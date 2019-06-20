Adobe: One Of The Best Long-Term Holds In Software Sector

Investors overlooked the fact that Q3 guidance fell slightly short of expectations, given that Adobe typically comes in above the high end of its ranges regardless.

Adobe also announced a new partnership with Amazon, giving its Magento Commerce subsidiary new functionalities to help sellers manage their online storefronts.

Adobe Systems (ADBE), the well-known software publisher behind titles like Photoshop and Acrobat, continues to prove that it's one of the most durable names in software. Having successfully executed a transition of its desktop products into a fully cloud-subscription enabled suite of creative tools, Adobe continues to grow its top line at a ~20% y/y pace each quarter despite topping a $10 billion annual revenue scale. Unsurprisingly, shares shot up 5% after Adobe's strong Q2 print, sending the stock to new year-to-date highs:

Data by YCharts

As I wrote last quarter, I believe Adobe to be one of the best-positioned stocks for a long-term rally, and investors should continue holding on to the stock for long-term gains. Over the past three years, for example, Adobe has outperformed the S&P 500 by 160%, and the gap continues to grow wider and wider over time:

Data by YCharts

Adobe's strong Q2 results give us no reasons to change the bullish thesis on this stock; and while Adobe's valuation at ~37x forward P/E appears expensive, we note that Adobe has consistently managed to maintain its above-market premium, justifying it through both strong top-line growth and bottom-line expansion. It's also worth noting that investors cheered Adobe's Q2 results in spite of a weaker-than-expected Q3 outlook:

Figure 1. Adobe Q3 guidance update Source: Adobe 2Q19 earnings release

Wall Street had hoped for $2.83 billion in revenues and $2.05 in EPS; instead, Adobe pointed to $2.80 billion and $1.95, respectively, as shown in the chart above. It seems, however, that investors have learned by now that this lowballing is part of Adobe's typical cadence: for Q2, Adobe had guided to $2.70 billion in revenue and $1.77 in EPS. Though both figures were below consensus at the time, Adobe actually came in well ahead of both its own guidance and the original consensus Q2 estimates.

The bottom line on Adobe: this is a company that has consistently managed expectations over multiple quarters, and its stock has seen a smooth upward sailing as a result. Adobe is driving growth in multiple product categories, allowing the company to maintain its furious pace of revenue growth despite its substantial scale. Continue to stay long here, even as the company crosses into new all-time high territory.

Q2 download

Let's dive deeper into Adobe's second-quarter results:

Figure 2. Adobe 2Q19 results Source: Adobe 2Q19 earnings release

Revenues grew 25% y/y to $2.74 billion, surpassing Wall Street's expectations (and Adobe's own guidance) of $2.70 billion, or +23% y/y. Note also that Adobe kept pace with Q1's growth rate of 25% y/y, which had accelerated two points over Q4's growth rate. It's worth noting as well that Adobe's growth rate is keeping pace with Salesforce's (NYSE:CRM) 24% y/y growth rate in its most recent quarter, a good compare as the two cloud titans have a similar >$10 billion annualized revenue run rate.

Adobe has pointed to multiple products as growth drivers for the quarter. Of particular note is Adobe Spark, which is a tool that helps users quickly create graphics and short videos for social media. Here's some additional commentary from CEO Shantanu Narayen on Spark strength in the quarter from his prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

Spark traffic on web and mobile has more than doubled year-over-year. In Q2 we expanded Spark’s global footprint with support for five new languages: Brazilian-Portuguese, French, German, Italian, and Spanish. We’ve expanded our vision of platforms to include social media channels like Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Premiere Rush is rapidly becoming the solution of choice for YouTubers and social video creators. Premiere Rush is now available on Android in addition to iOS, Mac, and Windows."

Adobe's Creative Cloud is also getting a boost from Adobe Stock, which is Adobe's service for stock images and videos, growing at "greater than 25% y/y". Also of note is the fact that Document Cloud is well on its way to notching $1 billion in ARR; hitting $921 million ARR this quarter and $296.2 million in revenue, up 22% y/y. We note here that Adobe's Document Cloud ARR is on par with Docusign's FY20 revenue guidance. Though Docusign has recently announced sales execution issues and an elongation of deal cycles, causing its stock to pull back sharply over the past several weeks, Adobe has made no mention of any slowdown in momentum for either Document Cloud or Adobe Sign.

On the marketing side, Adobe has made use of its recent Magento acquisition to ink a new partnership with Amazon. Under this new partnership, Adobe customers can now use Magento Commerce to manage their online storefronts. Similarly, Adobe has also struck a new partnership with LinkedIn (MSFT), with a focus on targeting B2B marketing teams.

The key takeaway here: Adobe has its fingers in many different cookie jars, and many of its diversified bets are beginning to pay off. Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Acrobat have been around for a long time, but even as these mature products hit saturation points, Adobe has many faster-growing services that help the company to keep up its mid-20s growth rate. As a refresher, the chart below shows all the different product categories within Adobe's diverse suite:

Figure 3. Adobe product lineup Source: Adobe Q2 investor datasheet

In this regard, Adobe is incredibly similar to Salesforce - though Sales Cloud has slowed down to 11% y/y growth, Salesforce's other cloud categories as well as recent acquisitions like MuleSoft and, more recently, Tableau (NYSE:DATA) are helping to keep growth rates afloat.

But unlike Salesforce, Adobe is also generating tremendous EPS growth. Pro forma EPS this quarter grew 10% y/y to $1.83, beating Wall Street's estimates of $1.78 with 3% upside. Adobe also managed to grow operating cash flows by 14% y/y to $1.11 billion:

Figure 4. Adobe cash flows Source: Adobe 2Q19 earnings release

Key takeaways

Adobe has shown no signs of slowing momentum, and its multi-quarter trend of reliably beating estimates gives the stock ample justification for its premium valuation. I view Adobe as a more-profitable version of Salesforce: a multi-product growth story that never fails to impress during earnings and has retained a mid-20s growth rate despite being one of the largest cloud players in the software industry. Stay long here to continue benefiting from Adobe's consistent above-market performance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADBE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.