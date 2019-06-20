Walmart: Current Price Makes No Sense

Image source

Yet another rally for no reason

Walmart (WMT) continues to be a big winner for investors who have faith that the company's e-commerce-heavy strategy will pay off over the long term. The stock is trading at a new all-time high following a rally off of the company's Q1 earnings report. However, even a cursory look at the company's fundamentals - contrasted with its valuation - gives a rather bleak picture of the future for shareholders. In this article, I intend to detail why Walmart is not only not a buy at today's price, but also should be considered a short opportunity.

More weak earnings

The Q1 report actually wasn't very good, so the fact that investors continue to blindly bid up the stock is even more interesting. Total revenue was up just 1% on a reported basis, although that number would have risen to 2.5% on a currency-neutral basis. Comparable sales rose 3.4% which, admittedly, is the best showing the company has produced for a first-quarter report in nine years. Investors have become enamored with Walmart's comparable sales numbers, but the simple fact is that this isn't producing the gains in profitability one may expect, and thus, this enthusiasm is misplaced; more on that in a bit.

Revenue from the company's US e-commerce business soared 37% in Q1 as its grocery initiatives in particular continue to show strength. In addition, Walmart saw strength in its Home and Fashion categories.

Sam's Club remains weak, as it always is, with comparable sales rising 0.3% in Q1 while e-commerce sales rose 28%. That, of course, implies the comparable sales number for the physical stores was solidly negative after backing out the e-commerce revenue. Walmart also reckons tobacco sales reductions negatively impacted comparable sales for Sam's Club by nearly 3% in Q1.

Walmart's international business continues to be a sore spot as its sales declined 4.9% in Q1, although the entirety of the decline, and then some, was due to currency translation. Indeed, excluding forex translation, sales would have risen 1.2%. This negatively impacted consolidated results, as mentioned earlier. Walmart continues to be a story of a strong US top line while Sam's and the international business struggle perpetually.

Operating income fell 4.1% on a reported basis and 3% on a currency-neutral basis year over year. The company's investments in its digital business continue to drive better revenue performance, but it is doing so at the expense of margins, as it has for years now.

Adjusted EPS came to $1.13 in Q1, a slight decline against last year's Q1 report, which produced $1.14. The small revenue gain simply wasn't enough to offset perpetually weak margins for Walmart, which it decided years ago would suffer in favor of digital revenue growth. That strategy is certainly working, to be fair, but a company that is producing essentially flat earnings, in my view, should not be soaring to new all-time highs.

We've seen this before

Indeed, Q1 was just more of the same that we've seen from Walmart in recent years. This table from a recent investor presentation tells you all you need to know about the company's fundamentals.

Source: Investor presentation, page 4

A quick glance at the bottom line shows that EPS has fallen materially since fiscal 2015 from $4.99 to just $3.28 last year. This year's estimates are for $4.83 in EPS and that's fine, but keep in mind that Walmart produced just over $5 in EPS in 2012, meaning that even several years on and with total sales continuously moving higher, the company is still less profitable than it was years ago.

The reason is because margins have deteriorated in the years since Walmart went all-in on e-commerce, and you can see this in the table above as well. The company's SG&A costs continue to rise and in the five-year period depicted above rose 220bps. Given virtually flat gross margins, that deterioration comes directly out of operating income, which reduces earnings. Walmart has done a nice job of boosting comparable sales and continues to do so, but investors are focusing on the wrong thing. You'd expect profitability to be rising thanks to expense leverage with constantly rising comparable sales. However, nothing could be further from reality in Walmart's case.

Here's the problem

This presents a sizable problem because Walmart's share price continues to soar despite obviously weak fundamentals. Indeed, the stock is being priced like Walmart has a magic button it can push to boost margins, when the data suggest that obviously isn't the case.

Source: Author's calculations using company data

Indeed, this chart shows that on both a valuation and yield basis, Walmart hasn't been more expensive than it is now in the past decade. The company's average PE ratio over the past decade is just over 15, while the most recent five years see that number creep up to nearly 17. Either way, today's PE ratio of 22.6, using analyst consensus, is outrageously high. This number implies that Walmart has lots of earnings growth in front of it, but keep in mind that we are still below 2012 levels in terms of earnings, and that Q1 of this year saw a decline in EPS. This company should be trading below its long-term average valuation, not at a ~50% premium to it.

The yield tells the same story as Walmart's weak earnings have disallowed meaningful dividend increases in recent years. This, combined with the soaring share price, has created a situation where the yield is lower than it has been in the past decade. On this metric as well, Walmart appears to be significantly overvalued.

If those two compelling pieces of evidence aren't enough, Walmart trades at an enormous premium to Target (TGT), a stock that has a much higher yield and in my view, a better long-term growth outlook. Target is growing revenue profitably instead of taking Walmart's approach of spending billions to boost the top line at the expense of margins. The company's strategies are different at this point, but it is clear that Walmart's chosen path is one of higher revenue at the cost of everything else.

Given all of this, why would investors want to own Walmart for a historically high valuation at a time when profits are flat to several years ago, and when the yield is below 2%? There are many better options available for investors in retailers than Walmart, and given the stratospheric valuation, the stock looks like a short to me. We've reached peak Walmart as investors' enthusiasm is completely unfounded and isn't supported by actual fact. At a time when Walmart is struggling to produce flat earnings year over year, paying nearly 23 times earnings sounds overly imprudent. I think the stock is worth a look from the short side given its egregious valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in WMT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.