineries, including two in Corpus Christi, that have a total throughput capacity of 3.145 million BPD. One refinery is in Pembroke, Wales and one is near Quebec City, Canada. The remaining thirteen, with a throughput capacity of 2.640 million BPD, are in the U.S.

Refining Competitors

The barriers to the US refining industry remain high due to siting issues, the large, fixed cost of capital assets, a domestic market that is not increasing, and a regulated, consumer-facing gasoline business that is highly competitive and much-scrutinized.

Refining capacity can be stated as either throughput or crude capacity. The above throughput capacity equates to total Valero crude capacity of 2.615 MMBPD and Valero's U.S. crude capacity of 2.175 MMBPD.

The most recent data from 2018 for total U.S. crude capacity is 18.6 MMBPD. Thus, Valero’s share is 11.7%.

Many government oil statistics are divided regionally into five Petroleum Administration for Defense Districts (PADDs). In the Mid-Continent and Midwest, (PADDs II and IV), Valero’s competitors include BP (BP), HollyFrontier (HFC), Marathon Petroleum, and Phillips 66 (PSX).

The company has two refineries on the west coast, one each in southern and northern California. There it competes with Chevron (CVX), Phillips 66, and Marathon Petroleum, among others.

On the Gulf Coast and inland PADD III, some of Valero’s competitors include CITGO (owned by Venezuela), recently-reviewed Delek (DK), Exxon Mobil (XOM), Flint Hills Resources (private), HollyFrontier, Marathon Petroleum, PBF Energy (PBF), Petrobras (NYSE:PBR), Phillips 66, Saudi Refining, Shell (RDS.A), and Total.

PADD III is the largest by refining volume of the five US PADDs, with 56 refineries and 9.76 million BPD of crude oil capacity. Thus, Valero’s crude capacity of 1.484 million BPD among its eight PADD III refineries represents 15.2% of PADD III capacity.

The loss of access to Venezuelan and Iranian heavy crudes, the decline in Mexican crude, and the transport limits on Canadian heavy crude have had a negative effect on large refiners like Valero, who decades ago began spending the capital necessary to flexibly run these poorer-quality, lower-priced crudes. Pre-shale revolution, the best industry prediction was that these heavier, sourer crudes would eventually make up most of the feedstock slate.

By contrast, smaller inland refiners such as HollyFrontier and Delek have especially profited from the expanded volumes of domestic, shale-originated light U.S. crudes.

First-Quarter Results

The company’s first quarter 2019 net income was $141 million, or $0.34/share, compared to $469 million, or $1.98/share, in the first quarter of 2018. This was due to narrow discounts for medium and heavy sour crude oil relative to light, sweet Brent crude oil, and to weaker gasoline margins.

In the first quarter of 2019, Valero’s refineries ran at 91% of capacity or 2.9 million BPD. This was 66,000 BPD lower than in the first quarter of 2018. The company exported an average of 318,000 BPD of gasoline and distillates. First-quarter refining margins were poor, but improved in the second quarter, as the above crack spread graph shows.

In the Mid-Continent, Valero owns fourteen ethanol plants with a capacity of 1.73 billion gallons per year. As a rough rule of thumb, the overall gasoline market is 15 billion gallons per year, and ethanol is required at up to 10% by volume, or 1.5 billion gallons. Valero’s sales are made primarily to the wholesale gasoline blending market.

Operating income from the ethanol segment was $3 million, down from $45 million in the same quarter a year ago due to lower ethanol prices. Ethanol production volumes were 4.2 million gallons per day (or 0.1 million BPD), a volumetric increase of 2.5%, due largely to acquisition of three more ethanol plants in November 2018.

The renewable diesel segment was created effective January 1, 2019, and includes the operations of Diamond Green Diesel. First-quarter operating income was $49 million. While this appears much less than the first-quarter 2018 operating income of $195 million, the 2018 total included a $160 million blending credit, without which the 2018 first-quarter operating income would have been $35 million. Renewable diesel sales were 790,000 gallons (or 18,800 barrels) per day. As operator and 50% owner of the Diamond Green Diesel joint venture, Valero is expanding its renewable diesel refinery from 275 million gallons per year to 675 million gallons per year.

Valero returned $411 million to shareholders in stock buybacks and dividends, representing 55% of adjusted first-quarter cash flow.

Current Operations

Current operational issues include a) limits on heavy crude sourcing due to declines (Venezuela and Mexico), sanctions (Venezuela and Iran), and transport limits (Canada), b) changing policy on tariffs, which affect both crude availability - generally limiting the heavy, sour crude Valero can preferentially use - and product sales of gasoline and diesel; c) changing policies on the use of ethanol; d) price uncertainty around low-sulfur bunker fuel.

However, Valero and other large U.S. refiners are prepared to manufacture International Maritime Organization (IMO) 2020-specification bunker fuel. This change is significant: effective January 1, 2020, the sulfur content of bunker fuel must decrease from 3.5% by weight to 0.5% by weight. According to Valero’s June 5, 2019, investor presentation, consultants expect diesel demand to increase 1-2 million BPD in addition to base annual growth of 300,000-500,000 BPD.

Growth Prospects

The company has a number of process-improvement capital projects underway:

*$400 million to expand alkylation capacity at the Norco, Louisiana refinery, to increase the yield of high-octane gasoline, 2020 completion;

*a similar $300 million alkylation unit expansion at Valero’s Houston refinery, 2019 completion;

*central Texas pipelines and terminals, 2019 completion;

*Pasadena, Texas terminal and Pembroke, U.K. cogeneration unit, 2020 completion;

*with Darling Ingredients (DAR), a combined $1.1 billion expansion of the renewable diesel refinery in Norco, increasing capacity to 675 million gallons/year (44,600 BPD) and making it the second-largest plant of its kind in the world, 2021 completion;

*a $975 million coker project at Valero’s Port Arthur refinery, allowing it to use worse-quality crudes and produce more high-value light products, 2022 completion.

First-quarter capital investment was $726 million, which included $453 million of maintenance capital (turnaround costs, catalysts, and regulatory compliance).

Governance

Institutional Shareholder Services ranks Valero’s overall governance as a 4, with sub-scores of Audit (1), Board (4), Shareholder Rights (5), and Compensation (5). In this measurement, a score of 1 represents lower governance risk and a score of 10 represents higher governance risk. Approximately 1.3% of the floated stock is shorted and insiders own only 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Financial and Stock Highlights

Valero’s one-year target price is $105.75, or 35% above its June 19 closing price of $78.15/share. One-year and three-year stock price charts are shown below.

The company’s trailing twelve months’ earnings per share (EPS) is $6.58, giving it a 5.1% return on assets, a 13.1% return on equity and a trailing price-earnings ratio of 11.9. Analysts’ average estimated 2019 EPS is $6.78, only a 3% increase.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

At March 30, 2019, the company had $30.3 billion in liabilities and $52.1 billion in assets resulting in a liability-to-asset ratio of 58%. Its ratio of current assets divided by current liabilities is 1.4, comfortably above the desirable minimum of 1.0 and thus a positive.

Valero’s market capitalization is $32.6 billion at a June 19, 2019, stock closing price of $78.15 per share. This is down substantially from the $48 billion market capitalization a year ago.

The company’s trailing twelve months’ operating cash flow is $5.11 billion and its levered free cash flow is $1.72 billion.

Valero’s 52-week price range is $68.82-122.42 per share, so the June 19, 2019, closing price of $78.15 is only 64% of the one-year high. A one-year target price of $105.75/share puts the June 19 closing price at 74% of that level.

A large, long-established public company, Valero increased its regular dividend by 12.5% to $3.60 per share, yielding 4.6% to the current stock price.

Overall, the company’s mean analyst rating is a 1.9-2.4, or “buy,” leaning toward “hold” from the 21 analysts who follow it. Since the beginning of the year, five of six ratings evaluations resulted in upgrades; one was “maintain” (at “overweight/buy”).

As of March 30, 2019, virtually all of Valero’s stock was held by institutions, some of which represent index fund investments that match the overall market. The six largest holders are Vanguard (8.15%), BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) (8.1%), State Street (NYSE:STT) (5.35%), Fidelity/FMR (2.7%), Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) (2.3%), and Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) (2.1%).

Valero’s beta is 1.52, representing volatility well above the overall market average, surprising for a company of its large size although indicative of the multi-factor squeeze (oil price, gasoline and diesel prices, ethanol requirements, international tariffs and sanctions) on refining margins.

A Note on Valuation

The company’s book value per share of $51.07 is well under its current market price, showing that market value of the company’s assets is higher than its depreciated base and suggesting investor optimism.

With an enterprise value (EV) of $41.53 billion, its EV/EBITDA ratio is 6.7, attractively below the preferred ratio of 10 or less.

Positive and Negative Risks

From an economic standpoint, potential investors should consider their oil price and refining margin expectations as the factors most likely to affect Valero.

From a policy standpoint, international tariffs and sanctions on China, Iran, Venezuela and elsewhere will continue to introduce uncertainty in sourcing and sales. Potential domestic policy initiatives to increase ethanol use could also keep the ethanol market churning.

Recommendations

In my review of Valero a year ago I recommended buying the price dip. This would be the dip, with upside to one-year target of 35%, EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.7, and trading at 64% of 52-week high and with a high-for-industrials dividend yield of 4.6%.

In addition to its strong refining presence, the company is well-placed in the ethanol market and is substantially growing its profitable renewable diesel operations

I recommend Valero to both dividend-seeking and growth investors.

