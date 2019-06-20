Short SunPower - Analyst Upgrade Provides Attractive Entry Point

SunPower (SPWR) is a solar panel manufacturer with very poor fundamentals. Management has no power to change this for at least a few years. A recent upgrade for the entire solar sector from an analyst at Goldman Sachs caused the price to spike. I reviewed his reasoning and believe he got it wrong for this particular solar company. This presents an attractive entry for a short position.

1. Financial Situation

SunPower has a long history of losing shareholder money with an impressive negative $2.6 billion retained earnings. These losses aren’t from rapidly growing a successful business. Rather, they stem from management’s catastrophic decision to lock into a fixed polysilicon price for a decade. Their solar panel design is also far less economical than the competition.

Forward losses will optimistically be in the $350 million/year range. Optimistic because the company has a habit of large, “unusual” losses. About half of the operating losses come from polysilicon contracts. I’ll explain these in section two. The other half comes from SunPower’s far less efficient solar panels in terms of cost per watt. Because solar panels are a commodity, SunPower ultimately eats the increased cost via negative margins, larger marketing budget, sale-leaseback deals and longer warranties. Importantly, I believe this factor alone combined with the large shareholder deficit alone make SunPower a bad investment. The purchase contracts just make things much worse.

SunPower also sometimes sells excess polysilicon at a loss to third parties - probably other solar companies.

Future losses from polysilicon contracts seem like a liability that aren’t reflected in the balance sheet. Losses from these contracts were about $400 million over the last 3 years and they have three years remaining. Ignoring that big factor, negative $286 million shareholder equity reasonably reflects true NAV. The company has been shedding its assets including equity method investments to fund continued losses. In total, SunPower has lost about $1.5 billion in book value over the last few years. I expect this to continue at least until the polysilicon contracts expire. Given management’s track record I wouldn’t count on an improvement if they actually make it that far, though.

On a positive note, $825 million long term debt has low interest. That said, without a turnaround SunPower could struggle to pay when half comes due in 2021. Most of SunPower’s interest expense comes from sale-leaseback deals rather than long term debt, which I discuss in section 3.

Source: Latest annual report

2. Polysilicon Purchase Obligations

Polysilicon is used to make solar panels. Management locked themselves into a decade long contract to purchase large quantities at a fixed price. Market prices collapsed since then but SunPower is stuck because they paid a large deposit. Over the last three years this resulted in about $400 million in losses and the contracts have three years remaining. Higher raw resource costs make SunPower unable to compete on price. By the time these contracts expire I figure SunPower will have at least negative $1 billion in shareholder equity. This table shows the remaining obligations.

Source: Latest annual report

This table shows how much SunPower lost in the last three years from these contracts.

Source: Latest annual report

These are the relevant sections in the annual report if you’re interested in the details.

Source: Latest annual report

And finally, we can see that polysilicon prices have continued to drop, implying even larger losses going forward. This is likely where management’s lower guidance last quarter came from.

Source: SunSirs

3. Sale Lease-Backs

SunPower entices customers with sale-leaseback deals. Boiled down, a customer buys a system conditional on future payments from SunPower. The implied expense was regularly recorded as an impairment charge the last couple of years. This is a big part of why “unusual” expenses aren’t actually unusual. Right now SunPower is in the process of liquidating these deals to simplify their accounting. I spent a long time looking at it. It isn’t clear to me if future impairments are built into the accounting or not. If not, the company will probably realize another $200 million impairment.

Going forward, losses on each unit sold will have to increase if management plans on discontinuing these deals. I’m guessing the auditors started having a problem calling these impairments rather than what they really are: a regular cost SunPower faces when selling panels.

Source: Latest annual report

4. Price Anomaly and recent price action

The following chart shows the extreme price anomaly in play.

Share price recently spiked from Brian Lee at Goldman (GS) putting out a buy recommendation. This prompted me to write this article. I believe the analyst has it wrong and this creates an attractive entry point on a short.

He believes a few forces will increase the demand for solar panels and that this will cause prices to increase. This might be true temporarily at best. In any commodity business suppliers can just increase production and burn through inventories in the meantime. A couple of his points seem really weak. For example, he thinks new California laws requiring all new homes to have solar will help SunPower. A single state changing laws probably doesn’t impact world demand of polysilicon that much and would be a temporary boost anyway. A subtle point also is that home builders are unlikely to pick one of the most expensive solar options after suddenly being required to buy systems. I doubt if SunPower gets any material orders from this at all. Brian also points out that federal tax cuts are decreasing slightly soon. Seems hard to believe that solar manufacturer didn’t already factor this into their demand model, though.

Another point here is that Goldman owns some SPWR stock. So just like my article, the company has a conflict of interest. I also looked into his background and see that he has been covering solar for a long time and covers many solar companies. If it was my full time job to cover solar companies I’d probably convince myself with weak excuses to buy eventually if for no other reason than boredom. Also, because he covers so many solar companies I question if he realizes why SunPower in particular is struggling? Seems more like he upgraded the entire sector rather than solving SunPower in particular. Also, he has a negative price target for SolarEdge (SEDG), who interestingly are actually profitable. Yet with positive margins that business might actually benefit from higher sales volume.

5. Risks and Price Target

SunPower mostly seems like an out of the money call option on polysilicon prices. If those spike enough, going against the long term trend, SunPower might turn things around. This is impossible to predict but seems unlikely to me because silicon is so abundant. The annual report also points out the significant counterparty risk if this actually happens.

SunPower is developing a new generation of panels. While the raw resource price disadvantage will be crippling regardless they might be able to license out superior technology if they develop a patent. A breakthrough seems unlikely because solar panels are a mature, commoditized technology already.

I’ll arbitrarily give SunPower a $1 price target based on these factors. The price anomaly I pointed out earlier supports that price target - either the market was wrong back in 2016, or it is wrong now. Does SunPower’s implied negative $1 billion book value in a couple years really justify a high market cap?

SunPower owns 7.5 million shares of Enphase (ENPH). In the last quarter that company shot up in price as well. At the time of writing this that means SunPower will report a $70 million dollar gain on this investment, which will cause a boost in GAAP earnings for the quarter. The market might interpret this very positively and share price could jump based on that. A $70 million one time gain is inconsequential given SunPower’s dire situation but the market might disagree.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPWR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I wrote this article when SPWR share price was 10.15.