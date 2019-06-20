Trains, Tractors, And Telecom - Part III: Ill Communication (Video)

In part III of our series, we look at some of the telecom companies. Naturally, we focus on the two juggernauts, Verizon (VZ) and AT&T (T), both in the top 25 of the S&P 500 based on market cap. We also touch on a few smaller names that have spent a very long time in a large-degree corrective consolidation and might be nearing significant bottoms.

VZ counts best as part of a diagonal structure off of the 2017 lows. It should hold the 50s as a (4) and get at least one more high as a (5)th wave toward the low-mid 60s. It is also possible to count a larger diagonal off of the 2015 lows, and this might still be only halfway along inside the third of that. Support for this stronger move would be the same in the shorter term and just stretch beyond the 60s.

AT&T can count at the halfway point inside a very large diagonal off of the 2003 low. The recent low in December 2018 is ideally the Primary B wave inside the Cycle degree wave III. Off that low, we are still inside the Intermediate degree wave (1), which itself seems to be forming as a Leading Diagonal. Elliott Wave and Fibonacci projections put the confluence for the 123.6% extension of Cycle III and the 100% extension of Primary C in the 56-58 region long term. Based on normal "Fibonacci PinBall" expectations, the (1) of Primary C should work its way up to the high 30s, even though as a Leading Diagonal, there are various ways to count the subwaves. As long as 26.70s hold as support (and ideally 29 region), the 56-58 confluence is a high probability, long-term target. That makes for excellent Risk:Reward, and on top of that, Ma Bell is currently yielding over 6.3%!

The next name covered in this sector was T-Mobile (TMUS). This chart looks more akin to other equities. Likely topping in at least a Primary degree wave 3 if not the full five up. Some potential to hold the 64 region and attempt another nominal new high over 80, but under that and the possible Primary wave 4, support is in the 50 region. Vodafone (VOD) also looks like it has started a path heading a lot lower. It is possible it is completing the Primary wave 1 of a larger Ending Diagonal Cycle degree c wave down and due for a corrective bounce that can target as high as 29 or even 34, but it is not what we would consider a "bullish" setup.

The two smaller names that are intriguing but lack the established support and clarity of AT&T are CenturyLink (CTL) and Frontier Communications (FTR). Both have been in very large degree corrections since at least 2007 highs, and even possible to count the "top" of a larger degree Super-Cycle wave on CTL in 1999. While many investors would see these as almost perpetual downtrends at this point, the wave structure can be complete or nearly complete and ripe for reversal. CTL counts the most complete as a possible fourth (or even a Super-Cycle two), but so far only has a tiny 3-wave move off of the recent lows. We will be tracking this very carefully in Stock Waves looking for the first sign of five waves up and a three wave retrace marking a high probability bottom. FTR is close to the end of a (5)th of a Primary degree C wave, but likely gets a few more "squiggles" lower as another iv-v or even 4-5, but we will be keeping our eyes on this one as well, since just the initial could see it pop back to the double digits quickly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.