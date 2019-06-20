Central Bank Decision-Making Is Becoming More Difficult: The Erosion Of Global Cooperation Is One Reason

If this is so, then central banks may have a very hard time working together in the advent of another financial market drop or a severe economic downturn.

The concern captures some of the feeling in central banking circles that there has been a substantial erosion of global cooperation between world central banks since the Great Recession ended.

Mario Draghi, president of the European Central Bank, caused some outcry after a speech on Tuesday that some interpreted was a call for ECB manipulation of euro value.

In much of my recent writing on the monetary policy of the Federal Reserve, I have not really included much of a discussion about the behavior of other central banks, especially that of the European Central Bank.

Well, the outgoing president of the ECB has provided an opportunity to talk about Europe and about the growing erosion of cooperation between central banks.

On Tuesday, Mario Draghi stated that the ECB could begin a fresh stimulus package, one that would result in the value of the euro dropping against the US dollar.

Mr. Draghi indicated that some of the options available to the European bank included extending the time frame before the net interest-rate increase, a reduction in the already negative policy rate of interest (now at a negative 0.4 percent) or by returning to a quantitative easing program.

It should be noted that the ECB is not the only central bank that is considering lowering its policy rate of interest. The world’s major central banks have rapidly shifted gear in recent months, shelving plans to increase short-term interest rates and seeking instead to ease policy amid signs that the global economy is softening. A couple in Asia have already done so.

The response to Mr. Draghi’s were immediate. The euro reached a low of $1.1187 yesterday before closing around $1.1200.

But, even more remarkable, European interest rates dropped across the board on the prospect of a new bond purchasing program. The 10-year German bund fell to a new all-time low of negative 0.315 percent.

French 10-year yields dropped sharply and hit 0%, their lowest ever. Yields in Sweden, which is not a euro member, fell 0.027 percentage points, also falling past 0 per cent for the first time. Italian government bonds rallied to their lowest level since last year’s politically driven sell-off, with the 10-year yield down 0.17 percentage points to 2.112 per cent. And, this was not all.

Mr. Draghi, whose term as the president of the ECB ends in October, would like to leave a consistent legacy, one that confirms his intent to get the European Union growing at a reasonable rate with the inflation rate rising to about 2.00 percent.

The comments made by Mr. Draghi almost immediately drew a response from US President Donald Trump. The response: Mr. Draghi is attempting to weaken the value of the euro against the US dollar so as to devalue the currency and continue Europe’s currency war with the US.

This environment highlights the position that a lot of central banks now find themselves in. These central banks are now feeling isolated from one another, and looked upon as competitors rather than friends.

I wrote about this in a recent post where I discussed the erosion of global cooperation among central banks.

This is a real problem and is going to play a role in future central bank discussions and future central bank actions.

It appears as if Mr. Draghi’s speech did not set off any repercussions this week.

The Federal Reserve decided not to change its policy rate of interest at the Tuesday/Wednesday meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee.

I am sure, however, that Mr. Draghi’s remarks were discussed by members of the FOMC and the possibilities of ECB actions on interest rates or bond purchases were also topics of concern.

The global world, especially world banking and financial markets, are more interconnected than ever. What one central bank does or what one central bank leader says must be reviewed and analyzed to see what is being discussed and considered.

What others do impacts us, and vice-versa.

What is really sad, to me, is that current members of the central banking community feel that the cooperation issue is so dire that they have to express the disconnect in the newspapers or in speeches.

And, the feeling is that this situation has a real chance to get worse before it gets better.

The real concern to economists pertains to what happens in the event of another financial breakdown or Great Recession. In the recent economic downturn, central bankers talked with one another an cooperated with one another with the bottom line being, all were proud of the job they “did together” to turn economies around and generate the current economic recovery.

We are much worse off if the separation really exists at a time when the world really needs people to work together.

But, there is one other issue that I would like to discuss. The subject came up in the lead editorial of the Wall Street Journal. The editors of the journal question whether or not exchange rate manipulation can do much to impact a country’s trade balance. This, of course, is the concern of the people claiming that “currency manipulation” is aimed at harming other countries.

The editors cite a 2018 working paper by Berkeley professor Andrew Rose who “examined unconventional monetary policy of the kind practiced by the EU and the Fed.”

Mr. Rose found they (the monetary policies) didn’t increase exports. “Countries using quantitative easing and/or negative nominal interest rates simply did not experience export booms,” Mr. Rose wrote for the National Bureau of Economic Research.

The editorial concludes: “That leaves Mr. Draghi for now to do what he did on Tuesday—try to talk up the markets, talk down the euro, and talk past the practical limitations facing the ECB.” Changing interest rates to manipulate the value of a currency only has minor effects, they do not produce export booms.

But, the “talking up” plays into the competition that now exists between central banks and their leaders and has become a regular factor in how central banks now conduct their business. We can call this “forward guidance.”

Mr. Rose’s results, however, are relatively new. They are part of how the economic world has changed and consequently makes it harder for monetary policy makers to get things right. The reality of the situation is, we are in a new era, an era in which economies are not behaving exactly the way they once did.

As a consequence, the policy makers, in Europe and elsewhere, are facing a real dilemma. Their economic models don’t work that well anymore, but everywhere, more and more pressure is being exerted on the monetary authorities to do the right thing.” The problem is, the policy makers … no one … really knows what that “right thing is” for any specific problem or issue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.