U.S.-China Trade War: The End Of The Beginning

If you are bullish on the market overall, then buy the dips as the negotiations grind on toward their inexorable conclusion.

Ever since US-China trade talks broke down in early May, analysts have been growing increasingly anxious. Financial Times commentator Martin Wolff even recently pontificated on a century-long standoff between the two countries, which is heady indeed, considering many of the same experts were optimistic in April.

On June 18, 2019, President Trump tweeted positively about trade talks with China. Markets are pleasantly surprised but this is just the culmination of a string of positive signs in the past few weeks.

On May 31, the US trade representative delayed the tariff increase from 10% to 25% on covered Chinese imports.

On June 7, during a visit to Russia, Chinese President Xi stated that "China and the US are inseparable, China doesn't want it, and I believe Trump doesn't either." Some would say not to read too much into this, but such a statement has not been uttered before. I would liken it to the EU summit in June 2012 (after which the ESM and EFSF would lend to European states in financial troubles under less stringent conditions of austerity), or the European Central Bank's Draghi's "whatever it takes" statement in July 2012 (after which the European sovereign debt crisis started to stabilized). Both the EU summit and Draghi were not taken seriously at the time, but that was the turning point. By now, Greek 10-year bond yields are at a historical low of 2.54%, a long way from the 48% high in 2012.

On June 14, the US and China agreed to pause certain IP infringement dispute resolution cases at the WTO.

President Trump imposing and then putting tariffs on indefinite hold on Mexico may have been an interesting sign of him potentially agreeing to give up tariffs if the deal is good enough.

These are just some of the daily to and fro. What makes the US-China economic relationship so inextricably strong are the economic underpinnings, which are often only a vague notion of Chinese sweatshops making iPhones in an assembly line and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) designing and marketing the iPhones to become a trillion-dollar company. But it goes much deeper than that:

1 - Demand for basic materials

China currently accounts for around 50% of world demand for a plethora of basic metals and imports a high proportion as well.

Take iron ore as an example. China imports about a billion tons of this stuff each year.

For decades, the price of iron ore was flatlining, before taking off like a rocket ship due to Chinese demand.

Source: Indexmundi

At about $100/ton, a billion tons a year is equivalent to $100 billion in extra revenues for iron ore mines. Iron ore, copper, nickel, oil… imports of industrial materials amounted to around USD 560 billion in 2018. As many mining projects are built based on the assumption of growing demand (largely from China) even if Chinese demand flatlines, the price of many commodities would plummet; without Chinese demand (or with a significant reduction in Chinese demand), prices of many commodities would probably fall precipitously.

2 - Demand for food

China imports 100 million tons of soybeans (mostly to crush into soybean meal to feed livestock) each year. US and Brazil each produce about 120 million tons per year. 100 million tons of soybeans are equivalent to $32 billion revenues each year. All in all, China imports $60 billion in primary foodstuffs (not including processed foods) each year (according to Chinese customs data). To put that into perspective, according to the USDA, in 2018, US farm revenues were around $180-$190 billion, exports were $139 billion and imports were $134 billion. So Chinese demand has a significant impact on US farm revenues (granted, much of the soybeans are bought from South America).

3 - Sales of S&P 500 companies

According to the S&P, nearly 71% of S&P 500 revenues came from the U.S., while the remaining came from foreign markets. Internationally, the largest individual countries by total revenue percentage was China at 4.3%. At around $11 trillion in revenues for 2018, this would translate to roughly $450 billion in sales to China. As mentioned in a Deutsche Bank report, much of the sales are made through subsidiaries producing and selling in China rather than through US exports, which understates how much US corporations benefit from China. If the US-China trade balance includes in-country sales of US subsidiaries, then the trade gap is basically eliminated.

4 - Production capacity

Production capacity can be approached from many angles. I will choose two most glaring examples to show China's current unmatched productive capacity.

1. Labor force

While many pundits talk about the potential of Vietnam, etc., to become the next manufacturing hub, the numbers tell a different story.

Source: Various statistics

The only Asian countries that have seen any strong growth in exports to the US since 2001 are China, Vietnam, South Korea and India. The other countries have seen no meaningful growth in exports to the US in absolute dollar terms and are unlikely to build up meaningful capacity increases anytime soon.

India has seen rapid economic growth lately under Modi and may become the next emerging market powerhouse (India's nominal GDP is bit under USD 3 trillion, a fraction that of China's USD 13 trillion), but for the foreseeable future, it appears Vietnam is the most ready made-in-China substitute.

Vietnam certainly has the potential to become a manufacturing hub, however, it has a population of only 93 million. Even if a high proportion of its labor force is engaged in export activities, it's likely there will be some upper limit to Vietnam's export capacity.

2. Infrastructure

The Chinese advantage in infrastructure is difficult to understate. For example, the capacity of Chinese ports is many times that of Vietnamese ports. In 2018, according to the Chinese Ministry of Transportation, ports dealt with 4.2 billion tons of foreign trade. In comparison, according to the Vietnamese Minister of Transportation in a media interview, Vietnam's coastal ports dealt with 524 million tons of goods (unclear how much is foreign trade related). Even if Vietnam is able to substitute for a half or even just a quarter of Chinese exports to the US, it will take Vietnam many years to build the infrastructure necessary to support the export growth.

5 - Wealthy consumers

The total value of residential real estate in China is estimated to be worth around $60 trillion. While prices are arguably inflated, even if this is marked down by 50% to $30 trillion, this is still substantial. But according to the Chinese central bank, total residential mortgages are only $4 trillion, which means $26 trillion (stress test value) ~$56 trillion (fair market value) net assets for households from real estate alone. In comparison, for the US, according to the Federal Reserve Flow of Funds account Table B.101, owners' equity in real estate is $14.5 trillion. Coupled with annual disposable income of around $6 trillion (Chinese Bureau of Statistics), this is very substantial purchasing power. A few examples can show how big and lucrative this purchasing power is.

For example, about 22 million new cars are purchased in China each year to the amount of $600 billion, of which 60% are imported or produced by joint ventures with foreign auto companies.

International tourism: According to the UN, Chinese spent $261 billion on trotting the globe in 2016.

Pharmaceuticals: Chinese spent around $300 billion on pharmaceuticals in 2018 with foreign subsidiaries and joint ventures accounting for a little under a quarter of sales, according to industry figures. China is aging rapidly, with over 11% of the population aged over 65. The proportion of senior citizens is even higher in wealthier areas, with nearly 30% of residents (5 million) aged over 60 in Shanghai. As Chinese pharmaceutical R&D spending is only a small fraction of global spending (with most of the increases coming from the past few years), it's unlikely it will come up with many blockbuster drugs any time soon. High-end medicines will still most likely be imported for decades to come.

Intellectual property is worth mentioning as well. The interesting thing is that intellectual property protection has increased in many areas. After decades of watching pirated videos, Chinese have finally gained the habit of buying membership on streaming video platforms to watch content. For example, iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) has reached around USD 4 billion in revenues in 2018, mostly from membership subscriptions and IQ is only one of three major online platforms, so the overall spend is much higher. Pirated content is also much harder to find than a few years ago, something I can attest to (disclaimer: searches for pirated content were conducted as a survey, without any intention of viewing such content). So we can expect that China will be an even more valuable market as IP protection is enhanced and affluent consumers are more capable of and are growing more accustomed to paying for IP.

6 - Foreign investment and profits

Equity and bond markets have attracted the interest of international capital, with international investors owning RMB 1.7 trillion (USD 250 billion) of publicly-traded equities and RMB 1.5 trillion (USD 220 billion) of bonds.

Interest in commercial properties has also grown this year, with about $10 billion invested in Shanghai commercial real estate alone this year, by names such as Brookfield (NYSE:BAM) and Blackstone (BX).

Direct foreign investment (in subsidiaries and joint ventures) dwarfs that of equity and bond markets and has been amazingly profitable, generating over $200 billion in pre-tax profits per year, with a return on net assets of around 20%. The net assets invested amount to USD 1.5 trillion as well.

Source: Chinese Bureau of Statistics

Growth in profits of foreign investment enterprises has stalled since 2010, with the2017 figure only 25% higher, which is partly why economic tensions between US and China have increased. By comparison, China's nominal GDP has doubled from RMB 41 trillion in 2010 to RMB 82 trillion in 2018.

However, this grievance is remediable. A broad tax cut has been enacted this year and new legislation (the "Foreign Investment Law") was enacted in March 2019 to enhance the interests of foreign invested enterprises. The Chinese market is still highly lucrative and attractive as Chinese consumers aspire for better goods and services and are growing more accustomed paying for IP etc as mentioned above.

Summing up

As a producer, China has capacity in terms of labor force and infrastructure that is currently unmatched and unlikely to be overtaken by other low-cost producers any time soon.

As a consumer, China's consumers are growing increasingly affluent and this enables China to import hundreds of billions of dollars of raw materials and purchase hundreds of billions of dollars of goods and services annually and these levels are likely to persist for a very long time as the purchased goods and services mostly do not have domestic substitutes.

As a place of foreign investment, China generates at least USD 200 billion of profits each year for foreign subsidiaries and joint ventures located in China and at least USD 2 trillion have been invested in factories, bonds, stocks and real estate.

With so much money to be made on both sides, the trade negotiations are mainly about who gets how much of the cake rather than whether there is a cake at all. While the technological and political jostling between the US and China may continue as both sides have their competitive juices on, the vast majority of goods and services that are not tangentially related to national security are a strong pillar of the underlying economic relationship and are likely to persist. Thus, the trade war that has been ongoing for a year may have well reached the end of the beginning. Going forward, we are likely to see the underlying economic relationship remaining intact while the two countries battle in high tech and other arenas.

The bottom line: From a macro point of view, if you're bullish on equities overall, when regarding US/China trade negotiations, buy the dip. If you're attracted by the low valuations of Chinese equities, then it is worth considering, otherwise US equities are fine too.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.