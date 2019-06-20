Federal Reserve Does Its Job: Doesn't Cut The Policy Rate And Gets A Stock Market Rally

This relationship has been built up over the past 10 years, and the real question everyone should be concerned about is about how long can this arrangement last.

These days, the stock market hangs on what it perceives the Federal Reserve policy to be and as long as the Fed seems to be supporting it, optimism remains.

Federal Reserve officials did not cut its policy rate of interest at the latest FOMC meeting, but did get stock prices moving toward new historic highs.

Investors in the stock market are still believers in the Fed.

How so?

Well, the Federal Reserve did not cut its policy rate of interest yesterday and the S&P 500 stock index rose by 8 points, coming within 20 points of its historic high of 2,426 hit in April of this year.

Around 8:00 am, EDT, the futures market had the index at 2,960.

Looks like the S&P 500 index is in for a new record today.

Bets in the financial markets how now pushed the probability of a July drop in the policy rate at over 80 percent.

Right now it seem as if the Federal Reserve owns the stock market.

The reason for the delay in dropping the policy rate?

Federal Reserve officials are waiting for more information.

Also, I think, Fed officials did not want people to think that it was moving the rate downwards at this particular time because of political pressure.

Whatever, it seems to me that the Federal Reserve got what it wanted.

And, what about the economy?

Well, the Fed did revise their projections for the next several years, but not in ways that would indicate any real weakening in the economy.

Economic growth, beginning in 2019, is projected to be 2.1 percent, 2.0 percent, 1.8 percent, with the longer-run forecast coming in at 1.9 percent. The only difference here from the previous projections is that in 2020 the economy is now expected to grow by 2.0 percent, up from 1.9 percent.

The projections for unemployment actually improved to, beginning in 2019, 3.6 percent, 3.7 percent, 3.8 percent and for the longer-run, 4.2 percent. These are all down from the previous forecast

Inflation projections are also down slightly, and remain under or at the Fed's target rate of inflation of 2.0 percent.

One could say that the Federal Reserve was meeting all of the goals that were set for it by the US Congress. That is, the unemployment rate is below 4.0 percent, the assumed full employment rate of unemployment. And, the inflation rate is less than 2.0 percent. Goals met!

Economic growth?

Well, the Federal Reserve seems to be saying that the supply side of the economy is driving economic growth, something that I have been arguing fro some time now. Economic growth, my, over the longer run, limited by supply conditions, something that can only really be corrected by longer-term policies impacting infrastructure, the training of workers, and education.

But, what's to gripe about?

With unemployment at fifty-year low and inflation under control, what more can a Federal Reserve really accomplish?

Well, ask the stock market.

The stock market has been fed by the Federal Reserve for the past 10 years and has reached record high, after record high during the 10 years of the current economic recovery.

Go figure, mediocre economic growth paired with a sensational performance of the stock market.

Three cheers for income/wealth inequality.

And, the environment is one in which investors hang on almost every word muttered by Federal Reserve officials.

It is scary to think what will happen when…not if…the Federal Reserve actually does have to take a stance that is not considered favorable to the underwriting of stock prices.

So, Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues at the Federal Reserve have once again provided what investors in the stock market want.

Stock futures indicate that new, historic highs will be attained.

Now, we have to wait for the approach of the next meeting of the Fed's Federal Open Market Committee meeting, a meeting to take place on July 30 and 31 for the debate to begin again.

The real agenda in the economic and financial world seems to be about the Fed and the stock market and will the Fed continue to underwrite further increases in stock prices.

Well, July will soon be here.

