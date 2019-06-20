Aurora Cannabis: Bearishness Vs. Reality

Analysts are expecting its revenues to grow at a blockbuster pace over the coming years, which is probably why market participants aren't actively shorting the scrip.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB) has been surrounded by bearish speculative theories of late across various investing forums. While some believe that its aggressive capacity expansion will simply cripple its margin profile, others believe that the cannabis producer will generate minuscule returns out of its investments. Fortunately, for long-side investors at least, the latest short interest data indicates that a broad swath of market participants isn’t heeding these speculative bearish narratives. Let’s take a closer look at it all.

The Short Interest Story

Let me start by saying that short interest is essentially the number of short positions that are open and are yet to be covered. A sharp increase in the metric generally indicates that market participants are stacking bearish bets against a particular company. Conversely, a sharp decrease in the metric suggests that traders and speculators are actively winding down short positions probably because they don’t forecast a meaningful drop in the concerned company’s stock price going forward. So, short interest is essentially a tool to gauge market sentiment relating to any particular stock.

Coming back to Aurora Cannabis, about 82.2 million of its shares stood shorted at the end of the last reporting cycle. This may seem like a huge figure when seen in isolation but it’s actually quite minuscule considering that Aurora has over 1.01 billion shares outstanding. This essentially means that only about 8% of its overall shares outstanding stood shorted, which could have easily been comprised of hedging-related activities – such as pair trading, spreads, shorting to mitigate volatility risk, etc.

This 8%-figure is counterintuitive to the widespread bearish narratives being peddled in investing forums of late. If Aurora’s fall from grace was so apparent and clear, then we’d have seen a broad swath of market participants stacking positions against the stock, in an attempt to profit off of its theorized decline. This should have led to a spike in Aurora’s short interest figure. But it’s quite clear that a broad swath of market participants isn’t actively shorting the stock and isn’t betting on the company’s stock price to collapse either.

I say this because short interest in Aurora Cannabis has steadily declined over the past two reporting cycles while its shares have trended downwards. This usually happens when a particular security is approaching fair value per the Street’s expectations or when market participants are growing bullish on a particular stock. This reduction in its short interest should give perma-bears a reason to re-evaluate their bearish stance on Aurora Cannabis.

Besides, if there was something seriously wrong with Aurora’s prospects, its short interest would have been substantially higher than other similar stocks that were being considered relatively safe by market commenters, traders and speculators. But the chart below highlights that Aurora’s short interest is pretty much in-line with some of the other prominent Cannabis names in the industry. This goes to suggest that market participants aren’t betting against Aurora Cannabis in particular, and it should put some of the bearish theories to rest. This should come across as an encouraging sign for long-side investors.

A Risky Short

Well, Aurora Cannabis has a rather aggressive capacity expansion plan underway. It’s planning to more than quadruple its annualized production capacity - from 150,000kg currently to over 625,000kg by mid-2020. Bears argue that the company is growing too soon, too fast, which would essentially dampen its margin profile, compress ASPs across its operating regions and lower its ROI.

Honestly, I don’t completely disagree with this argument. Aurora would take a few months at least to fully optimize its dramatically risen production levels – such as making changes to supply chains, distribution channels, finding willing buyers to sell all of its produce without sacrificing too much on ASPs, try to get to 100% factory utilization rates etc. – so its margin profile would be more or less compressed over the course of the next year. But that’s about it.

The other side of the coin is that Aurora Cannabis would be producing substantially more cannabis by late-2020. It would be able to sell excess produce to other smaller cannabis companies, establish itself as a prominent international brand and divert its supplies to more profitable medical purposes as and when opportunities open up across the globe.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com, Canadian $)

So, in the grand scheme of things, Aurora stands to gain market share across several international markets and materially grow its revenues along the way. This is a win-win for Aurora Cannabis and its investors in my opinion and it doesn’t call for initiating short positions by any means. Its ambitious expansion plan may actually drive the company's growth going forward.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com, Canadian $)

The analyst consensus actually corroborates this line of thinking. Note how Aurora Cannabis is expected to register explosive financial growth over the next two years. Shorting a company just because its margin profile may shrink temporarily, but is forecasted to experience blockbuster revenue growth over the same timeline, just doesn’t make sense for investors with a long-term view. It may serve as a good trade over a period of a few weeks but the stock should eventually head north in light of its aggressive expansion plan, unless of course something drastically changes for the company and its shareholders.

(Source: Marketscreener, Canadian $)

There’s also the argument that growing output too soon, too fast, will hurt industry-wide ASPs at least in the areas that are seeing increased supply. But the other side of this argument is that falling ASPs would make it difficult for illegal players in the industry to compete, which should essentially work in favor of Aurora Cannabis and its peers. This would make it difficult for small-time cannabis growers – legal or not – to compete as they wouldn’t have the size and scale of their larger counterparts such as Aurora.

Your Takeaway

Aurora Cannabis is one of the most popular cannabis stocks so naturally it’ll be surrounded by various kinds of opinions and theories. In this tricky situation, investors should try their best to not rely on fear, uncertainty and doubt, and remain focused on the bigger picture. Aurora Cannabis is preparing for explosive growth and going short on the scrip may not be a smart move. Latest short interest data also shows that market participants aren't betting against it. So, I believe that it's a good time to be bullish on Aurora Cannabis.

