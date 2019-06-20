Leaving Investors In The Dark?

Perhaps this will be a period for the generators to recharge the stock market indexes before another drive higher - or to provide more light to better discern the market's likely future direction this summer.

Investors may choose to continue to wander in the dark until next week when we see what comes of Presidents Trump's and Xi's meeting at the G-20 summit.

Dynamic risk management can help protect against the full effects of a rampaging super bear (a decline of 20% or more in the stock market).

Originally published June 19, 2019

By Jerry Wagner

Forty million people were left in the dark over the weekend in South America. In a colossal power grid failure, electrical services in Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay shut down for two days, leaving the country without both light and essential services.

With no electrical rate increases for over 13 years due to government regulation, infrastructure in South America's third-largest economy had severely deteriorated. When Argentina's lights went out, the illumination in the two smaller countries linked by a cooperative power grid quickly followed suit.

In this country, investors have been worrying that the economic lights may be going out - or at least dimming. Economic indicators have suggested a slowing economy. A number has even suggested a recession in the near future.

In the last week, three wise men of Wall Street, legendary hedge fund operator Paul Tudor Jones, "Bond King" Jeff Gundlach, and the founder of the world's largest hedge fund, Ray Dalio, all named gold as their preferred investment to benefit from the slowdown. Of course, as my firm is the subadvisor of the only mutual fund in the United States tracking the daily price changes in gold bullion (MUTF:QGLDX), who am I to quarrel with them?

Still, as I related last week, while I am encouraged by the prospects for gold (it has broken to a six-month new high), I am not particularly negative in my outlook for stocks.

Gold is a great hedge in any portfolio. Like any hedge, however, it has to already be there when risk arises for it to be of any help.

I'm sure the people of Argentina without one wished they had had a generator hooked up to their houses when the power grid failed and the lights went out. But I'll bet there were few to be found after the streets went dark.

Similarly, dynamic risk management can help protect against the full effects of a rampaging super bear (a decline of 20% or more in the stock market), but if at least a portion of an investor's portfolio isn't already under active management when the bear arrives, it would likely be too late to begin to consider it then.

If investors think that this time will be different, then they have probably been left in the dark too.

Market update

Right now gold is reacting to the increased volatility of world events. It has always been considered a safe-haven investment. So, when two ships blow up in the middle of the world's busiest waterway, one of our largest trading partners starts a change of leadership, trade-war fears with a wide range of countries continue to be fanned, and the Federal Reserve is meeting on a change in the direction of interest rates, it is not surprising that investors are fleeing to the safety of something tangible like gold.

Yet stocks still managed to post gains last week. Gold and bonds also registered gains. But in all cases, the weekly returns were small.

All three have had good run-ups in price since the end of May. But just as your cellphone needs to rest and recharge periodically, so, too, do markets.

This could prove to be one of those periods. The Fed meets Tuesday and Wednesday this week. Many will be waiting to see if it will lower interest rates now, rather than wait until the July meeting. Will Fed members recognize that the markets have already effectively lowered rates and that they need to join the bond crowd, or will they delay and see if the economic signs are pointing in a different direction when they meet in July?

Certainly, economic reports last week held out hope that the economy was not as bad as many thought. Yes, the yield curve is still inverted, and, yes, that could mean a recession in the next year. (The aforementioned Mr. Gundlach says the odds of a recession in one year are now 65%.) But most components of the retail sales report last week were positive, small-business optimism improved rather than experiencing the expected decline, and a slew of inflation measurements and forecasts suggested that inflation was not rising or even staying the same, but was instead falling.

Will the forecasts of lower interest rates by the Fed's July meeting turn out to be correct? I'd prefer to wait and see - the prognosticators have not been right as recently as the start of this year, when, as I pointed out last week, they were all saying that rates were going higher.

Investors may choose to continue to wander in the dark until next week when we see what comes of Presidents Trump's and Xi's meeting at the G-20 summit. If recent history is an indicator, any sign of improvement in the relations between the two governments or cessation of the trade war will lead to a renewed assault on new stock market heights. If the talks do not go well, that same history does not provide certainty as to the likely direction of stocks - but down is a good guess.

Technically, stocks seem positively situated. Both the S&P 500 and NASDAQ 100 Indexes closed the week above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The cumulative advance-decline line is at a new record high. The number of new highs being made by New York Stock Exchange stocks is also confirming the recent upturn in the indexes. All of these are positive for future gains by stocks.

Perhaps this will be a period for the generators to recharge the stock market indexes before another drive higher - or to provide more light to better discern the market's likely future direction this summer.

Editor’s Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.