The ECB Is Running Out Of Bullets And Has Only One Last Option

On June 18th, 2019, ECB's vice president said another large bond-buying program could be an option if inflation in the region doesn't reach its intended target.

As you can see in the following chart from Trading Economics, the inflation rate is dropping in the Eurozone and is currently below the 2% inflation target from the ECB.

However, when we look at the amount of government bonds the ECB has already purchased, we have to note that it is pushing the limits. Unlike the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan, the ECB is limited by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) to buy up to 30% of outstanding government bonds. It effectively prohibits monetary financing by the ECB (see chart below). A court case in late December 2018 between the ECB and CJEU shows the sensitivity of this topic.

Currently, the ECB holds about 25% of Eurozone debt, coming very close to its limit (see chart below). So we can clearly say the ECB is almost out of bullets. Other options for the ECB would be to buy stocks outright just like the Bank of Japan is doing or decrease interest rates even more. Let's elaborate on the latter.

Global negative interest rate debt has hit a new high this year, hitting $12 trillion (see chart below).

This negative interest rate debt is standing at about 25% of total debt (see chart below).

All of this started when the ECB cut deposit facility interest rates below 0% in 2014 (see chart below).

This has spurred loan growth in the Eurozone from 0% to 3% growth (see chart below). You could see this as a positive. More loan growth is higher GDP growth, which will avert recession.

However, there are serious consequences for implementing negative interest rate policies. Excess liquidity from banks stored at the ECB is subjected to a -0.4% interest. That's almost 10 billion euro interest per year. Banks have paid over 20 billion euro to the ECB since the ECB cut interest rates below 0%. Surely, this will have a negative effect on bank profitability. If the ECB cuts interest rates even more, bank profits would collapse. We would see decreasing net interest margins at almost all European banks.

Let's look at what Deutsche Bank's (DB) stock performance was since 2014. It collapsed 70% since the introduction of negative interest rates.

Moreover, while the ECB's interest rates are negative (which is a cost to the banks), it is highly unlikely that client deposit interest rates would go below 0%. This is because clients would just pull their money out of the bank if this were to happen.

The conclusion is that the ECB has very limited options to spur growth in the Eurozone and will probably not be able to achieve its inflation target without implementing its last option, which is outright stock buying.

