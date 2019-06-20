Hotel REITs: As Airbnb Readies IPO, A Look At Industry Fundamentals

The long-awaited Airbnb IPO appears to be imminent. As domestic growth slows, the dire projections of Airbnb crushing the traditional hotel industry have not come to fruition.

As a result, hotel REITs have produced disappointing returns over the past five years compared to the more diversified hotel operators. Recent results suggest REITs may be turning the corner.

As it has been since 2015, supply growth remains elevated, particularly in the business travel segments and urban markets. REITs have disproportionate exposure to hotels in these weaker segments.

The US hotel industry had another banner year of record occupancy and strong demand growth in 2018. Despite trade tensions and market volatility, 2019 is off to a solid start.

REIT Rankings: Hotels

In our REIT Rankings series, we introduce and update readers to each of the commercial and residential real estate sectors. We rank REITs within the sectors based on both common and unique valuation metrics, presenting investors with numerous options that fit their own investing style and risk/return objectives. We update these rankings every quarter with new developments for existing readers.

Hotel REIT Sector Overview

Hotel REITs comprise roughly 5% of the REIT indexes (VNQ and IYR). Within the Hoya Capital Hotel REIT Index, we track the 13 largest hotel REITs, which account for roughly $50 billion in market value: Host Hotels & Resorts (HST), Park Hotels & Resorts (PK), Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB), Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP), Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT), RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ), Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO), DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH), Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR), Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP), Summit Hotel Properties (INN), Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE), and Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT).

The hotel ownership business is a highly fragmented industry with hotel REITs owning less than 5% of all hotel assets across the United States. In general, public REITs portfolios tend to be concentrated in the higher-quality end of the spectrum and own primarily full-service hotels in coastal urban markets or resorts. More than the average hotel, these REITs generally cater more to transient business travelers and group bookings. Generally, the companies that are ubiquitous with the hotel business - Marriott International (MAR), Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT), Hyatt Hotels Corp. (H), Choice Hotels International (CHH), and Extended Stay America (STAY) - don't actually own hotels but simply manage the hotel for the property owners. These hotel operators are typically structured as C-corporations and tend to operate in an asset-light model with higher margins and lower leverage.

The hotel ownership is a tough, capital-intensive business. In contrast to the hotel operators, hotel REITs operate with an asset-heavy model by owning the assets, collecting the revenue, and paying a set percentage to the management company. Hotel REITs tend to be less nimble and have slower growth rates than C-corp hotel operators, but have historically paid a sizable and relatively predictable dividend yield to investors. Simplistically, investors can view the hotel operators are the growth side of the business, while asset-owning REITs are the income side. Hotels are typically grouped into segments based upon average room rates: budget, economy, midscale, upscale, and luxury.

The Bull and Bear Case for Hotel REITs

Fueled by the rise of the global middle class, tourism is one of the largest and fastest-growing sectors of the global economy. Tens of millions of new consumers each year are entering the global tourism market, aided by historically inexpensive airfare and the rapid development of travel accommodation technology. 2018 was another record year for US hotel fundamentals with occupancy and RevPAR both hitting new record-highs. Levered to a growing economy, hotel REIT performance has historically correlated with job and income growth and is one of the few real estate sectors that has historically responded favorably to rising interest rates. Below we discuss five reasons that investors are bullish on hotel REITs.

Despite strong underlying hotel fundamentals at the national level, hotel REIT ownership is concentrated in the weakest-performing hotel segments over the past several years. The luxury-focused asset class in coastal markets has seen robust supply growth since 2015, compounded at the margins by the "shadow supply" created by home sharing sites including Airbnb (AIRB). At just 25-30%, Hotel REITs operate at the lowest EBIT margins across the real estate sector, which averages 65%. These REITs have had some success in recent years controlling rising labor costs, property taxes, and other expenses. As a percent of NOI, hotels also have the highest capex requirements in the real estate space at 30%, well above the sector average of 15%. Below we outline five reasons that investors are bearish on hotel REITs.

US Hotel Industry Performance

A decade after emerging from the depths of the financial crisis, and despite calls for the demise of the hotel industry at the hands of Airbnb and other online travel agencies, the national hotel markets continue to produce record-breaking fundamental performance. Defying projections of a pullback early last year, average national occupancy climbed higher by another 0.5% to a new record-high while Average Daily Rates (ADR) climbed 2.4%, producing Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) growth of 2.9%. Before turning negative last September due to tough comparisons to 2017's Hurricane Harvey-impacted data, RevPAR rose on a year-over-year growth for 102 consecutive months dating back to 2010.

While supply growth has heated up considerably since 2014, hotel demand grew to a record 1.2 billion room-nights sold in the US, climbing 2.5% from 2017. While the new supply pipeline essentially shut down after the recession, it roared back in recent years and is expected to remain elevated through 2020. However, recent construction spending data recently turned negative on a year-over-year basis in the hotel and lodging category, suggesting that further growth in the development pipeline is unlikely. Demand for hotel room-nights is conservatively projected to rise another 2% this year and 1.7% in 2020 while supply growth is expected to be just shy of 2% per year during this time.

Over the past several years, supply growth has been most acute in the middle- and upper-quality segments, the segments most commonly owned by hotel REITs. These quality segments continue to underperform the national averages, and as a result, hotel REIT performance has lagged the industry-wide performance. Strong demand in these segments has been able to keep RevPAR in positive territory, but barely so. Supply growth has been low in the resort and ultra-luxury segment and nearly non-existent in the economy segment, where demand growth has also been sluggish.

As supply growth has caught up with demand growth, the favorable imbalance has been largely erased, dragging down RevPAR back towards inflation levels. Supply and demand are expected to be balanced over the next three years. With a balanced outlook, and with demand expected to be in the 2-3% range on a nominal basis, it is reasonable to expect 2-3% growth in RevPAR through 2020. For hoteliers, positive RevPAR performance only tells half the story. Rising costs, particularly wage rages, outpaced revenue growth across most hotel categories - a trend that is expected to continue into 2019 and 2020 given the continued acceleration in wage growth seen for leisure and hospitality workers throughout 2018.

Hotel REIT Fundamental Performance

Hotel REIT performance has diverged from underlying hotel industry fundamentals - and their "c-corp" operator peers - over the last two years on the combination of supply growth in the REIT-concentrated segments and broader weakness across the REIT sector which has impaired external growth prospects. However, recent earnings results in 1Q19 suggest REITs may be turning the corner as hotel REITs largely beat estimates across the board. More than half the sector raised full-year guidance with REITs now projecting RevPAR growth close to 2% for the year, nearly in line with the national averages. The upper-tier segment of the REIT market was the strongest performer, producing 2.6% RevPAR growth on a 3.6% climb in ADR in 1Q19 compared to slightly negative growth in the lower-tier segment.

Hotel operator performance in 1Q19 revealed similar trends with the higher-quality segments seeing the strongest rate of growth, a reversal of trends seen over the past several years. Hyatt and Hilton each recorded a 1.8% climb in RevPAR compared to a 1.6% decline from Extended Stay. Occupancy was slightly higher on a year-over-year basis in the first quarter.

On the acquisition front, hotel REITs have remained active in the transactions markets, but net external growth has been modest in recent years amid a period of neutral-to-slightly unfavorable cost of capital and NAV signals. Recent strong stock performance across the broader REIT sector has made the cost of capital for many hotel REITs more favorable relative to their private market competitors. As we projected last year, acquisition activity increased in 1Q19 and hotel REITs were net buyers for the first time in four quarters. If interest rates remain low and REIT valuations remain relatively elevated, we expect that hotel REITs should be net buyers throughout 2019, which should alleviate the recent downward pressure on FFO and other REIT metrics from asset sales.

Airbnb: Friend, Foe, or Irrelevant?

Seeing explosive growth early this decade, a consensus of tech-focused analysts and journalists projected the impending demise of the traditional hotel business at the hands of the home sharing website Airbnb. Rumored to be exploring an IPO later this year, the home sharing website was valued at more than $30 billion in its latest funding round earlier this year and analysts from Morningstar project that the firm may fetch a valuation as high as $65 billion in the public markets.

Projected to be worth more in the public markets than the entire hotel REIT industry combined, Airbnb reports listing more than six million rooms worldwide with an estimated 500,000 or more listed on any given night in the United States. Assuming an operating model more akin to online travel accommodation sites like Expedia (EXPE) and Booking (BKNG), Airbnb has made significant inroads in the leisure travel segments over the last several years, but has also attracted competition not only from its online travel accommodation peers, but also from hotel operators themselves. Early this year, Marriott announced its own home sharing program while Expedia has ramped-up its home sharing offerings through a series of acquisitions of short-term rental startups.

Nearly a decade into the home sharing "revolution," the impact on the traditional hotel industry remains minimal and a recent report from Morgan Stanley revealed that growth in the home sharing business may be slowing. As we've pointed out in previous reports, a significant percentage of incremental home sharing demand has come from outside the traditional hotel market, replacing room-nights that were otherwise listed on private marketplaces like Craigslist for hostels and long-term vacation home rentals. Citing increased local regulations on home sharing and issues surrounding privacy and safety, Morgan Stanley notes that home sharing has yet to make significant inroads into the business travel segment. The researchers estimate that home sharing contributes a rather modest 20 basis point drag on national RevPAR.

The trends of slowing user growth of Airbnb and other home sharing platforms is corroborated by reports as well, including online search data. Google Search trends for the terms "Airbnb" and "Home Sharing" have slowed from over 50% annual growth in 2013 to roughly 10% growth over the past year. Data from eMarketer reveals that Airbnb user growth has slowed from over 100% growth in 2015 to less than 15% growth in 2018 and is projected to slow to a single-digit growth rate this year.

The bottom line is that we believe that the negative impact of Airbnb and home sharing platforms on the hotel industry are generally overstated. Given comparable prices, the vast majority of business travelers continues to prefer the certainty, simplicity, and safety of a traditional hotel over an Airbnb listing and it's difficult to see that changing in the foreseeable future. While this may be true, there is no doubt that Airbnb has added supply to certain segments of the leisure and lower-priced accommodation markets and may marginally weaken hotel pricing power around busy "compression nights."

Recent and Historical Performance

Despite another record year for the hotel industry in 2018, hotel REITs significantly lagged the broader REIT averages last year, delivering a total return of -13% compared to a -4% return on the NAREIT All Equity REIT Index. Despite the stumble in 2018, in the post-recession period, hotel REITs have delivered strong results relative to the REIT averages, returning an average of 16% per year compared to the 13% average annual return on the REIT index.

Hotel REITs have lagged the broader REIT averages again in 2019 despite an otherwise solid first quarter. Concerns over the impact of trade tensions and slowing global growth have weighed on the sector, which has climbed 12% this year compared to the 21% gains on the broader REIT average. Hotel REITs have outpaced only the flagging mall REIT sector so far this year.

Valuation of Hotel REITs

Relative to other REIT sectors, hotel REITs are among the cheapest based on current and forward free cash flow (aka AFFO, FAD, CAD) multiples. When we factor in two-year growth expectations, however, the sector appears less attractive. Hotel REITs trade at roughly NAV parity after trading for a steep discount for most of the past two years, making external growth nearly impossible. As discussed above, we expect the improved cost of equity capital conditions to result in increased net acquisition activity this year.

Hotel REIT Dividend Yields

One of the most attractive investment attributes of the sector, hotel REITs pay dividend yields significantly above the broader REIT average. Based on dividend yield, hotel REITs rank in the upper end of the REIT universe, paying an average yield of 5.2%. Hotel REITs pay out roughly 80% of their available cash flow based on our estimates, leaving a capital cushion for external growth or future dividend increases.

Within the sector, we note the differing payout strategies used by 14 firms, which opens an opportunity for investors to be selective depending on their tax situation. Taxable accounts may see a better after-tax return by investing in companies with consistently lower payout ratios.

Bottom Line: Improved Outlook for 2019

The US hotel industry had another banner year of record occupancy and strong demand growth in 2018. Despite trade tensions and market volatility, 2019 is off to a solid start. As it has been since 2015, supply growth remains elevated, particularly in the business travel segments and urban markets. REITs hold a disproportionate exposure to hotels in these weaker segments. As a result, hotel REITs have produced disappointing returns over the past five years compared to the more diversified hotel operators.

Recent earnings results suggest REITs may be turning the corner. Construction spending on hotels has finally cooled after several years of double-digit growth. Hotel REITs appear attractively valued within the REIT sector, especially considering the more modest growth outlook for home sharing platforms. The long-awaited Airbnb IPO appears to be imminent. As domestic growth slows, the dire projections of Airbnb crushing the traditional hotel industry have not come to fruition, and the implicit "Airbnb discount" applied to hotel REITs appears unwarranted.

