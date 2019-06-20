VBR: A Good ETF Choice To Increase Exposure To Small-Cap Stocks

The fund has a high exposure to financial and industrial sectors that could perform well in an economic boom but poorly in an economic recession.

ETF Overview

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR) owns a portfolio of small-cap stocks in the United States. The fund tracks the performance of the CRSP USS Small Cap Value Index, which measures the investment return of small-cap value stocks. However, VBR can be quite volatile relative to large-cap ETFs. It also has a higher exposure to cyclical sectors. Since we are already in the latter stage of the economic cycle, we feel investors may want to wait till the beginning of the next cycle.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

Small-caps such as VBR can be quite volatile when compared to large-caps. Small-cap stocks are like small boats where large-cap stocks are like big boats on the water. Investors tend to like to stay on larger boats when there is a big wave coming such as an economic recession. Therefore, small-cap stocks can get sold off easily in an economic recession or when fear dominates the entire market. Below is a chart that compares the performance of VBR and iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) late last year. Late last year was a time where fear and pessimism dominated the market. As can be seen from the chart, VBR's fund price declined by more than 18% from late September all the way to end of 2018. On the other hand, IVV only declined by about 14%.

Data by YCharts

On the other hand, share prices of small-cap stocks can also recover more quickly than large-cap stocks. As can be seen from the chart below, VBR performed much better than IVV from Jan. 1, 2019, to the beginning of March 2019.

Data by YCharts

VBR has a higher concentration in cyclical sectors, such as the financial and industrial sectors. The ETF does not constrain its sector weightings or rebalance its portfolio of stocks based on sector weightings. This means that the fund can be over-exposed to a few sectors. As can be seen from the table below, about 34.2% of VBR's portfolio is related to the financial sector and about 20.9% of its portfolio is related to the industrials sector.

Source: Vanguard Website

These two sectors are cyclical and/or rate sensitive sectors. Therefore, VBR's fund can perform well when the economic cycle is in the early or mid-phase when interest rates start to rise or are rising. As can be seen from the chart below, industrials and financial sectors outperformed many other sectors in these two environments.

Source: Fidelity: The Business Cycle Approach to Equity Sector Investing

On the other hand, these two sectors tend to underperform in late-cycle and recession phase (see two charts below). VBR's high exposure to financial and industrial sectors can result in poor fund performance in late-cycle and recession phase.

Source: Fidelity: The Business Cycle Approach to Equity Sector Investing

VBR charges a very low management expense ratio of 0.07%. Its MER is lower than iShares Russell 2000 Value Index's (IWN) 0.24% and iShares SmallCap 600 Value Index's (IJS) 0.25%.

Macroeconomic Analysis: When to Invest in VBR

The current economic cycle has been well into its 10th year. The economy in the United States continues to run at a full capacity. In Q1 2019, U.S. GDP growth rate re-accelerated to 3.2%. In the same time, its unemployment rate dropped to 3.6%. This is the lowest we have seen since 1969. However, the Federal Reserve has taken a wait and see approach and not in any hurry to raise interest rates as inflation continues to be well below its 2% target. In addition, the uncertainties caused by the trade tensions between the United States and China may have the potential to derail the U.S. economy.

In this late stage of the economic cycle, small-cap ETFs such as VBR may not be the best investment choice as economic recession may be imminent. In an economic recession, like most other equity funds, VBR's fund performance can be impacted negatively. More importantly, small-cap stocks tend to be mispriced further when the broader market is falling. Therefore, the best time to invest in VBR and other small-cap ETF is after a period of economic recession. This is because small-cap stocks are just like a little boat in a water. They can accelerate much faster than a big boat because they have fewer layers of management and can typically respond to a new situation much faster.

Therefore, we believe the best time to invest in VBR is at the initial stage of the economic cycle or when the Fed starts to raise interest rates. In such an environment, small-cap stocks may even perform better than large-cap stocks. As can be seen from the chart below, VBR outperformed S&P 500 Index in 2016 when Fed begin to raise interest rate that year.

Data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway

VBR is a low-cost ETF choice for investors seeking to invest in small-cap stocks. However, we are already in the latter stage of the current economic cycle and that its high exposure to cyclical sectors may mean that the fund will likely underperform in an economic recession. Therefore, conservative investors might want to stay on the sidelines and wait for a better entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.