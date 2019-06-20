Weekly Edge: Europe Signals A Possible Rate Cut In July

The Fed may follow suit shortly as investors in the U.S., as well as President Trump, await the highly anticipated remarks from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Originally published on June 19, 2019

By Ansh Chaudhary

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi announced yesterday that the bank "could roll out fresh stimulus as soon as July, sending the euro lower against the dollar and prompting an unusual rebuke from President Trump," writes The Wall Street Journal. Trump claims a weaker euro will now make it easier for the European Union to compete against the U.S.

According to the Journal, the EU has had a trade surplus with the U.S. for a long time. In 2018, it reached a record high of €139 billion, and the surplus continues to widen in 2019. The Journal reports that Draghi responded to the criticism from President Trump, "saying that the ECB doesn't directly target the euro-exchange rate with its policies. He stressed that the central bank was prepared to use all its policy tools to ensure inflation returns to its target of just below 2%."

Trump and his advisors have complained for years that the euro is undervalued, prompting Trump's response to Draghi's comments. According to the Journal, Trump's comments "raise the prospect of a 'nightmare scenario' in which the ECB and Federal Reserve engage in a race to the bottom on exchange rates, creating economic damage that could be aggravated by trade tariffs, said Frederik Ducrozet, an economist with Pictet Wealth Management."

Central banks in the Asia-Pacific region have also been reducing rates. New Zealand, Australia, India, Malaysia, the Philippines and Russia have all cut rates in the past year, while Egypt, Indonesia, Mexico and South Korea are considering the same, says the Journal.

The Fed may follow suit shortly as investors in the U.S., as well as President Trump, await the highly anticipated remarks from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. This would be the first rate cut in over a decade.

More and more economists are expecting a rate cut to be announced at the July Fed meeting. The rhetoric from the Fed in the past year has been to be "patient" and wait for the economy to signal whether any intervention from the Fed is required. As economic data continues to show signs of weakening in the U.S., especially May's weak employment report of just 75,000 nonfarm payrolls, people expect the Fed to make some change in the coming months.

Sectors: The average momentum score for the Sector Benchmark ETFs increased from 8.64 to 13.18. Momentum increased for nine of the 11 sectors last week. Communication Services led the pack with a 12-point increase in momentum score. Real Estate jumped into first place after a 7-point increase in momentum score. Energy remained the laggard despite a 7-point increase in momentum score.

Factors: Among the Factor Benchmark ETFs, the average factor score increased from 9.67 to 12.83. Momentum increased for 11 of the 12 factors last week. Small Size's score increased the most, gaining 10 points. Momentum, Low Volatility and Quality remained the top three factors, while Value and High Beta fell behind Small Size.

Global: The average Global Benchmark ETF momentum score increased from 4.55 to 4.73 for the week. Momentum in the global sector increased in only five of 11 regions last week. China's score gained the most, increasing by 6 points. USA jumped from third to first after a 4-point increase in momentum score.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.