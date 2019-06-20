Adient: Is The Company Still Reclining Back ?

Company Description:

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. Its operations can be broken down into three main segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M) and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and light trucks, including vans, pick-up trucks and sport/crossover utility vehicles, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics. The SS&M segment produces seat structures and mechanisms for inclusion in seat systems that are produced by others. The Interiors segment produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems and decorative trims amongst other products. The Company operates in 234 wholly and majority-owned manufacturing/assembly facilities, with operations in 34 countries. Additionally, Adient has partially-owned affiliates in China, Asia, Europe and North America. The Company was incorporated in 2016 after being spun-off out of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Industry Description:

The Automotive Seating industry provides Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) with complete seats. These seats are assembled in response to a specific order from the OEMs and are delivered on a predetermined schedule directly to an automotive assembly line. Seat components such as seating foam, metal structures, fabrics, seat covers, and seat mechanisms are shipped to the seating assembly plants. Seating suppliers compete on a variety of factors such as price, technology, and reliability. These companies benefit from high switching costs as they become entrenched in the OEM’s production process and assembly line. For this reason, incumbent suppliers almost always win the next order for the next generation of seat within the OEM's vehicle program. With regard to the industry as a whole, the global seating market is fairly consolidated: ADNT (~33% share) and Lear (~20% share) are the two largest global suppliers. ADNT is currently #1 in the Americas (34% share), Europe (36% share) and China (45% share). In these regions, competitors include Magna (Americas), Faurecia Sa (Europe), and Toyota Boshoku (Japan).

(Source: Company Presentation)

It is worth noting from an investment perspective that over the last 12-18 months U.S listed auto-parts stocks have been out of favour due to the uncertainty surrounding the U.S’s trade relationship with China and general automotive cyclical concerns.

Data by YCharts

Investment Thesis:

ADNT has seen a major decrease in share price over the last 12 months with the share price decreasing as low as 75% from the Company's 52-week high. While the share price has recently started to rally from its 52-week low, the stock is still relatively depressed offering an attractive entry point. With Q2 Sales down 8% year on year and Q2 EBITDA down almost 47% year on year, the company is having to make noticeable operating and financial changes to create shareholder value. These changes have the potential to contribute to a successful company turnaround over the next 24-36 months.

With regard to operational changes, in September 2018, ADNT named its new CEO Douglas Delgrosso. Adding to the CEO, the company also pivoted to a more decentralized management structure where each region is incentivized to prioritize profitability and cashflow generation over backlog growth aiming to introduce and execute a comprehensive turnaround plan aiming to downsize the business while improving operating performance in order to drive margin and cash flow improvement with aim to significantly deleverage the company’s balance sheet.

ADNT is well positioned for its turnaround going forward thanks to its customer diversification. The company currently features customers principally located in the regions of Europe, Asia and North America, with no individual customer accounting for more than 12% of total consolidated sales. This diverse client base and strong market positioning provides ADNT with the ability to leverage products across its customers in each region.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Going forward, the Company is also well positioned for product innovation. As the world’s largest supplier of automotive seating, ADNT has successfully positioned itself in order to be able to adapt to the ever-changing global automotive industry trends. With a growing emphasis in the automotive industry on environmental impact, car manufacturers have looked to prioritize light-weight seating while not steering away from an increased electrification of each individual seat (individualized heating/cooling features, smart connectivity). While each seat is getting lighter and holding more features, the manufacturing emphasis has however not veered away from overall seat safety. Safety requirements have in turn demanded seat manufacturers additional technical expertise. As a company, ADNT is well positioned going forward to meet both of the technological and safety requirements of auto manufacturers with its diverse portfolio of products and manufacturing capabilities.

When ADNT was originally spun-off in 2016 from Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI), the business was inefficiently run, and this translated into certain segments being attributed a disproportionate amount of resources. More recently, the Company has actively made efforts towards identifying and acting on underperforming plants and segments. Amongst these segments, one that has disproportionately contributed to losses due to mismanagement has been the Seat Structures & Mechanisms (SS&M) segment. While there has been a 37% decrease in the number of SS&M programs that management deem to be in critical care over the last 12 months, 17 out of 124 (14%) global programs are currently still tracking in critical care. In order to address the remaining issues with this division, Management has committed to ‘Rightsizing’ the SS&M segment thanks to a multi-year plan. With the immediate emphasis on downsizing engineering teams and reducing engineering cost in FY19, ADNT will look to reduce launch activity, lower launch costs and Capex and continue operational execution in order to improve cash flow beyond FY20. And by FY23, the company has forecasted to have rolled off underperforming product lines in addition to rolling on new business developed under the rightsized approach, all contributing to delivering a smaller, more agile and profitable business segment.

(Souce: Company Presentation)

Valuation:

When compared to its peers Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) and Faurecia SA (EO:PA), ADNT is characterized by a weakness in EBITDA as well as being over-leveraged. This is due to a large decrease in EBITDA from FY17 to FY18, where it went down from $1,601M to $1,196 or a 25% decrease. This decrease has strongly contributed the downward trend in share price.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

As a result of this drop in EBITDA, Adient has significant upside to capture if it can recover and considerably grow back its EBITDA over the next few years. In order to contextualize this thesis consider this small thought experiment: Suppose ADNT could return to the EBITDA levels it reached in FY16 or in FY17 in the near future from a successful business turnaround in its weaker segments. Using the adj. EBITDA from FY16 and FY17 which grew from $1.5B to $1.6B , and applying a EV/EBITDA multiple of 4x, which is a current conservative industry multiple for a large automotive seating manufacturer, the resulting valuation would suggest that Adient could be worth from $6B to $6.4B, which corresponds to a 15-25% upside potential from current levels just from recovering its operations.

(Source: Company Presentation)

(Source: Yahoo Finance and Company Presentation)

While this is just a thought experiment, the calculation helps put into perspective the potential upside ADNT has from merely recovering to its previous operational efficiency which given the new management, SS&M segment measures and market positioning, ADNT has every chance to do so going forwards.

Risks:

Industry Competition: Automotive seat manufacturing is a global and competitive industry where the existing players could increase their market share at the detriment of ADNT.

Automotive Cycle: Global automotive sales are cyclical, ADNT would see a decrease in earnings during an automotive downturn.

Tariffs and Trade Barriers: ADNT does not export most of the parts it manufacturers, however a Trade war would negatively impact its results of operations

Catalysts:

Margin expansion by a decrease in losses in SS&M segment.

Deleveraging thanks to an increase in operating cashflows.

Earnings recovery due to the company rightsizing.

Recommendation:

Severe share price depression over the last 12 months has created an attractive entry point for an asymmetric risk-reward scenario. ADNT has begun taking the steps required to turn its operations around and strive towards full operational efficiency. This turnaround however is dependent largely on management’s execution of the rightsizing of the SS&M business segment which has been one of the principal origins of the company’s woes over the last 12-18 months. As a market leader, ADNT should be able to leverage its position and capitalize on its Seating business thanks to its customer diversification and ability to continue to adapt to market trends in order to support the company turnaround. At this stage given the recent share price action and the risk profile of the stock, accumulating shares priced under $22 is an attractive strategy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ADNT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.