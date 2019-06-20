OptimizeRx: Ignore The Time And Invest

My investment club intended to invest in OptimizeRx earlier this year. We let the ball drop and missed the "right time". But, we can still invest in the "right place".

OptimizeRx has been striving to build bridges in this challenging landscape. Though growth is a key factor, its mission is to make a difference.

High deductible health care plans have changed the health care landscape. Early endorsers expected more engagement. But, in practice, the concept has gone awry.

I introduced OptimizeRx (OPRX) to my investment club in January. We voted to invest if it hit a specific price target. But, the purchase didn't execute. With multiple balls in the air, we let this one drop.

A Rabbit Trail

At year-begin, my club had finally embarked on opening an account with a second investment firm. The club was originally formed through the assistance of an advisor from a full-service firm. The relationship naturally carried loyalty implications. It took years for the members to be able to entertain the other alternatives available.

Our portfolio and activity continued to grow. Actually, other numbers were also mounting. At the full-service firm, the costs were wasteful. The lack of flexibility was limiting. And, the errors and lack of transparency were requiring constant monitoring and even creating extra work. We finally reached an inflection point.

After months of research in 2018, we narrowed the field and made a choice on a self-service firm. But, the account opening and transfer process didn't go as smoothly as anticipated. In hindsight, I'd theorize investment club accounts simply aren't opened and set up every day at the local office. What was supposed to be a week-long process ended up taking several weeks and required frequent monitoring and process corrections.

By the time the account was ready for activity, OptimizeRx had reported intriguing 2018 year-end results inclusive of its first year of profitability. The stock price jumped out of our target range. We thought we'd missed the opportunity.

The club refocused, concentrating on building annual income. Since March, we've waded into the preferred stock arena. Still, OptimizeRx stayed on our radar, albeit on the outskirts.

Clouding the issue, since March, the stock price of OptimizeRx has been quite volatile, bouncing from as low as $10 on April 25th to almost $16 on May 21st. Unfortunately, we weren't staying abreast of developments to assess the big swings nor did we always have funds available to take advantage of the volatility.

During this passage of time, our members continued to mull over the OptimizeRx business model. It is pertinent to understand my club has members with strong, even intense, hesitation about the pharmaceutical industry. Unfortunately, this hesitation began infecting our OptimizeRx discussions.

The primary question about the business model is whether OptimizeRx' services are truly being utilized and whether usage will continue to grow.

The Gap

To understand the OptimizeRx business model, changes transpiring in the health insurance landscape must first be explored and acknowledged.

High deductible health plans (HDHP) were introduced well over a decade ago. The plans started gaining broader acceptance after the 2008 financial crisis. Passage of the Affordable Care Act expanded adoption.

An HDHP has a higher deductible in exchange for lower premium costs. With an HDHP, until the deductible is met, all health care expenses are paid out of the insured's pocket. The IRS implemented minimums and limits defining HDHPs, with the flexibility to adjust the amounts yearly.

“The IRS defines a high deductible health plan as any plan with a deductible of at least $1,350 for an individual or $2,700 for a family. An HDHP’s total yearly out-of-pocket expenses (including deductibles, copayments, and coinsurance) can’t be more than $6,650 for an individual or $13,300 for a family. (This limit doesn't apply to out-of-network services.)”

According to Consumer Reports, 86% of employers are offering their employees an HDHP option. In 25% of companies, an HDHP is the only option. In the next three years, that statistic is expected to grow to 37% according to a PwC Health and Well-Being Touchstone Survey. Thus, enrollment is growing. In five years, participation increased from 20% in 2014 to 43% in 2018.

A health savings account (NYSE:HSA) can often be used in conjunction with an HDHP. Investments in an

HSA offer a triple tax benefit. Contributions are tax-deductible. Growth is not taxed. And, withdrawals are not taxed when used for qualified medical expenses. This SA article offers provocative recommendations on investing in and managing an HSA.

The IRS defines various types of health savings accounts - Health Savings Account (HSA),

Medical Savings Accounts (Archer MSA and Medicare Advantage MSA), Health Flexible Spending Arrangements (NYSEARCA:FSA) and Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRA). Each variation has its own set of rules and limits.

“An HSA may receive contributions from an eligible individual or any other person, including an employer or a family member, on behalf of an eligible individual. Contributions, other than employer contributions, are deductible on the eligible individual’s return whether or not the individual itemizes deductions. Employer contributions aren’t included in income. Distributions from an HSA that are used to pay qualified medical expenses aren’t taxed. An Archer MSA may receive contributions from an eligible individual and his or her employer, but not both in the same year. Contributions by the individual are deductible whether or not the individual itemizes deductions. Employer contributions aren’t included in income. Distributions from an Archer MSA that are used to pay qualified medical expenses aren’t taxed. A Medicare Advantage MSA is an Archer MSA designated by Medicare to be used solely to pay the qualified medical expenses of the account holder who is enrolled in Medicare. Contributions can be made only by Medicare. The contributions aren’t included in your income. Distributions from a Medicare Advantage MSA that are used to pay qualified medical expenses aren’t taxed. A health FSA may receive contributions from an eligible individual. Employers also may contribute. Contributions aren’t includible in income. Reimbursements from an FSA that are used to pay qualified medical expenses aren’t taxed. An HRA must receive contributions from the employer only. Employees may not contribute. Contributions aren’t includible in income. Reimbursements from an HRA that are used to pay qualified medical expenses aren’t taxed.”

Early endorsers of the HDHP concept had hoped participants would become more engaged, more proactive about controlling health care costs.

“If health care is free at the point of delivery, people have an incentive to consume it until it is almost worthless to them. This implies a great deal of unnecessary care.” “If we let her manage her own money, we can infer that when she spends a dollar, the care she gets will be worth a dollar – to her.” “The Goodman/Musgrave approach to health economics was never about high deductibles per se. Our idea was to let patients, rather than impersonal bureaucracies, make the sometimes-difficult choices between health care and other valuable uses of money.”

But, the concept, in practice, has gone awry.

“Every study that has ever been done on the matter has come to the same conclusion: when people are spending their own money rather than insurance company money, they consume less health care.”

Consuming less health care may not only be dangerous but it leaves consumers frustrated. According to a survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation in May 2019,

“Across all the questions in the survey, the people in the high-deductible plans gave the most negative responses.”

It is now believed one in five Americans have deductibles of more than $3,000 for individuals and $5,000 for families. This cost is in addition to the monthly premiums paid for the plan. Some now consider health insurance as only catastrophe insurance.

Because of the high costs associated with paying for insurance and meeting deductibles, the survey found the majority of those enrolled in HDHPs reported both avoiding doctor visits and not filling prescriptions. But, these decisions are gambles. Saving money by cutting back on health care means untreated problems become more extensive and even dangerous which means higher bills down the road.

Privately-held benefits consultant, JP Griffin Group, offers consumers HDHP decision-making criteria.

From 2011 to 2018, the company generated a compound annual growth rate of 53% for revenue. In 2018 alone, revenue grew over 75% to $21.2 million from $12.1 million in 2017.

As mentioned above, 2018 was the first year the company reached profitability. In early May, it again reported profitable results for the 2019 first quarter. The results marked the 8th consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth. Revenue in the quarter improved 27% to $5.2 million from $4.1 million in the 2018 first quarter. On a GAAP basis, net income in the quarter improved to $7,000 compared to a loss of $189,000 in 2018. Furthermore, the company operates without debt and its cash balance is growing.

The outlook for continued growth remains lofty. OptimizeRx estimates its total addressable market (NYSE:TAM) is now far greater than $1 billion. Currently, the platform is integrated with approximately 2/3 of the existing electronic health record systems. Approximately 75% of physicians are ePrescribers but only one of every three ePrescribers utilize OptimizeRx. Approximately 1.7 billion prescriptions are processed electronically each year. It is currently providing services for only one out of every eight brands with savings programs. Source

On the 2019 first quarter earnings call, OptimizeRx CEO, Mr. William Febbo, was adamant the company's growth will continue.

“I want to be really clear on this call. OptimizeRx is just starting on its path to building a meaningful business and there is still so much more room for growth.” “OptimizeRx is absolutely in the right place at the right time, both operationally and strategically.” (emphasis added)

Though variations of the word "grow" appeared over 40 times in 45 minutes on the company's last earnings call, growth is actually not the predominant driving force. OptimizeRx intends to make a difference.

“I believe we have a culture dedicated to doing something that makes a difference, that has a positive impact for physicians and patients. When you can do that and grow and be profitable and be very early in that process, we believe that translates to an excellent investment opportunity.”

M&A Considerations

To help facilitate its mission of making a difference, OptimizeRx is continuously searching for companies with complementary capabilities. In the early May earnings call, the company was comfortable with its cash position for operational purposes. But, it did express a caveat regarding M&A activity.

“We don’t anticipate needing to raise any additional capital solely for operating purposes. We are focused on growing our channel and partner networks organically. However, as a company operating in this market active with mergers and acquisitions, attractive opportunities may arise, like for acquisitions or strategic relationships.”

Less than a month later, in early June, OptimizeRx announced a common stock offering of just over 1.5 million shares at $13 per share which would raise just under $20 million. Subsequently, news of a merger, acquisition or strategic relationship has not yet been released.

Summary

Connecting the dots on HDHPs and OptimizeRx' mission should alleviate any lingering hesitation held by club members. As well, OptimizeRx' recent performance and continuing growth potential should spark an urgency.

No doubt, my investment club dropped the ball on OptimizeRx earlier this year. We missed the “right time”. But we can still invest in the “right place” and OptimizeRx certainly appears to be a "right place".

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in OPRX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.