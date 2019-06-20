VMware And Twilio Stocks Outperform In A Monopolistic Cloud Market

Twilio faces stiffer competition but is able to generate higher number of users and translate it to solid revenue growth and free cash flows.

Twilio and VMware have the capacity to yield strong valuations despite the threat of Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure.

The success of Amazon Web Services (NASDA: AMZN) and Microsoft’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) Azure are a big phenomenon with the stocks of both companies outperforming every stock index in recent years. They are now recognized as the clear leader in the public cloud by revenue.

I analyzed the potential of two smaller players to outperform – VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) and Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) by profiling their respective market positions and their capacity to yield strong valuations vis-à-vis with large industry peers that monopolize the market.

While barriers to entry are initially low, to compete with AWS and MSFT requires significant capital as it costs billions of dollars to build out data centers in various regions worldwide.

Today, the vast majority of the cloud companies is composed of new applications that are still in the development and testing phases. Cloud companies are believed to be shifting towards higher production and more critical applications. Each company is in various stages of its infrastructure migration over the next five to ten years.

Moderately Concentrated Market

The cloud computing market has been dominated by Amazon Web Service (AWS). The company’s revenue is four times bigger than its next largest competitor. AWS cornered 38% of the public cloud market in 2016. An estimated 81% market share belongs to the top four vendors: Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Alphabet’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google Cloud Platform and Alibaba’s (NYSE: BABA) AliCloud.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) did a statistical analysis using the Herfindahl-Hirschman Index (HHI). The HHI is a statistical measure of market concentration and determines if a particular industry should be considered competitive or as close to being a monopoly. The cloud market is moderately concentrated as revealed by the HHI study. VMW and TWLO thrive in this market which is also a pure monopoly market (an HHI of almost 10,000).

VMware

VMW can look forward to its stock to outperform in the near term. The stock can still expect a fairly balanced risk/reward in terms of shrinking IT spend and a premium valuation relative to peers due to the company’s near-term growth prospects.

The company has four businesses capable of earning over a billion dollars in bookings annually: compute, management, end user computing (EUC), and NSX (software defined networking or SDN). The addressable global market would reach $66 billion. This is already inclusive of the incremental $11 billion from its SendGrid (NYSE: SEND) acquisition.

Enterprise License Agreement Pool

The company continues to take advantage of the growth contributions from enterprise license agreements (NYSE:ELA). A large portion of their billings come from the largest customers who sign contracts for ELAs. These ELAs are typically three-year contracts and so the management is heavily focused in nurturing the pool of ELAs that were signed and up for renewal. The ELA renewal prospect is projected to increase in the year 2020, i.e. 13% higher than 2019, which was even larger than 2018’s 7%.

ELA renewals also provide an opportunity for VMW to sell its new products to enterprise customers. ELAs have been driving a larger portion of billings each year, increasing from 33% in FY14 to 44% of total projected billings by the year 2020.

The non-standalone vSphere business segment would continue to drive license billings growth. As such, license billings of non-Standalone vSphere business to increase from 21% year on year in 2019 to 21% in 2020 and 14% in 2021.

Mr. Patrick P. Gelsinger, the CEO, gave his long-term view of VMW:

“We do think that these -- some of the macroeconomic effects, they will affect everybody in that environment. As you've heard me say before, there's going to be some winners and losers on different technology trends and aside of that, overall, we continue to be optimistic. We can continue to be optimistic about the long-term view of the market that IT growth is going to outpace GDP growth, enterprise, and software growth will outpace IT growth. We see this sort of tech breaking out of tech and more businesses right being becoming centered on their technology differentiation. Clearly, some of the trade aspects, some of the different cyclicality going on affects different players, but overall we remain optimistic. Our strategy is resonating well into the future...”

A Hybrid Cloud

VMW partnered with AWS in 2016 to promote VMW’s virtualization business. The company stated that it’s too early to tell whether AWS can be considered as a material contributor to VMW’s revenue through 2019.

VMW has also expanded its partnership with IBM (NYSE: IBM). They started to build assets for other cloud environments (GCP and Azure). Currently, the vast majority of their revenues continue to be dependent on their on-premise and private cloud solutions. As such workload migration to the public cloud should remain a headwind to VMware’s growth, workloads are expected to increase from 26% currently in the overall public cloud market to 38% by 2021.

vSphere: The Secret Weapon

The total addressable market of non-standalone vSphere businesses is approximately $48 billion. It is expected to grow $62 billion by the year 2021. When compared, the total virtualization market is forecast to be stagnant at $4 billion only. Given the large base of vSphere customers, standalone vSphere comprised 25% of VMW’s total license billings. The 25% share of total billings is forecast to increase to 50% in 2021.

Non-Compute Products: Strong Revenue Drivers

The non-compute segment of VMware’s product portfolio includes end-user computing (EUC), NSX, vSAN and the Dell/VMware rivalry with Nutanix, recently acquired businesses such as VeloCloud and CloudHealth, and the AWS (and potentially Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud) partnerships and the NSX-driven 5G network infrastructure. These non-compute products have strong revenue potential for VMW to help them expand the cybersecurity suite.

I noted that this suite of products will continue to increase, which is supported by the company’s core markets. TWLO has now 4+ million registered developers (across TWLO and SEND) supported by a rising user population and potential customers.

Revenue: Targeting 28% Growth

VMW’s huge and mature vSphere compute and management business dropped to 71% of total revenues in 2019. If this segment grows at just a 5% clip in 2020, then the remaining faster-growing businesses will require a 28% growth rate in order for the company to meet its targeted growth guidance of 12% in the year 2020.

I believe that their targeted revenue growth rate for 2020 is modest. If we are to check the volume of the bookings, it rose mid-single digits, while management bookings increased to high-teens last year.

In 2018, the company generated license bookings of $4.24 billion as compared to reported license revenues of $3.79 billion. In terms of segment growth rates, EUC rose by mid-single digits, NSX grew by more than 50% year on year and vSAN climbed more than 60% in the first quarter of 2019.

Free Cash Flows: Remains Solid

VMW reiterated in their guidance a free cash flow of $3.63 billion by the year 2020. I noted that the management’s focus on cost efficiency along with the company’s strategic shift towards more on cloud computing have boosted its net margins. Thus, higher margins eventually translated to solid cash flows historically.

(Amounts in US$ million)

Stock Valuation

I noted that the stock trades at 22X its free cash flow (FCF). I consider the stock attractive. Growth pressures brought by vSphere increases the downside risk of the stock. Also, VMW may have to deal with slowing operational execution in the near future, as a result of the modernization initiatives of its corporate data center infrastructure. VMW is one of the few large-cap tech firms with 10%+ growth.

Twilio

Twilio completed its acquisition of SendGrid on February 1, 2019. TWLO acquired SendGrid in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $2.6 billion.

Competing with the Small Giants

TWLO faces stiffer competition with other smaller cloud-based vendors such as 8x8 (NYSE: EGHT), Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) and RingCentral (NYSE: RNG), each with approximately 1% to 2% market share. The company also faces strong competition with Salesforce.com’s (NYSE: CRM) Service Cloud, which is levered towards holistic solutions. The largest competitors offer on-premise solutions, including Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) 6% market share, Verint Systems (NASDAQ: VRNT) 8%, Avaya (NYSE: AVYA) 10%, NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ: NICE) 11%, and Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories (NASDAQ: GCTI) 14%.

In my opinion, what makes TWLO click to customers is it offers cloud services as part of a larger customer service solution. Their technology is utilized to power the task routing functionality and communication of the larger customer service solution as well. This Application Programming Interface (NYSEMKT:API) is made available to other contact center vendors prior to when TWLO began offering its own complete set of customer solutions.

User Stats: CAGR at 36%

As of 4Q18, TWLO had 64,000 total customer accounts, which represents 35% year-on-year growth. SEND adds another 79,000 customer accounts. TWLO registered an annual ARPU of roughly $10,000 in 2018, while SEND’s was roughly $2,000 (annualized as of third quarter of 2018). TWLO has added customers at a 3-year compounded annual growth rate (OTCPK:CAGR) of 36% since 2015.

... And CAGR Translating To Higher Turnover

The company has a net revenue expansion rate of 140%. It is considered a high rate demonstrating TWLO’s strong relationships among the app developers. Pricing strategy which is a usage-based model allows them to spend reasonably, in order to grow with its customers’ apps.

The number of web and mobile applications continues to escalate contributing significantly to TWLO’s revenue streams. The company has been able to grow revenue rapidly for several years. Revenue increased 63% in 2018, reaccelerating from the 44% growth seen in 2017, and only slightly below the 66% growth seen in 2016. Excluding Uber (NYSE:UBER), revenue growth would have been 69% in 2018, up from 55% in 2017 and 57% in 2016.

Net Expansion Rates

Yet Earnings Flow Remain Wobbly

It was only last year that TWLO generated positive operating income (Non-GAAP) and positive free cash flow. The company expects a 1% operating margin by end-2019. The SEND acquisition is expected to contribute 2 percentage points to the gross margin for the combined business.

At the end of last year, the company had a net cash position of $314 million and brought in $3.3 million in free cash flow. It’s not a big deal though but I’m convinced that this demonstrates the company’s profit potential at an early stage of its infrastructure development.

Stock Valuation

I like the company’s usage-based business model versus the usual SaaS. Shares of the company shot up by 222% in 2018 and 406% since TWLO went public in June 2016, the day before the Brexit referendum.

The company is capable of delivering one of the fastest revenue growth in all of the software firms. Revenue growth rose higher than 60% year on year at $650 million in annual revenue in 2018. The stock trades at 15.3X EV/Sales. The Forward P/E ratio as of end 2018 was 787.29, which earns a premium as compared to the industry average Forward P/E of 50.95.

My Takeaway

To recap, the cloud computing space is monopolistic. It will eventually consolidate to only four large-cap tech companies Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Alphabet’s Google Cloud Platform and Alibaba’s AliCloud. The absence of a compelling industry entrant or even another large scale player will keep these four atop. TWLO and VMW would need huge capital funding (not to mention economies of scale of course) to battle it out.

I also anticipate that the market concentration in the cloud will ramp up. I do not expect pricing power over consumers as a strong catalyst to the earnings flow of TWLO and VMW. However, both companies are leveraging the strong growth of customer accounts, usage-based business model, building good relationships with app developers and prudent management of expenditures.

I like TWLO stock. The stock will outperform the market in the medium term, as the company operates as a developer-first business model in a “low friction” sales process. Because they adhere to the usage-based pricing, TWLO can offer its products without huge up-front payments. Pricing strategy makes its platform even more attractive to its users which are the developers – the key drivers of the company.

On the other hand, I also like VMW stock. Shares will likewise outperform the market in the medium term given the company’s constant focus on partnerships, innovating the hybrid cloud space and strategic acquisitions.

