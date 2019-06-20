Slimmer Johnson Controls Finds Strength In Consolidation

Two months into 2019, Johnson Controls International (JCI) is currently trading around the top of its 52-week range. The stock has seen a huge rally since the beginning of the year bouncing off of $28.30 to reach its recent value near $40. This has it testing a resistance price level that was set back in September 2018 around the same price. Investors now need to consider whether the rally will find another leg up, get stuck in consolidation, or become technically weak and drop. Institutional analysts have initiated four new ratings, two neutral (Credit Suisse and Barclays) and two bullish (Wells Fargo and Citigroup). In addition to this, 3 out of 4 price targets are above $40.

Source: Finviz

JCI's history of earnings has been relatively solid. While its beats are often small or nonexistent, the auto parts company hasn't reported EPS below Wall Street estimates in the last 5 years. On the revenue side, results compared to expectations are a bit more volatile, but the past two years have seen solid beats and only minor misses over Wall Street estimates. The most recent earnings were solid enough for management to issue an increase in full-year guidance from $1.75-1.85 to $1.85-1.95 which provided a boost of optimism for investors.

JCI's operations are focused on the installation and servicing of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems after its sale of the power solutions segment selling automotive batteries to Brookfield Business Partners (BBU). The reduction in diversity makes JCI sensitive to fluctuations in this respective industry which are tied heavily with industrial demand in its key markets.

Despite general pessimism in global industrial production, JCI saw North American organic sales growth, as revenue increased 5 percent with the installation segment up 5 percent and the service segment up 4 percent. Europe, Middle East, and Africa results were similar though a tad slower at 4 percent organic growth. The strongest region was Asia Pacific where organic sales jumped 12 percent due to strong HVAC and Building Management Systems growth. Across all geographies, the order pipeline grew at a solid rate, up 6 percent, a return to mid-to-high single digit growth.

From US PMI, China PMI, Eurozone PMI

In the context of global macroeconomic weakness, these numbers were certainly a positive surprise. Manufacturing PMIs from some of JCI's key markets look to be tracking to near-term lows. Eurozone and US manufacturing conditions deteriorated the most since US protectionism entered the picture in early 2018 and recently reached near-term lows. China's Caixin PMI was relatively flat but already tracking lower. Industrial production indexes also look to be slowing with US YoY growth dropping to 2.8 percent, eurozone YoY growth was -0.38 percent in April 2019, and China YoY growth fell to its lowest in five years at 5.0 percent.

JCI's strength amidst macro weakness can be viewed in two ways. The outperformance by JCI is representative of its new strength from divesting and focusing on its building systems segment. In this scenario, the company could use its momentum to maintain a relatively strong growth rate through weakness until a US-China trade deal comes. On the pessimistic side, this last earnings bump was a result of sentiment peaking and JCI benefitting from a last run of capital expenditures before its customers tighten the purse strings.

There are two reasons why the first situation is more likely. In both the North American and Asia Pacific segments, JCI saw installation growth higher than service (and even EMEA/LA was relatively flat) which could end up being an interesting indicator to watch. Since orders for new systems likely have a higher demand elasticity, they're likely to be more sensitive to demand fluctuations. The other reason is JCI's execution of maintaining solid margins as a result of the successful consolidation of operations after the completion of its deal. While Asia Pacific margins were flat, JCI managed to improve EMEA/LA margins by 100 basis points before currency effects. Profitability is key as the company has already tied itself down with financial obligations to debt and share repurchases.

From FY 2019 Q2 slides

JCI currently has $11.9 billion of total debt with $2.3 billion of that debt residing in the current portion of debt. The large short-term liability accumulation has been over several deals initiated in anticipation of the Power Systems sales which has actually turned out better than expected. Management expects a $0.15 boost in full-year EPS to come from a decrease in cash taxes on the deal worth about $200 million. The now $11.6 billion deal will lead to about $3.4 billion in debt payments and $8 billion or more of share repurchases. The renegotiation of several credit facilities in early 2019 leads to a reduction of $9 million in net financing charges for the quarter, about $26 million for the first half of 2019. Going forward, the favorable result in the sale should help boost free cash flow in the second half of the year providing the company more opportunity to look for expansive plans or give it some breathing room if uncertainty suppresses demand.

It's a tough spot. JCI results seem to tell a different story from the overall pessimism that is resulting from trade tensions and growth worries. The Asia Pacific segment had a spectacular Q2 and synergies in other slower growing segments improved margins significantly. An investor has to think, if his or her base case is that trade negotiations eventually result in a deal, macro weakness could clear up and JCI's demand could get more robust. However, if negative data keeps coming out, the cyclicality of JCI's industry will probably start to show, especially if installation growth starts to slow. At its top, JCI looks like a good hold and a decent buy if it sees a leg down. Investors should continue to monitor economic data though as continued weakness could alter the prognosis.

