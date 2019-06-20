Brookfield Renewable Partners - Take Advantage Of Massive Growth In Renewable Energy Demand

The company has an impressive number of renewable energy assets spread across the world. These assets continue to generate significant FFO.

Brookfield Renewable Partners gives you a chance to invest in renewable energy, one of the fastest growing trends of our generation.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP) is a publicly traded limited partnership that invests in renewable energy assets. The company has an impressive portfolio of assets worth $47 billion, with 17.4 gigawatts of capacity. As we'll see throughout this article, the company's impressive portfolio of renewable energy investments, supports its yield of almost 6%, and should support growing income going forward.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Overview

Brookfield Renewable Partners has an impressive portfolio of renewable energy assets.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Overview - Brookfield Renewable Partners Investor Presentation

The company has more than 2500 employees, along with an impressive 120 years of experience in power generation. That makes the company one of the largest renewable energy companies in the world. The majority of the company's electricity is hydroelectric generation, which is incredibly long lasting, and one of the cheapest forms of renewable energy production.

The company's electricity generation assets are spread primarily across North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company also has some electricity generation assets located in Europe and Asia. North America represents the single largest source of the company's electricity generation. This is important to see because North America is one of the most stable markets in the world, and it means strong earnings potential.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Detailed Asset Overview

Brookfield Renewable Partners has an impressive overall portfolio of assets, made up of a number of individual quality assets.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Hydroelectric - Brookfield Renewable Partners Investor Presentation

The company's proportionate generation for the first 12 months of the year were 5700 GWh. That resulted in $218 million in FFO, or a 5% increase over the past year. The company has benefited from above average generation, however, it saw its average revenue per MWh drop. On top of this the company sold some of its assets, specifically its Canadian assets.

The company has, however, benefited from a cost reduction program. On top of this, the company has gotten better at solving the unreliable generation capabilities of the dry season. Specifically, the company tried storing water during the wet season, and then letting it flow through in the dry season. That allowed the company's income to balance out, versus previous years.

One quick worthwhile thing to note here, is that the company's respectable dividend yield of almost 6% costs it a mere $171 million quarterly. That is in spite of the company's almost double-digit dividend increase over the past year. That means, that even with the company's increased dividend, its hydroelectric assets alone are enough to cover the entirety of its dividend.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Wing Generation - Brookfield Renewable Partners Investor Presentation

The company's wind generation represents its next largest source of assets. The company has 1269 GWh of proportionate generation here, a significant increase over the past year. These assets provided $49 million in FFO over the past quarter, a staggering 32% increase over the past year. The largest source here was from the company's European business.

The company TerraForm Power acquisition of Saeta Yield, along with developing projects, resulted in the company's European FFO more than doubling. As a result, this was the single largest source of the company's FFO increasing. The company's other wind generation FFO assets continued to perform primarily in line. As we can see, wind generation is becoming a larger part of the company's business.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Solar and Storage - Brookfield Renewable Partners Investor Presentation

The last major sector of the company's renewable energy focus is the company's solar business. This provided $18 million in FFO over the past quarter, which was in line with the company's expectations as a part of its investments in TerraForm Power and TerraForm Global. At the same time, the company's pumped storage and biomass business increased significantly as a result of improved performance.

The company's management service costs have remained fairly constant, however, the company's net income increased significantly versus the previous year. One of the negatives of Brookfield Asset Management, and its sub companies like Brookfield Renewable Partners, is the fact that they have a fairly complicated structure. However, as long as FFO and the dividend continue growing, investors will be well rewarded.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Shareholder Rewards

Brookfield Renewable partners has an incredibly impressive asset portfolio, as we saw in the detailed overview. The company has been paying an increasing dividend of almost 6%, while spending only three-quarters of its available FFO on dividends.

Brookfield Renewable Partners FFO Payout - Brookfield Renewable Partners Investor Presentation

The company has decreased its FFO payout ratio from 83% in 2018 to 75% in 2019. The company is targeting a payout ratio of 70% of FFO over the long-term. That means that dividend increases will be kept low, until the company's FFO increases some more. However, the company has shown an impressive ability to improve FFO over the past year, and I expect it'll continue to increase going forward.

Looking at the company's balance sheet, and including its stakes in subsidiaries, we see it has a net total of $10.1 billion of debts, and $4.1 billion of deferred income tax liabilities. Even on this consolidated basis, the vast majority of the company's debt has an investment grade credit rating (95% of that debt). The company's debt position combines with $2.3 billion in liquidity, leaving significant room for investments.

The company's long-term asset arrangement, combined with significant long-term contracts for its assets, means that it can comfortably afford the entirety of its debt. However, at the same time, this heavy amount of debt, relative to its market cap, limits the amount of FFO it can pay out. As long as the company's return on investments are higher than its debt, this is a good investment.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Future Income Growth

The company's impressive financial position, and its continued investments, should support future income growth for the company.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Portfolio Advancements - Brookfield Renewable Partners Investor Presentation

The company is currently actively constructing 134 megawatts of assets of which roughly 30% are expected to come online this year, and another 70% are expected to come online in early-2021. This portfolio of assets will provide the company with $13 million in annual FFO, with the majority based on one incredibly value project that's located in Brazil.

These projects together, as they come online, will enable the company to increase its dividend by several percent, with a less than 1% increase in the company's overall generation capacity. This shows how the company is investing in more economical projects.

The company is also advancing its overall development pipeline, with 636 MW of construction-ready and advanced stage projects. On top of this, the company has 220 MW of potential projects in New York, California, and Hawaii. All of this together means more than 850 MW in potential generation ability, or a 5% increase of the company's current generation abilities.

Together, should these projects pass the necessary approval process, they should provide more than $50 million in FFO on an annualized basis. That would be enough for the company to increase its dividend by almost double-digits. This shows the company's continued commitment to its growth, supported by its cheap ability to borrow money and its experience in the power markets.

Conclusion

Brookfield Renewable Partners is a pure play asset company that allows you to take advantage of the significant and growing potential of renewable energy. The company has a massive amount of capacity, equivalent to 17.4 gigawatts of continuous generation capacity, that is primarily hydroelectric, but also covers a number of other sources of renewable generation.

The company has a significant amount of debt, but access to low cost capital that enables the company to continue its growth. The company has 134 megawatts of planned projects over the next year, along with more than 850 megawatts moving through the final stages of the pipeline. These projects should provide the company with significant growing cash flow, and enable it to increase its dividend.

