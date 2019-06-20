Netflix Promised More Transparency... We May Be Waiting A While

Netflix doesn't have to put out ratings (and it is its right not to), but the company's current approach is very vague and shareholders have a right to know more.

Netflix has felt pressure in recent months to be more open with its data as many Hollywood creatives have complained that a lack of info hurts their future earning potential.

The company has also started releasing "Top 10" lists of top content, but the information there is also limited in scope and doesn't include US patterns.

The streamer recently put out new stats for its Adam Sandler comedy "Murder Mystery" highlighting that it was viewed by a significant number of subscribers but didn't reveal much else.

During its last earnings call, Netflix had promised to be more transparent when it came to their data, but we've yet to see any real change.

(Credit: Netflix)

Back in the spring, Netflix's (NFLX) Ted Sarandos made a few bold claims to investors in the company's earnings report. In addition to giving some sky-high numbers for its programming, he also stated shareholders and analysts could expect increased transparency in the months to come.

So far, we've gotten more of the same - and it doesn't look like that will change anytime soon.

I fully admit that change takes time and Netflix is likely trying to get its ducks in a row before it makes any massive data drops, but I honestly thought by this point the company would have made some kind of change to the way it reports numbers.

And for a while, it had been very quiet and to me, it looked like Netflix was toning down the rhetoric - and then came Murder Mystery, a brand new Netflix film that re-teamed Adam Sandler with Jennifer Aniston. According to Netflix, the movie had a spectacular opening weekend - over 30 million accounts watched the comedy with around 13 million coming from US subscribers.

That's the thing though, it's according to Netflix.

Now, before the Netflix die-hards chime in and say I'm accusing Netflix of inflating totals, I'm not. In fact, in this case, I would have been shocked if the movie didn't do well.

This was tailor-made for both Sandler's fans and the public at large which doesn't always love the actor's over-the-top characters. Sandler does his best work when he's not adopting some crazy personality. In fact, one of Sandler's biggest all-time hits is Just Go With It, which co-starred Aniston and turned an $80 million budget into a global haul of $210 million. In addition to playing a normal person, Sandler clicks as well with Aniston as he does with Drew Barrymore. There is a natural chemistry and audiences can see it.

So again, I'm not saying Netflix is boosting the numbers, but I am curious about the full picture and wonder why the piece we are seeing is so limited. Remember, to count as a view for Netflix, 70% of the title had to watched. I've said before that seems like an odd number and at one-point Netflix even said that wasn't going to be the norm - but somehow eventually settled on it as the official line.

Either way, it's maddening because it seems like Netflix's goal is to intentionally confuse people. My favorite quote still comes from Daniel Fienberg, TV critic from The Hollywood Reporter, who tweeted the below not long after Netflix started this data-play in December following the debut of Bird Box.

"FWIW, I'm fairly sure "Bird Box" *is* a phenomenon of some sort, but without verifiable data or comparative data for context, a Netflix-affiliated Twitter feed coming down from on-high with SUSPICIOUSLY specific (and yet entirely vague) data is the epitome of nonsense."

The blowback was amplified when respected TV executive John Landgraf took the streamer to task during his network's time at the annual Television Critics Association convention. Landgraf believes that what Netflix puts out is "cherrypicked and unverified data."

He's right.

And he's not the only one asking questions.

Fast Company's Joe Berkowitz had a few of his own this week following the Murder Mystery numbers - namely why the company's phrasing so inconsistent?

If you look carefully at past "announcements", you'll see everything is very carefully laid out and has specific terminology. However, that terminology is seemingly designed to just sound official when it's really just vague. And there are other data-specific examples which I encourage you to look at in the links above because the whole thing is bizarre.

The point I'm getting at is that both Landgraf and Berkowitz have urged the media to not buy into the hype - which should also make investors wary, but it keeps happening and I understand why. I mean anyone that follows the company likely has seen what happens when it pulls back the curtain on data… it becomes front-page news.

So, if they always get a bump in exposure, why would they even consider changing their approach?

The answer is the same reason why they even volunteered to be more transparent in the first place. They are feeling a significant amount of pressure from other studios and services. While subscribers may pay for multiple streamers, the talent on those streamers are signing new exclusivity deals every day - and to win that race, they have to show actual viewership to those creatives who can then use it to show their value for the next payday.

Now, it is true that Netflix could be sharing this data internally with prospective talent first and not telling us - they had said they would start doing it soon - but even if that's the case, the shareholders have a right to see similar information or at least a clearer picture.

I had thought Netflix was now showing some restraint when it tweeted that its new drama When They See Us, about the infamous "Central Park Five" case, was the most-watched series on Netflix every day since its debut.

Yes, it was a big claim, but I believe it, given the amount of press coverage it was getting. Again though, no numbers, just a statement… and I was fine with that because it was the type of statement that didn't really need to be backed up. I would have loved to have known more, but it made sense enough to take at face value.

And then came the Murder Mystery news and all of the vague numbers and positioning came right back to the front. Again, this isn't a case of me doubting the film was a hit, but it would be really nice to have some added information.

Netflix has also started releasing top 10 lists on a weekly basis but they are just lists with no numbers to show how much more one show was watched than another. In addition, the lists are UK specific and give no insight into the US market.

Altogether, it just seems like Netflix is going out of its way to not make things simple.

And yes, it's Netflix's right to NOT release data, but as a publicly-traded company, there is a responsibility to be a little more forthcoming. When asked about why he was bringing up all this info on Netflix, Landgraf responded:

I just don't like the notion that any one entity gets to decide what is true and telling you what is true and make their own news."

That's a fair point and one I tend to agree with.

Netflix has gotten to where it is by changing the rules and I commend their team for that success. Yet, what it's doing by throwing out data like raw meat to lions has gotten a little out of hand. We aren't getting the full story and that's dangerous to investors.

There has to be a middle ground where Netflix can share data with talent and audiences but not give away their trade secrets. I just don't think these vague bombastic statements are the right way because at some point, it's going to backfire and it would be a shame to see the company's fiercely loyal investors get caught in the middle.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.