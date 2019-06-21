Is Elastic's Share Price Ready To Bounce Higher

The pullback is most probably linked to both the expiration of the lock-up and the headline of dubious proportions about the sale by the CEO of 200,000 shares.

The recent crop of high-value IPO’s

I often read both on the pages of SA and elsewhere about the “bubble” valuations of SaaS IPO’s. Over the past year or so, a fair number of companies have gone public whose share trade at valuations previously thought to be excessive. While I cannot deny that valuations seem high in an absolute sense, there are reasons as to why company’s are trading at the valuations that have alarmed some.

Zoom (ZO), at the moment, is the poster child for high valuation, but it is followed by names such as Mongo (MDB), Zscaler (ZS), Pager Duty (PD), Shopify (SHOP), Smartsheets (SMAR) Okta (OKTA) and Coupa (COUP) to name but a few companies currently valued at or near EV/S ratios of 20X A couple of other names have high valuations but are also generating substantial free cash flow margins that help justify their valuation. These include Veeva (VEEV) and Atlassian (TEAM).

While some may regard these valuations as sinful and a product of excessive greed, they are far less worrisome than the valuations during the Internet Bubble of the late 1990’s. Interest rates, which have loads to do with valuing high growth names, are near the lows of the past several years, and seem poised to drop further with a rate cut expected in July. IT spending is strong and while not as strong relatively as 2018, is certainly far outperforming the rest of the economy and doing so by an increasing percentage. While certainly hard to measure, there seems to be far less shelf-ware than was the case 20 years ago, and most companies are selling solutions that have exceptionally high ROI’s. Indeed, much of the growth being seen today relates to both price and functional elasticity of the solutions being offered.

As opposed to looking at eyeballs and clicks, most companies, analysts and investors are looking at metrics that include revenues and annual contract value. For the most part these highly valued companies have recurring revenue models that afford investors much better visibility into future revenue streams. To be sure, stock based compensation levels are higher than one might like and few of these companies generate cash of any significance, but the other side of that coin is the growth in what are called “Remaining Performance Obligations,” a real asset not tracked on the balance sheet, but one that will create revenues and profits in future years.

Of course those observers and analysts who are uncomfortable forecasting rapid growth and profitability, or who are uncomfortable with the current state of the economy or who have major geopolitical concerns will take the other side of the argument. But I think it is fair to say that seldom has there been such a crop of companies whose top-line growth has well exceeded 50%, even as they scale.

Elastic (ESTC) is one of the crop of recent IT IPO’s whose growth has been at or above 60%, and which have been able to maintain bookings growth at levels substantially greater than the growth of revenues. It offers a unique take on an open source technology called Elastic Stack/ElasticSearch, and its products include a variety of solutions including Search, Kibana, a user interface, Beats, a pipeline to ingest data, and Logstash, which is described as a pipeline that ingests data for search.

Elastic’s very brief share price history and the current opportunity!

Elastic sold its IPO at the start of October 2018. Its IPO was relatively small and the company raised about $265 million. It’s current cash balance is about $300 million and its cash burn rate has been modest although this past quarter the growth in A/R in the company’s fiscal Q4 did result in a more substantial use of operating cash.

As is not infrequently the case, the combination of the small size of the IPO, coupled with substantial institutional demand drove the share price to unsustainable levels and the shares peaked on 2/27 at about $100/share. Since then they have lost 25% of their value, almost surely because of the expiration of the share sale lock-up. Last week the shares were further pressured when it was announced that the company CEO, Shay Banon had sold a bloc of 200k ESTC shares worth about $16 million. It should be noted that Mr. Banon owns another 8 million shares of the company, and the share sale was part of an option exercise transaction. Mr. Bannon has been making similar transactions over the course of some months.

The share sale by Mr. Banon should be considered in context. About 2 weeks ago, Elastic announced the results of yet another strong quarter and once again guided above the consensus. As part of the earnings announcement, the company announced its intention to acquire a company called Endgame. I will comment later regarding the cost of the acquisition and its strategy. But at this point, it is important to note that this was a transaction based on the use of ESTC shares, and in conjunction with the earnings release and the current guidance is a strong indication, at least to me, that the company is seeing positive business trends such that it was able to induce Endgame to accept its currency.

The reason to buy Elastic shares isn’t that they are cheap, necessarily, at least in the sense of the absolute EV/S metric. Based on my 12 month forward revenue estimate of $408 million, the EV/S valuation is 13.7X. The company is achieving very rapid growth and on a constant currency basis, growth last quarter was 68%. Remaining performance obligation is a substantial metric for this company, and it grew by 66%, an even more rapid rate than the growth of calculated billings. Overall, it is the combination of strong operational performance at levels greater than anticipated, coupled with the share price pullback has afford investors an excellent entry point. That is why I have recently bought the shares.

What is the Elastic, NV solution?

No, it isn’t some kind of a belt or the stuff that keeps your underwear up. At first blush, Elastic’s business might seem a bit complicated. It is an advanced search technology, developed as part of an open source project. Like many recent IPO’s (think Mongo and Twilio for example) this company is focused on selling its technology to the developer community. The Elastic solution uses open source technology to offer developers search functionality that is quite differentiated from what has gone before. To quote from the S-1, the solution stack is "a powerful set of software products that ingest and store data from any source, and in any format, and perform search, analysis, and visualization in milliseconds or less." The technology of Elastic is said to have advantages in terms of speed, scale and relevance compared to other search products. I am hardly in a position to evaluate that claim, but the success of the company and the use cases in which the product is deployed are evidence, I believe, that this is one of those times when it pays to believe the hype.

At this point, I should note that Elastic is led by its co-founder, Shay Banon, and Mr. Banon has been a professional software developer for his entire career. He was a founder of the Compass project, an open source Java search engine library. He says that he has been fascinated by search since he tried to build a recipe app for his wife, and he wrote the first few lines of code for Elasticsearch in 2009. Mr. Bannon authors a popular blog with the catchy name of "the dude abides."

At this point, Elastic has over 8000 customers and that metric has been growing consistently at more than 900 users/quarter. These users range widely in size, but like many other IT vendors, this company is focused on selling to larger users and to expanding the ACV of its installed base The company reported that the net retention rate has remained above 130% for the last 10 quarters. Part of the reason for that, beyond the increasing utilization of Elastic by the end users of its customers, relates to the growing set of solutions and features that it offers. I don’t propose to go through all of the different ways one can elaborate applications using the company’s technology-I doubt if I am the person to provide the ultimate guide to building applications using Elastic's technology, and I am not too sure just how much it is necessary to understand to conclude that the company is providing users lots of options in terms of spending more with Elastic.

Overall, the company now has 440 users with ACV of greater than $100k and that metric rose by more than 15% sequentially, suggesting just how strong demand is for the entire portfolio that Elastic offers.

As might be anticipated given Mr. Banon's background, the company is very technology driven-it spends 30% of its revenues on research and development and it has accelerated research and development hiring in recent quarters. Given the end demand opportunity and the strong growth of the dollar based expansion of the user base, it makes lots of sense for the company to develop a broader array of search products. It appears, at least to me, that the product road map Mr. Banon and his team have crafted is resonating as planned with users. I have tried to illustrate some of the many use cases in which Elasticsearch is being used. It is hard to categorize the use cases and that is why it is almost impossible to determine the available market for the technology-it changes as users find new things to do with Elastic’s search technology.

Search is a pretty pervasive component of many applications. I have tried to describe below some of the more interesting use cases the company has discussed. A more thorough description of these use cases can be seen by following the link shown here.

Sprint uses the Elastic Stack to aggregate real-time data from management and store Operations applications. The project payback for Sprint was said to be less than 6 months and that was because the project reduced resolution time for website errors and retail outages from hours or days to seconds or minutes.

Another use case is that of Voxpopme, which is supposed to be a leading video insight platform. The company uses customer reported video to develop marketing data in the form of graphs and browsable themes. It somehow looks at facial expressions to determine survey results. What is interesting about this use case from the point of view of investors, is that this in an app developed by a vendor who moved from the AWS Elasticsearch Service, to the Elastic, NV, Elasticsearch cluster. I have linked to the blog here, for anyone with the interest in what happened, but netting it out, this company, Voxpopme, got a 10X performance fold improvement because of switching.

It is not terribly surprising, I suppose, to find that Adobe is an Elastic customer. For anyone who has used Adobe Stock, and tried to find the right image, it is obvious that improving the user experience is a requirement to promote more Adobe usage. Again, not everyone will have specific interest as to how Elastic gets this done-but it does get it done-it describes the process as machine learning at scale, and Elastic has been incorporated in a variety of projects with Adobe that have become quite significant. The projects include both the application with Stock but also for adjacent applications. I have linked here to a presentation that Adobe has put together describing what it does with Elastic.

If a use case might be said to be “typical’ than the application that Ticketmaster offers using Elastic is probably as good as any for users wanting to get a sense of the market for the Elasticsearch engine. Clearly, Ticketmaster users are looking for seats, and the inventory of seats is a volatile and very perishable commodity. Not too long ago, Ticketmaster used a Sybase database (Sybase was acquired by SAP (SAP) in the distant past) and a Teradata (TDC) Enterprise data warehouse. The functionality was described by the Ticketmaster software engineer as “brittle and complex” and “process and people heavy.” The improvement in analytics has been dramatic and the Ticketmaster user experience has been greatly enhanced.

I typically like to use some kind of a statistic for TAM in many of the articles I write about companies and their prospects. As one reader observed when reviewing another article, sometimes the use of TAM’s is more than a bit tendentious-the language he used was considerably more colorful. The fact is that most IB’s these days more or less require that tech IPO’s are supported by some kind of market size analysis, and if one doesn’t exist, the subject company has to commission a study.

But when investors consider the Elastic opportunity, it really cannot be encompassed in some kind of TAM statistic because the users of the product are developing new use cases that are beyond those comprehended by some kind of historical analysis. As has proven to be the case for other IT vendors whose strategy relates to selling to the developer community, the potential for Elastic and its search products will wind up being substantially higher than has been forecast by any 3rd party analysis. When the company went public, it cited studies that its TAM had reached $45 billion. Whatever is the right number for that metric, the opportunity the company has is more than enough to support demand growth at very high levels for years to come.

The latest forecast management provided for ESTC’s growth called for the top line to expand by 47% both in the current quarter (ends 7/31/19) and in the current fiscal year (ends 4/30/2020). The company has beaten its own expectations each of the three times it has reported and I have no reason to believe that will not continue to be the case. While not having second sight, and understanding the law of larger numbers, I have forecast the ESTC will be able to maintain a 3 year growth rate of 50% based on the expansion of use cases in directions not readily apparent at this time.

Elastic’s Security Strategy

Perhaps the use of a search technology in the security space is not readily apparent. Elastic’s security solution is not what most people think of when they think of security. The solution is based on analytics. The utility of Elastic is that it collects the relevant data at a lightening fast speed and can collect data from all parts of the puzzle. Then it normalizes the data for aggregation and correlation and enriches the input to extend the attributes available for analysis. OK, I barely understand what that means-and from an investment perspective, I do not have to understand much more. I have linked here to Elastic’s own description of what its security solution looks like for those interested in such things. One of the poster children for the Elastic approach is T-Mobile. Most of the video I have linked to is beyond me, but the Elastic security application is mainstream and is attracting substantial users.

Elastic, as mentioned earlier, spent $234 million worth of its stock to acquire Endgame. Endgame offers endpoint solutions that in some regards are similar to those offered by recent IPO CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD). Until now, the Elastic security solution has been targeted at log analysis in the SIEM space-a solution competing against Splunk (SPLK). This acquisition will enable Elastic to deal with the endpoint as well as the core and will allow Elastic to acquire another source of security data. In my opinion, the acquisition is strategic and will expand the growth that Elastic has been able to achieve in the security space.

Endgame did not come cheaply, although it came for lots less than the CEO had said it was worth a few months ago. Endgame had trailing 12 month billings of $20 million, but the impact on Elastic’s financial performance will initially be dilutive because of the deferred revenue write down. The revenue synergies, which I imagine are self-evident, will be realized in quarters and not years. The increased expenses will depress full year margins by 2 percentage points, although given the pace of investment in opex, it will really be almost unnoticeable.

Competition and Moats

It is a bit difficult to describe the competition for Elastic. At one level, it varies by the kind of use case being deployed. For example Splunk and Elastic can be competitors. And many 3rd party surveys compare them as alternatives. I have here linked to one such analysis-there are many. I have recommended Splunk shares recently even though I am aware they compete with Elastic. In order to produce a solution equivalent to Splunk, developers have to combine 3 tools from Elastic. The market for log analysis is huge and getting larger at a fair rate. That Splunk will remain a winner seems unquestionable. But that the use of Elasticsearch as well as some other Elastic products in the space will show explosive growth is really not up for debate either. A quarter ago, Elastic was able to replace Splunk at a rather high profile customer, Groupon. I am sure that Splunk can cite its own set of wins, and certainly its growth at scale last quarter was admirable. But it is interesting to see a case of fork-lift replacement which is not all that frequent.

There are many other competitors offering alternatives in the SIEM space, and the use of SIEM as a technology in the security world is in its early innings. Datadog is frequently described as another alternative in the space. It is not really necessary to proclaim that the use of Elastic in the space is “better” than the use of Splunk.

Elastic also competes with New Relic (NEWR) in the APM space. Other competitors in the space of note are AppDynamics and Dynatrace. The linked article is of some interest in evaluating how Elastic might fare in the competition. As is most frequently the case, the article doesn’t really reach conclusions except to determine that Elastic will be a major player in the space. At the moment, Elastic’s offering in the APM space is not sold as an independent solution, but is combined with log monitoring. The CEO believes this leverages the Elastic technology. This is a nascent space for Elastic, and likely to be a significant growth driver in the future.

In addition to competing in two rather specific areas of the infrastructure space, Elastic is still first and foremost a search vendor. Its search product as mentioned is built on open source, and since the company has gone public, it has dealt with the announcement by AWS of its own search solution built on the same framework.

In this last quarter, the Elastic announced features as part of its core license that allow users to use ElasticSearch and Kibana (Kibana is an open source data visualization plug in for Elasticsearch-Elastic offers a pay feature called Canvas which augments the visualization of Kibana substantially) in conjunction with Kubernetes.

There are many specific features that are available in Elasticsearch that are not in the version available through Amazon. I do not think it profitable to try to address all of the bits and pieces of functionality-some of them will not be well known by either this writer or most readers. I think for example, something like “frozen indices” which is valuable in auditing and compliance work cases probably doesn’t resonate much. But it is a variety of features such as this which creates a moat and differentiation and which is why the competition between Amazon and Elastic at levels far less than meats the eye.

Many readers are going to have some issues with the open source backbone of Elastic’s technology, but similar to what has happened with Mongo, the devil is in the details and the specifics of the offering and not in the fact that there is a version available from Amazon that is not really usable in many use cases. One detail for example is something called DKD 3. Now, I have no real knowledge of DKD 3 but I have learned that it is valuable in what are called GeoShape analysis and that Elastic improved the performance of that specific solution by 30X. There are a multiplicity of ways in which Elastic has built moats and has challenged competitors in different areas of its market.

As far as I can tell, Elastic’s search technology appears to offer users performance and functional advantages that are beyond those available with older search paradigms. And the company Elastic, has taken the open source project and elaborated it to a substantial degree so that it is competing in a variety of spaces with a significant moat of technology compounded with use cases and is apparently succeeding.

The major issue for this company is unlikely to be demand generation. Its putative customers and partners will think up plenty of innovative ways with which to utilize the technology-many of which are currently unknown. The issue is going to be one of resources and the ability the company will have to productize all of the concepts of its very innovative CEO and then communicate that message to developers and enterprises in a way that resonates effectively.

The consensus growth forecast from 1st Call, at least as seen on Yahoo Finance, which shows numbers far below the company’s forecast both for fiscal year 2020 and 2021 has probably not been properly updated, or does not reflect a realistic set of expectations for the opportunities Elastic is addressing. I expect that Elastic's growth will continue to be at rates amongst the highest to be realized in the enterprise software space as its strategy continues to attract developers at a prodigious rate.

Elastic’s financial metrics and valuation

Elastic reported its results for its fiscal Q4 earlier this month. As mentioned, the company exceeded targets for revenues. The company did not convert the additional revenues to decreased losses on a GAAP basis, although it did beat EPS estimates substantially on a non-GAAP basis. It should be noted that at this point, the company is not being run to maximize profitability and it has announced plans to accelerate its investments in the two major opex categories.

Both research and development and sales and marketing expense were up strongly on a GAAP basis in Q4 with development costs expanding by 77% and sales and marketing expense rising 48%. Sequentially, development expense grew by more than 20% and sales and marketing costs grew by more than 22%. The company has announced plans to accelerate the spending growth in these two opex categories, at least in absolute terms. Management is committed to capture market share in the various categories in which it competes and to do so has to be aggressive in spending. The growth in spending at the rates seen above are one reason why I suspect that the so-called consensus revenue estimates are likely to be exceeded-the combination of products and sales and marketing investment should drive growth.

The results looked better on a non-GAAP basis which is the way most people look at expense metrics these days. Overall, the company reported a 22% non-GAAP operating loss margin, quite a bit better than its forecast for non-GAAP operating loss margin of negative 28%-26%. Most of the favorable variance can be attributed to stock based comp which came close to tripling year over year, a function both of rapid hiring and the impact of the Black-Sholes calculation for a public company. Stock based comp rose by 24% sequentially, a function of the rapid hiring in the research category where stock options are necessary to attract talent in a tight labor market.

Elastic has always been a company that offers its products based on a ratable basis, although about 17% of its revenues come from traditional license agreements. But in addition to standard subscriptions, the company offers a hosted search product called Elastic Cloud. Overall, SaaS product revenue grew by about 70% as reported and were a bit below 19% of total subscription revenue. Inevitably, the Elastic SaaS offering will have some impact on reported margins as it defers revenue into future periods when compared to subscription revenues. The increase in the SaaS component of total revenues led to a tiny decline in subscription gross margins. Management anticipates that SaaS revenues will grow slightly faster than its overall subscription revenue total which is consistent with the experience of other analog vendors.

The company has forecast growth of just low single digits sequentially for its fiscal Q1. I doubt that many people actually believe that kind of progression although there is not enough data to determine seasonality for this company. Last year, when the company was far smaller, the Q4 to Q1 increase in license revenues came to 19% and was actually greater than the Q3 to Q4 increase in license revenues which was 12.3%.

Since my expectation is for greater sequential revenue growth than forecast, I think the company’s current expectation for a non-GAAP operating loss margin of negative 33% at the mid-point is likely equally unrealistic, although it does provide some insight into the company’s plan to ramp opex in this current quarter. Management apparently plans to moderate expense growth to some extent after Q1.

The company did cut its cash burn last quarter noticeably despite the higher level of GAAP losses it reported and the growth in accounts receivable as the company expanded sales revenues. The largest single element in the cash flow improvement related to the strong growth of deferred revenues, followed by the growth in stock based comp. It seems possible that one quarter this year the company may reach cash flow break-even, although consistent cash flow is likely a couple of years away at this point. The company has suggested that its operating cash flow margin will improve several hundred bps this year, and given the components of cash flow, and in particular the growth of deferred revenues, that seems realistic. Given that the company has minimal capex requirements, the only major use of cash would be for acquisitions-there is no pressing need for additional capital at this point.

As mentioned earlier, the company continues to generate significant levels of Remaining Performance Obligation. Remaining performance obligation grew to $352 million last year, an increase of $140 million. The growth in RPO which is a non-balance sheet measure was quite a bit greater than the full year cash burn. 88% of the RPO will be recognized as revenues in the next 2 years. Last quarter, RPO actually grew by 16% sequentially. While obviously RPO is determined in whole or part by contract duration, the growth the company is achieving in that metric suggests that it is having success in its sales execution efforts.

Elastic has an unusually high proportion of its revenues coming from outside the US. Last quarter, despite the rise of the USD, the proportion of revenues coming from outside the US was 43%, which is considerably above what might be expected of a company of this size. Because of that high proportion of non US revenues, the rise of the dollar is a substantial headwind to reported revenue growth. Overall, the rise in the USD will probably constrain reported growth by 500 bps in the current fiscal year based on current exchange rates.

As mentioned, Elastic shares are not cheap when looked at in absolute terms and considering the current EV/S ratio. That said, Elastic’s EV/S ratio is the lowest of all of the company’s other than Square (SQ) that are growing at greater than 40%. Workday (WDAY) with growth of around 27% has about the same EV/S ratio as Elastic. Of course part of the rationale for that kind of valuation disparity is based on size, and a greater part of it is based on Workday’s 20% free cash flow margin.

Not all readers will be comfortable in owning a hyper-growth name, even if it is a relative bargain. But I think it is hard to invest in the IT space and not have some exposure to newer, hyper-growth businesses. I won't try to detail some of the reasons for that-but suffice it to say, institutions in particular are looking for growth and will continue to attempt to buy decent sized positions in company's such as Elastic. I find its prospects to be particularly attractive and have added it to my portfolio at current prices. I expect it will generate positive alpha from this point.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.