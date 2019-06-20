Clic Technology - Caution Is Advised

With the Bitcoin (BTC-USD) market back in full swing again, there are major opportunities in certain cryptocurrency-related stocks. Last month I had written about stocks that will benefit from a bitcoin boom, covering the major stocks in this space (mosly mining companies). Since then, however, a relatively unknown stock Click Technology (OTC:CLCI) has come to my attention in the wake of an enormous move lately from around 20 cents last week to reaching nearly $3 on Monday June 17, before crashing back down immediately after:

In this article I will investigate the cause of this move, CLCI's fundamentals and its various warning signs, of which there are many. CLCI is rather more interesting than other cryptocurrency stocks I have investigated, as it is not involved in the cryptocurrency mining business. Rather, they are in (or at least market themselves as being in) the business of allowing merchants to receive cryptocurrency payments that can then be converted to fiat currency, similar to its main competitor BitPay. Let's first take a look at what caused CLCI's recent move.

CLCI's Recent Catalyst

On June 13 2019, a collaboration was announced between CLCI and Opporty stating their intention to build a “progressive browser extension” that will “revolutionise the e-commerce industry” and potentially allow customers to make everyday purchases on Amazon using Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies built on the Ethereum platform, through the use of Opporty's Plasma Cash solution. There are several reasons to doubt the value of this news, not least the fact that Opporty is a largely unknown company that does not appear to have been active for months (their twitter, blog and github repository for Opporty Plasma Cash were last properly updated in 2018). Moreover, we're clearly very far from seeing a ready-to-use, full release of Opporty Plasma Cash implemented that will be able to perform as Opporty claims, nor does CLCI have any unique technology or proof-of-concept under its belt (see below). Therefore, there is absolutely no indication as of yet that this project will ever come to fruition.

Warning Signs

CLCI is an entirely development stage company which made no revenue in the last quarter and only $7,500 in revenue through all of 2018. As of their latest 10Q, they have incurred operating losses of over $1.5 million since inception and have only $314,000 in current assets. Their main product, ClicPay, only just began taking user registrations earlier this month, and we can only know of one confirmed customer (LeafyQuick) so far. This is also a space that is already rife with competition, and I'm unable to see how ClicPay offers any advantages from the already established players in this market. Apart from the aforementioned BitPay, other services allowing merchants to accept cryptocurrency payments are CoinGate, CoinBase, CoinPayments and even Shopify for Bitcoin, all of which have already proven themselves to work. CLCI's other products listed on their website, “ClickWallet” and “Payment Gateway”, are also completely unknown and have yet to come out with any kind of minimum viable product.

Also troubling is CLCI's questionable past. CLCI previously traded under the business name “FundThatCompany” and the ticker FNTT until mid last year, during which time it had a business plan to be a kickstarter company. At no time did CLCI actually execute on this business plan. However, while there was a complete lack of actual business operations, various individuals with ties to and holdings in other similarly-suspicious or previously pumped-and-dumped penny stocks such as PotNetwork Holdings (OTCPK:POTN) were accumulating millions of shares in CLCI for mere pennies ($0.0013/share), as detailed in this excellent research report published at the end of last year. After CLCI's recent PR's hyping up its potential prospects in the cryptocurrency space, these shares were worth tens of millions of dollars at CLCI's high of nearly $3/share.

In light of all the above, it is worth mentioning that OTCMarkets very recently assigned a Caveat Emptor (“buyer beware”) rating to CLCI, which is normally reserved only for blatant pump-and-dumps or stocks likely facing bankruptcy in the near future.

Outlook

CTIC has abysmal fundamentals, is yet to achieve any real revenue, has not yet demonstrated any of its products work, and has a highly suspicious history. With all that in mind, it cannot be recommended as a solid investment at any price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.