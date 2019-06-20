LexinFintech: Solid But Not A Good Buy At Current Price Level

We think investors should wait for a pullback before initiating a position in the stock.

LexinFintech (LX) is a leading online consumer finance platform for educated young adults in China. Lexin integrates its e-commerce-driven installment finance platform, fund-matching technology platform and online investment platform to create a comprehensive consumer finance ecosystem. It utilizes technologies to enable the near-instantaneous matching of user funding requests with the company’s funding partners, including commercial banks, consumer finance companies and other licensed financial institutions.

Source: Lexin

It was listed on Nasdaq in December 2017. Its shares were priced at $9 each. Currently, the stock trades around $11.5.

We think Lexin is a solid long-term play, but given its premium valuation against its closest rival, it would be in investors' best interest to wait for a pullback before starting a position in the stock.

Steady user growth

We like Lexin's ability to maintain a steady user growth.

User acquisition is important for all Fintech companies and most of them rely on advertising to drive user growth. Lexin's e-commerce-driven installment finance platform gives the company a customer acquisition edge on its competitors, as paying by installment is becoming a habit among young Chinese. The platform also helps Lexin build customer loyalty and lower its customer retention costs. The GMV of its e-commerce channel reached Rmb1.7b in the first quarter of 2019, up 41.8% yoy.

Fueled by its strong GMV growth, Lexin reported steady growth of both registered borrowers and active borrowers in the first quarter of 2019. In the first quarter of 2019, the company's number of registered users expanded 59.8% YoY to 42.2m, while the number of its active borrowers advanced 23.1% YoY to 3.2m.

Improving funding split

We also like Lexin's funding split, which had been improving during the past four quarters, making it less vulnerable to regulatory risk.

China's online financing platforms usually generate funding from either retail or institutional channels. The retail channels refer to P2P (peer-to-peer) platforms that attract investments from individual investors and the institutional channels refer to investments from institutions, such as commercial banks, consumer finance companies and other licensed financial institutions.

Lexin has been preparing itself for regulatory tightening on P2P financing since the first half of 2018. The company increased its institution funding mix to 71% in the first quarter of 2019, up from 44% in the same period of 2018.

Source: Lexin

In December 2018, The Shenzhen Internet Financial Association issued an announcement aiming to curb the growth of P2P platforms. Under the new rules, the online financing platforms could not increase its P2P balance, meaning that their future growth can only be funded by the institutional channels. Thanks to its improving funding split, Lexin has been less impacted by the new rules compared to its peers.

Solid balance sheets and manageable leverage

Lexin continues to operate conservatively with manageable leverage.

As of March 2019, Lexin's total assets were Rmb12.0b, which implied a leverage ratio of 2.5x. This compared to total assets of Rmb12.5b of total assets and a leverage ratio of 3.0x as of December 2018. We think the decline in leverage ratio was mainly due to Lexin's continual effort to transform into a loan facilitation operating model, as required by the regulators. Note that on-balance sheets loans declined by 21% on a quarterly basis to Rmb5.0b as of March 2019.

Despite all the positives mentioned above, we are not excited to buy the shares at current price level

Limited upside surprise - Lexin currently does not have plans to expand into new businesses or geographic markets, nor plans for major acquisitions. It will rely on expanding the number of its registered users and funding partners to drive growth. The company guided for loan origination of Rmb90b-Rmb100b in 2019, representing 36-50% growth from 2018. Lexin reported loan origination of Rmb20.1b in first quarter of 2019, accounting for 20-22% of the full year target. We think the company will be able to deliver the full year guidance but beating it is unlikely.

Valuation at premium over Qudian (QD ) - Lexin currently trades at 6x forward P/E and 3x P/B. At first glance, the valuation looks attractive, but no longer so when investor compares it to the valuation of its closest rival, Qudian. Qudian currently trades at 4.5x forward P/E, so Lexin's valuation is approximately 30% above Qudian's, making it difficult to justify. As we mentioned in our earlier post, Qudian's previous share price weakness was due to parting with Alipay and share overhang from its major shareholder Kunlun Group Limited (300418.SZ). The overhangs are now largely removed. Despite the termination of the partnership with Ant Financial, Qudian's registered users and outstanding borrowers continued to grow in the two quarters following the termination of user engagement through Alipay's dedicated channel for online third-party service providers. In April 2019, Qudian agreed to buy back all 18,173,885 of Class A ordinary shares held by Kunlun Group Limited. Furthermore, Qudian talked about its open platform initiative for the first time in its first quarter of 2019 results conference call. The open platform strategy helps increase revenue without adding risk to Qudian's balance sheet.

Potential risks and challenges - While we are positive on Lexin's long-term growth potential, we think the key downside risk to our thesis is the uncertain regulatory outlook. As mentioned above, Lexin is already subject to a P2P regulation by The Shenzhen Internet Financial Association. Should there be further regulatory tightening (e.g. a complete ban on P2P funding), this could create disruption to Lexin's near-term growth. We note that it took Lexin one year to reduce its retail funding mix from 56% to 29%.

Conclusion

We think Lexin is a good company and remain positive on Lexin's long-term outlook in the fast-growing consumer credit market in China. However, given that its valuation is at a 30% premium over Qudian, its closest rival, Lexin's share price may be range-bound before Qudian's valuation catches up, in our view. We think investors should wait for a pullback before initiating a position in the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.