Independence Contract Drilling Bets On Improved Pricing And Advanced Rigs

The conversion of the mechanical rigs into advanced rigs can lead to a higher margin for ICD in the medium to long term.

ICD Is in an Interesting Space

Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) offers onshore contract drilling services in the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, and the Haynesville Shale. Due to the sharp fall in the stock price in the past month, the stock can be relatively under-valued at the current level. I would recommend keeping this stock under your radar, although it may not exhibit any sharp upward momentum in the short-term. ICD is upgrading its legacy rigs into more advanced rigs, which will help improve its profitability by lowering operating costs in the long run. The synergies from the Sidewinder Drilling acquisition, apart from increasing the size, are expected to drive down costs and improve margin in 2019.

A rig count fall, completions activity slowdown in the unconventional shales, and upstream operators' budget cut have led to lower spot prices, lower rig utilization, and shorter contract terms. Despite that, its management expects pricing to improve which can drive margin up in the latter part of 2019. The company has a steady balance sheet and has no significant near-term debt repayment obligations.

Changes in Some of the Key Drivers

It will be noteworthy to understand what happened during Q1 in the industry and how it affected ICD's plans and day rates. While the average crude oil price slipped by 7.5% in Q1 over a quarter ago, the U.S. rig count also declined (7% down) during this period. Despite that, the completions rig count increased in Q1 versus a quarter ago, as evidenced by the EIA's DPR data. The upstream customers reduced their 2019 E&P capex budget in the U.S.

To its credit, the company defied the industry pressure in Q1. From Q1 2018 to Q1 2019, the company's rig operating days more than doubled, while average revenue and average margin recovered by 9% and 32%, respectively. The performance metrics were in line with company expectations. The improvements reflect lower idle time for rig movement and pricing improvement on contracts. Despite the increase in revenues per rig, the average rig margin per operating day decreased sequentially by 7% in Q1 due to higher costs on payroll tax items and higher fixed cost absorptions.

Over the recent months, ICD's revenue per rig improved on higher rates on upgraded rigs and picking up pad-optimal rigs. During Q1, the company signed six contract extensions, while the operators terminated contracts on three rigs. However, the downtime will be less in Q2 because a couple of these rigs were re-contracted by the end of Q1. Also, the pad-optimal rigs, because of their high usage in the horizontal drilling techniques, have been seeing high utilization. Its marketed rigs saw 95% utilization in Q1. By the company's estimates, the premium on a 303 series rig is more than $2,000 per day. Year over year, the average dayrate should increase, while quarter over quarter, the rate should start improving by 2020.

Benefits of the Acquisition

The company has also undertaken a project of upgrading a legacy Sidewinder rig to 300 Series specifications which will have higher racking capacity and hookload. The company expects to earn leading-edge dayrates on the upgraded rig. ICD's $1.3 million capex for the rig upgrade will have less than two-year payback period. The rig is also expected to generate higher returns than the legacy rigs. In aggregate, the company has six Sidewinder rigs planned to rig up gradation. While the rig upgrading will not convert the SCR rigs into pad-optimal AC rigs, it would make these 1500-horsepower competitive enough to take on some of the advanced rigs operated in the industry. So, depending on the capex disbursal of the upstream customers, it may continue to invest in the rig conversion process.

Pricing Expectations

In this context, it will be worthwhile to discuss the company's pricing expectations. As the upstream operators prioritize capital budget pruning and cash flow maximization, there will be downward pressure on dayrates and contract tenders, which can reduce the pricing of the re-contracted rigs, although pricing for the contract extensions would be minimal. Going forward, the contract renewal pricing will see a moderate increase. What this also brings to the fore is that it makes more sense to the company to strike shorter-term contracts (six months or less) to benefit from the price swings.

On the downside, the lack of long-term contracts reduces its backlog, which reduces the visibility into future revenue generation potential. But the company's management sounded confident in striking more long-term contracts by the second half of 2019 when the energy price environment improves and contract rates increase.

Outlook and Guidance

On top of the pricing issue mentioned above, the company's management also believes that the pad-optimal fleet will see the full effect of utilization in Q3 2019. So, in Q2, the company will get the opportunity to redistribute its rig fleet driven by fleet high-grading and incremental rig addition. As of date, the company has three idle uncontracted rigs. Given the increasing bidding activities among the upstream producers, it is expected that fleet utilization will decline to ~90% in Q2. Beyond that, led by an improvement in the pricing environment, the company intends to continue with the rig upgrading program and the third mud pump addition, as planned.

In Q2 2019, ICD's management expects rig operating days to decrease by 5% compared to Q1 2019. While average revenue per operating day is expected to stay flat, costs can go up by 4% up due to higher employee costs during the transitory idle periods, leading to ~7% decline in average rig margin per day. However, during Q3, the costs are expected to decline while the rig fleet utilization falls. These factors may lead to a higher operating margin per day in the latter half of 2019.

What's the Current Financial State?

ICD has $130 million of debt which will be due for repayment in 2023. The company's liquidity stood at $51 million as of March 31, 2019. Its debt-to-equity now stands at 0.31x, which is much lower than its peers' average (0.51x). Helmerich & Payne's (HP) leverage is lower (0.11x) than the average, while Nabors Industries' (NBR) leverage is higher (1.32x).

In Q1 2019, ICD's cash flows from operations were $7.6million, which was a 280% increase compared to a year ago. Although the year-over-year higher revenues (up 136%) led to the rise in CFO, it was partially offset by adverse changes in working capital owing to higher accounts receivable and lower accounts payable.

ICD's FY2019 capex is expected to be $29 million, which would be lower than FY2018. Since it has no significant debt repayment before 2023, its balance sheet is relatively free of any near-term financials risks.

What Does the Relative Valuation Imply?

ICD is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 5.8x. Based on sell-side analysts' estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple compression implies higher EBITDA in the next four quarters. Between Q1 2017 and Q1 2019, the average EV/EBITDA was 22.3x. So, the company is trading at a discount to the average multiple in the past nine quarters.

Sell-side analysts expect the company's EBITDA to increase more sharply than the EBITDA rise for its peers in the next four quarters, which typically results in higher current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers. The stock's EV/EBITDA multiple is marginally lower than the peers' (NBR, HP, and PTEN) average of 6.1x. So, the stock can be attractively valued at the current level. I have used estimates provided by Thomson Reuters in this analysis.

Analyst Ratings

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, five sell-side analysts rated ICD a "buy" in June (includes "outperform"). Two sell-side analysts rated it a "hold", while none rated a "sell." The consensus target price is $4.46, which at the current price yields ~152% returns.

However, according to Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating, the stock receives a "Bearish" rating. Although its ratings are high on growth and value, they are moderate-to-poor on momentum, profitability, and EPS revisions. I agree with Seeking Alpha's assertion on strong positive ratings on value and growth because the company's revenues and profitability growth have been high in the past year. I also agree with its low ratings on profitability because of the company's loss at the operating as well as the net basis. But in the recent quarters, the adjusted earnings beat analysts' estimates. So, based on the recent past, my rating would be higher than Seeking Alpha.

What's the Takeaway for ICD?

Independence Contract Drilling is upgrading its legacy rigs into more advanced rigs. A higher mix of modern rigs should improve profitability by lowering operating costs in the long run. The synergies from the Sidewinder Drilling acquisition are expected to drive down costs and improve margin in 2019.

A rig count fall, completions activity slowdown in the unconventional shales, and upstream operators' budget cut have led to lower spot prices and shorter contract terms. These factors can lower ICD's margin. Despite that, the company's management expects pricing to improve which can drive margin up in the latter part of 2019. The company has no significant near-term debt repayment obligations. Due to the sharp fall in the stock price in the past month, the stock can be relatively under-valued at the current level. At this size ($144 million market capitalization), it can also be a takeover target. I would recommend keeping this stock under your radar, although it will not exhibit any sharp upward momentum in the short term.

