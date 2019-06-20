Market Volatility Bulletin: Risk Assets Greedily Await Signs Of Fed Submission

Market Intro

All eyes are on the Fed as US equities (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) mark time near all-time highs. Spot VIX is at the low end of its two-week range, but with the right verbiage, can likely find plenty of reasons to spill off from the current print of around 15.5.

Good guesses, Steve. The Fed was evidently driven to reassess its messaging and, indeed, its policy in the wake of the sharp sell-off at the end of last year. Since then, it has neither raised nor cut rates.

Now, risk assets want more. Fed funds futures markets have factored in multiple rate cuts (I believe three) over the next year. It's likely far too late for the Fed to backpedal its way out of any rate cuts; still, they will likely want to preserve some semblance of autonomy as to how many cuts to dole out and also when these will occur.

To my mind, it's more important to continue QT than it is to quibble over 100 basis points here or there: a substantially reduced balance sheet is what will give the Fed room in the future to maneuver in ways similar to what it did from 2008 through 2014.

Economic signals are decidedly mixed at present. The fact is, that's pretty normal. Isn't there almost always some collection of data indicating that everything's swell, while other data is warning of a cooling economy and/or expectations?

Stevie Vixx reminds us that, relative to two years ago, there are some meaningful economic indicators that are demonstrating that the economy does not need rate cuts. This is arguably the most difficult part of experimental monetary policy: it is so much harder to normalize than to just keep experimenting.

The human is mostly an emotional animal. And we tend to put the short term ahead of the long term. Strange as it may sound, that actually can make decent sense: we have a better sense of what the circumstances are today relative to what they may or may not be like two, five, or "n" years down the road.

But I do want to claim, reader, that it is market volatility more than any other factor that is beating the Fed into submission.

It happens. There will be times when the VIX and SPX work in tandem. This can often happen when there's a blow-off top, or when the market expects substantially more upside.

A great example of this was in the QQQs in the late '90s. While markets screamed higher, QQQ-vol (especially upside vol) got a pretty hefty bid. We also saw this in late '17, early '18 in the SPX, as the index appeared more or less unstoppable.

VIX and SPX are typically negatively correlated, but there are, in fact, important exceptions to this rule.

If the Fed gives risk assets what they want, then watch out, vol longs (VXX, UVXY). As Mr. Hennessy's post above alluded to, there is room for vol and SPX to move in step with one another over stretches.

But HV20 is down near 13, and spot VIX has plenty of motivation to break below its two-week range low of about 15.25 if US equity traders find themselves under the impression that the Fed has their back.

The CBOE Skew Index is pointing toward upside potential. It is really quite rare to get this low of a reading when the index is near all-time highs.

We've seen lower readings in the past year during periods of stress or market setbacks. Indeed, the Skew Index has been a reasonably good forecaster of upside potential for the SPX over the past twelve months. The fact that it's sitting near 1-year lows (also probably in the bottom 10% or so of its five-year distribution) is frankly good news for short-vol position holders (SVXY, ZIV).

One important exception to the "all-clear" signals we are seeing is in the Treasury VIX. You're looking at a 1-year chart, and while we're off the highs, we are significantly in the alarm region of this indicator.

No indicator works all the time. Still, high and/or rising levels of the Treasury VIX going back to around January '18 have been destabilizing for global risk assets. The current set-up is something of an anomaly. I don't see it as a problem, but it's something for traders to keep an eye on.

