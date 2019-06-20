PCI: Opportunity Remains

The fund is up handsomely since my last review, but I believe further upside is on the horizon.

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) as an investment option at its current market price. PCI has been a consistent performer so far in 2019, and I see multiple reasons why this will continue. While the fund is trading near the upper-end of its valuation range, it continues to trade at a marked discount compared to alternative PIMCO funds. Importantly, PCI trades for a much cheaper price than its direct alternative, the PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI), as well as other funds that invest in similar types of mortgage debt.

Furthermore, PCI's income production metrics have improved in the short term, indicating the fund's income stream is safe for the time being. Finally, mortgage debt remains a top performing asset class, and conditions exist that should continue this trend. Specifically, home prices continue to rise, delinquencies remain low, and the job market is stable. On top of that, interest rates have started to decline, supporting all these trends, which in turn will support PCI's underlying assets.

Background

First, a little about PCI. It is a closed-end fund with a primary objective "to seek current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation." Currently, the fund trades at $24.39/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.1641/share, which translates to an annual yield of 8.08%. My last review of PCI was published in February, when I continued to recommend this long-term favorite of mine. Since that time, PCI has returned around 9%, after accounting for distributions. This is an impressive short-term gain given recent market volatility, so I wanted to reassess the fund now to see if it still makes sense to rate it a buy. While PCI is more expensive than it was in February, I believe its strong performance warrants a premium price, and I will outline why I feel the fund will continue to move higher in the following paragraphs.

Premium Has Gone Up, But That's OK

To start the review, I want to touch on PCI's valuation, because that is a fundamental metric I review any time I plan to initiate or exit a position in a CEF. PCI has long been a favorite of mine because it notoriously traded at a discount to its NAV, and often a double-digit discount. Furthermore, it consistently was one of the cheapest PIMCO CEFs available and, as a value-oriented investor, that would always catch my eye. Over time, as I built my position, the discount narrowed and eventually the fund began to trade at a premium like the rest of the PIMCO funds. Today, this remains true, as PCI's market share price performance has impacted the cost of ownership. In fact, PCI's premium is about 4% higher than where it stood during my last review. To see how its current premium stacks up, consider the chart below, which lists out some key metrics:

Current Premium to NAV 4.3% Year-To-Date Average Valuation 1.1% 1-Year High 5.2% 1-Year Low (10.3%) Year-To-Date NAV Gain 3.9%

Source: PIMCO (Calculations made by Author)

As you can see, PCI is trading near the top of its short-term range, which should make investors cautious about starting new positions. While the fund's underlying performance has helped limit the rise in the premium, it is still noticeably higher than the average. For a fund that has traded at a double-digit discount within the last twelve months, even a 4% premium may seem too expensive.

While this is a valid concern, I am going to explain why PCI's current valuation does not deter me. While I would certainly caution investors to understand they are buying PCI at a premium price, when compared to alternative PIMCO CEF investments, PCI actually seems quite cheap. To illustrate this, I have compared PCI's valuation against three other PIMCO CEFs, all of which share a similar amount of mortgage debt exposure. The results are shown below:

Fund Mortgage Exposure Premium to NAV PCI 47% 4% PDI 54% 18% Income Opportunity Fund (PKO) 39% 9% Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) 31% 30%

Source: PIMCO

As you can see, when compared against these options, PCI wins out big, in terms of price to own.

My takeaway here remains bullish on PCI. The fund continues to offer a reasonable entry point, even as the majority of PIMCO CEFs have reached levels that make me quite cautious. If an investor was looking specifically for mortgage-related debt, PCI is clearly trading at a level that makes it a prime candidate.

Income Metrics: Healthy And Improving

My next point has to do with PCI's income production, which is typically a strong attribute of the fund. This time around is no exception, with PCI seeing its short-term income metrics continue to improve, with a marked increase in a month-over-month comparison. To illustrate this, review PIMCO's latest UNII report against the May report, which are listed below (May on top):

Source: PIMCO

As you can see, PCI appears to be firing on all cylinders, and has seen noticeable improvement from a month ago. The distribution coverage metrics are well above 100%, which gives me a lot of comfort that the distribution is safe for now. Just as importantly, the report shows PCI is adding to its UNII cushion, which makes sense considering the fund is earning more than it needs to meet its stated distribution. By building its reserve bank, PCI should provide investors with confidence that it can continue to meet its distribution, even if income production slows in the future. Based on the current $.32/share in reserves, PCI has a full two months' worth of income in the bank, which is a very strong figure, and it is actually up 50% from a month ago. Once all these attributes are considered, PCI certainly seems to be a fund worth paying a small premium for.

Mortgage Debt - Still Performing

Now I will shift focus to the fund's underlying holdings, to gauge how the macroeconomic environment could impact the fund going forward. While the amount of mortgage exposure has declined by about 4% since my February review, the fund remains heavily invested in this sector, as shown below:

Source: PIMCO

Clearly, the mortgage debt space is an area of critical importance to PCI, so understanding the performance and future outlook for this sector is necessary before making a decision to buy.

Fortunately, the news within the housing market continues to be positive, as it has been quite consistent over the past few years. With a low unemployment rate and modestly rising wages, American households are making good on their mortgage obligations at a level that is more in-line with historical norms. According to data from the St. Louis Federal Reserve, the current mortgage delinquency rate in Q1 this year hit 2.67%, continuing an uninterrupted multi-year decline, as illustrated in the chart below:

Source: St. Louis Fed

The chart certainly looks quite positive, and it does illustrate improvement on both a year-over-year comparison and from Q4 2018. To put this figure in perspective, the Q1 2018 delinquency rate was 3.46%, while the Q4 2018 rate was 2.83%. While these were also solid numbers, seeing the metric decline yet again to below 2.7% is great news for holders of mortgage debt, such as PCI investors.

On the surface, the story looks good for mortgage debt. But digging down into the delinquency rates of other assets shows this sector is indeed performing markedly better. While I just mentioned how mortgage delinquency rates are declining in the short term, that is not the case for other types of credit, namely credit cards and other consumer loans. In fact, according to data from the Federal Reserve, multiple other credit products have seen delinquency rates rise from both Q1 and Q4 2018, as shown below:

Source: Federal Reserve

While any uptick in delinquency rates is worrying, it is worth noting that these figures are still at pretty low levels, and don't seem to indicate a rate that should prompt widespread concern. However, it does underscore how well mortgage debt is performing, both in isolation and compared to other sectors.

My takeaway from this is that if investors are searching for a high-yield investment product, one that is heavy with mortgage debt seems to be a fairly safe bet. The underlying assets are performing well, and the economy has conditions that make homeowners willing and able to make good on their obligations. This includes a strong job market and rising home prices. Therefore, I continue to see PCI as a vehicle for investors to earn an above-average yield, while also limiting the amount of risk they are taking on.

What Could Go Wrong?

Of course, investing in PCI is not without risk. If 2008-09 taught us anything, it is that mortgages are not "risk-free" investments, and investors need to critically examine any investment product before buying. PCI is a highly leveraged fund that is disproportionately exposed to the mortgage sector, so a slowdown in employment, wages, or general consumer confidence could certainly cause some volatility. Furthermore, if trade disputes cause global growth to slow, potential home buyers may be reluctant to pull the trigger, which could pressure home prices and, by extension, homeowner's willingness to stay current on their mortgage.

However, I do not believe we are anywhere near a housing crash, and delinquency numbers in this area continue to show improvement, even while we sit at multi-year lows. Furthermore, the Federal Reserve has made clear it is willing to support the market in the short-term. Investors have begun to interpret this as multiple interest rate hikes in 2019. While I personally see a case for one potential cut, and not more beyond that, my takeaway is that if the market does get shaky, the Fed is going to step in. The lowering of interest rates will continue to support asset prices of all sorts, including housing. Furthermore, it should help stir-up buyer demand, as mortgage interest rates would likewise decline. Therefore, I see the current risk to PCI in this market as minimal, but will continue to monitor the fund's income production and valuation before making any further buys.

Bottom line

PCI continues to be my preferred choice from PIMCO, and it is the only fund I have been adding to over the past month. While other funds have offered better total returns in 2019, those returns have come at a cost, in terms of widening premiums. PCI has also seen its premium rise, but it currently sits under 5%, which is a bargain compared to alternative funds. With the fund over-earning what it needs to pay its distribution, the 8% yield is safe. Furthermore, the underlying assets continue to increase in value due to a strong housing market. Therefore, my bullish outlook on PCI appears well justified, and I would recommend investors give this fund serious consideration at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.