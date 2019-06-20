First Internet Bancorp: A New 6.00% Fixed-To-Floating Rate Baby Bond IPO

Introduction

Our goal is to present to you our IPO analysis for every new fixed-income security that enters the market and to find out if there is any trading potential. In this article, we want to shed light on the newest Baby Bond issued by First Internet Bancorp (INBK). Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it is definitely worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B2 Filing by First Internet Bancorp - the prospectus. (Source: SEC.gov)

For a total of 1.4 million notes issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $35 million. You can find some relevant information about the new baby bond in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

First Internet Bancorp 6.0% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2029 (INBKZ) pay a fixed interest at a rate of 6.00%. The new issue has no Standard & Poor's rating but is expected to be rated "BBB-" by the less authoritative Kroll Bond Rating Agency. The new IPO is callable as of 06/30/2024 and is maturing on 06/30/2029. INBKZ is currently trading above its par value at a price of $25.55 and has a 5.59% Yield-to-Call and a 5.87% Yield-to-Maturity. The interest paid by this baby bond is not eligible for the preferential 15-20% tax rate. This results in the "qualified equivalent" YTC and YTM sitting around 4.65% and 4.81%, respectively.

Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana, an Indiana chartered bank (the "Bank"). The Bank was the first state-chartered, FDIC-insured Internet bank. The Bank offers a full complement of products and services on a nationwide basis. We do so primarily over the Internet and have no branch offices. We commenced banking operations in 1999 and grew organically in our early years by adding new customers, products and capabilities. In 2007, we acquired Indianapolis-based Landmark Financial Corporation. The acquisition merged Landmark Savings Bank, FSB, into the Bank. The Landmark acquisition added a small number of deposit customers, primarily from Central Indiana, to the Bank; more importantly, it added a turnkey retail mortgage lending operation that we could expand through our Internet platform. More recently, we have added commercial real estate ("CRE") and commercial and industrial ("C&I") lending services to meet the needs of high-quality, underserved commercial borrowers.



Source: Company website | Corporate Information

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, INBK:

Source: TradingView.com

Currently, the company is paying a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share on its outstanding common stock ($0.24 yearly dividend). With a market price of $21.42, the current yield of INBK is 1.12%. As an absolute value, this means it has $2.42 million yearly dividend expenses for the common.

In addition, with a market capitalization of $216 million, INBK is one of the smallest "Regional - Midwest Banks" (according to Finviz.com).

Capital Structure

Below, you can see a snapshot of First Internet Bancorp's capital structure as of the time of its last quarterly filing in March 2019. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

With the newly issued 2029 notes, the total debt of the company becomes $564 million, that are senior to the company's equity and preferred stock. This makes the Debt-to-Equity ratio at 2.61, which cannot be defined as a good number after the market capitalization coverage reaches only 40% of the debt.

Furthermore, we also want to add one more ratio, the Earnings-to-Debt payments. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. From the income statement, we can see the company had a net income of $22 million for 2018 with $11 million paid as interest expense. So, here we have a ratio of 2.00, which indicates that there is enough buffer for the bondholders, and despite the quite high leverage, the cost of that leverage is quite low.

The First Internet Bancorp Family

There is one more series of subordinated notes issued by INBK: First Internet Bancorp 6.00% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 9/30/2026 (INBKL)

Source: Author's spreadsheet

INBKL also pays a fixed-to-floating interest, at the same rate of 6.00% before 09/30/2021 and then switches to paying a floating rate distribution at a rate of the three-month LIBOR plus a spread of 4.85%

The 2026 Baby Bond also doesn't have a Standard & Poor's rating, pays quarterly interest payments and is callable as of 09/30/2021. With the market price of $25.80, INBKL has a Yield-to-Call of 4.79% and Yield-to-Maturity of 5.58%, compared to the 5.59% YTC and 5.87% YTM of the newly issued baby bond, which means the newly issued security has a slightly better Yield-to-Worst with a yield spread of 0.8% between the two securities. It should be added that this comes at the price of three years later call date. Personally, I don't find the 4.79% Yield-to-Call of INBKL as bad, as it is the return for only 2 years hold. What's more, if it doesn't get redeemed by the company, with the current three-month LIBOR rate of 2.38, INBKL will increase its nominal yield to 7.23% and will become even more appetizing.

In addition, I want to compare the older issue with the fixed-income securities benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF). On the following chart, the close correlation and the slight outperformance of INBKL over PFF can be seen.

Source: TradingView.com

Fixed-to-Floating Rate Baby Bonds

Since they are a great rarity, in this section, I want to make a comparison between the new IPO and the all other baby bonds that pay a fixed-to-floating interest rate.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

Since after the call date they all change their nominal yield, this chart may be misleading. That's why the best way to compare the group is by their Yield-to-Worst (equal to their Yield-to-Call). This is a much more plausible Yield curve.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

The new IPO is located at the top of the chart, meaning it has the best Yield-to-Worst from the group. However, together with INBKL, they are the only ones that are not rated by S&P. Except for AQNA and AQNB, the rest of the baby bonds carry an investment grade rating.

The Full List

Source: Author's database

Special Event Redemption

The Notes may not be redeemed prior to June 30, 2024, except that the Company may redeem the Notes at any time, at its option, in whole or in part, subject to obtaining any required regulatory approvals, if (I) a change or prospective change in law occurs that could prevent the Company from deducting interest payable on the Notes for U.S. federal income tax purposes, (II) a subsequent event occurs that precludes the Notes from being recognized as Tier 2 capital for regulatory capital purposes, or (III) the Company is required to register as an investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, in each case, at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes plus any accrued and unpaid interest through, but excluding, the redemption date.



Source: FWP Filing by First Internet Bancorp

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The main benchmark, PFF, which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of the S&P US Preferred Stock iShares Index, is in the process of changing its investment objective. The fund is expected to change the underlying index, passing through a Transition index ("ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Transition Index") during the period from February 1, 2019, to October 31, 2019, and after that, will track the "ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index". The requirements for an addition of the New Index are much likely the same as the old one, with the difference being that the New Index will also include notes. However, the market capitalization of only $35 million is much less than the $100 million needed for the new IPO to be included in the PFF holdings.

Conclusion

As fixed-income traders, we follow every preferred stock or baby bond which is listed on the stock exchange. As such, the newly issued baby bond by INBK is no exception, and we always share the homework we do with the public. It is not necessary for the IPO to be an arbitrage and a bargain, but in many cases, the new security happens to be better than the ones already trading on the market.

The company ratios are satisfactory. INBKZ gives better YTW than its brother baby bond, INBKL, and also gives better returns than the rest of the fixed-to-floating rate baby bonds. However, if I have to choose, at these price levels I like INBKL instead, as it returns 4.79% for 2 years to call date, and will give a lot more if the company doesn't redeem it. So, in the worst-case scenario, 4.8% is not bad at all. However, its purchase may be difficult due to the low volume and lack of bids and offers, while the new bond is expected to be more liquid at least at the beginning.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.