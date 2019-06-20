CenturyLink Deleveraging And Asset Protection Plan

Institutional Creditors have extended Term Loan limits that rely on non-GAAP measures to assess financial performance, an indication of confidence in CenturyLink’s future.

Although the 2018 Dividend was sustainable, Management wisely reduced the dividend in order to improve credit ratings, protect the value of NOL’s, and reduce long-term interest cost.

CenturyLink paid down 4.1% of long-term debt in 2018, but quarterly cash interest costs rose 15% in Q4 vs Q1 2018 as a result of a "hawkish" Federal Reserve.

Summary of topics detailed later in this article

In December 2018, the U.S. Credit market experienced an implosion of demand for non-investment grade bonds, also referred to as "high-yield". The high yield credit markets froze and variable interest rate measures such as LIBOR rose to the highest levels in more than a decade. This resulted in large part from Federal Reserve policy briefings in the fall of 2018.

In particular, the Federal Reserve policy briefing of December 19, 2018 included a median forecast of at least three additional interest rate hikes. In addition to a balance sheet reduction plan totaling up to $50B a month which had already been announced. The Federal Reserve’s balance sheet plan, along with a $1T Federal deficit, threatened to flood the credit market with U.S. Treasury Auctions.

CenturyLink has substantial floating rate debt, totaling approximately $13B at the close of December 2018. The Federal Reserve's "hawkish" policy had an adverse impact on leveraged companies with floating rate debt. CenturyLink's cash interest cost increased 15% from Q4 vs Q1 of 2018, despite paying down 4% of long-term debt. A "swing" from the baseline of 19%.

In this context, Management wisely reduced the dividend as part of a February 2019 Capital Allocation Plan. This plan will provide approximately $2.2B in free cash flow in 2019, after a substantial dividend paid to shareholders, to accelerate deleveraging.

CenturyLink has taken advantage of negative market sentiment surrounding the company, by making a successful $525 million tender offer for long-term maturity bonds. This purchase of primarily long-term bonds, voluntarily sold by investors back to the company at a discount, will reduce the company’s annual cash interest cost by approximately $43 million a year. The pay down of debt will have a compounding effect: by reducing future interest expense, it will provide greater and greater cash flow for further debt pay down, CAPEX investment, and shareholder returns.

The high debt load and consequent high interest expense represent risk to the company’s tax assets. As explained later in this article, the additional cash flow from the dividend reduction should protect the company’s use of a federal tax asset totaling $7.3B at the close of 2018.

The Capital Allocation Plan includes increased CAPEX investments in the future. Management is forecasting an additional $800M to $1B in EBITDA growth over the next 3 years, based on an investment of approximately $500M in cost structure improvements. Management has also expressed interest in strategic sales and acquisitions that are accretive to free cash flow per share.

Institutional Creditors rely on non-GAAP measures to evaluate the financial performance of CenturyLink. Management presents these measures in supplemental tables to the quarterly earnings reports. Retail investors will benefit from looking at these measures to assess CenturyLink’s performance. As a sign of Institutional Creditor confidence in CenturyLink, Credit Agreement borrowing limits have already been extended though CenturyLink has not "tapped" the additional resources.

Credit and Equity Market Implosion – Fall 2018

The fall of 2018 was a period of instability and extreme volatility in equity markets, as well as credit markets. The downward trajectory of markets culminated in a Christmas Eve that few stock investors will ever forget. The credit markets were not immune. The Wall Street Journal reported the high yield market seized up without a single issuance in the month of December.

Figure 1 – Wall Street Journal Reporting on High Yield Issuance

The backdrop for the credit market implosion was the "hawkish" policy stance of the Federal Reserve, which provided a forecast on December 19, 2018. The Federal Reserve policy briefing included a median assessment of two rate increases in 2019, an additional rate increase in 2020 and higher rates generally in the longer run.

In addition, the Federal Reserve had just completed a policy shift that would result in up to $50B a month in asset roll-off, referred to as "Quantitative Tightening", of U.S. Treasuries and Mortgage Backed Securities. This action, combined with federal deficits of over $1T annually, caused a great deal of concern in the market, pushing the S&P 500 down over 20% in December 2018.

High profile investors such as Jeff Gundlach and Stanley Druckenmiller publicly called on the Federal Reserve not to raise interest rates further and to reexamine the policy. Not long after the December 2018 policy briefing, the Federal Reserve reversed course. But the damage had been done.

The Federal Reserve interest rate increase results in higher interest rates paid to lenders by borrowers. The Prime Lending Rate moves with the Federal Funds Rate and is now at the highest level in more than a decade.

Figure 2 – Federal Funds Rate and Bank Prime Loan Rate

Interest rates charged on floating rate debt are generally a function of the London Interbank Offered Rate "LIBOR" as well as the Prime Rate. LIBOR rose to the highest level in more than a decade in December 2018 as reflected by the 12-month rate.

Figure 3 – 12 Month LIBOR Rates

The December 2018 selloff of non-investment grade debt has no impact on CenturyLink in the short-term, rather it represents risk in the future if the company’s credit profile does not significantly improve. As an example, the CenturyLink unsecured and non-investment grade 2042 bond yield peaked at 10.41% on Dec 24, 2018.

Figure 4 – CenturyLink High Yield Rates Based on Market Price

CenturyLink has substantial floating rate debt. The interest rate for floating rate debt in the 2017 Credit Agreement is dependent upon multiple factors. The interest rate calculation is generally the greater of either a premium to the Federal Funds Rate; the Prime Rate; or a premium to LIBOR. The calculation is also a function of the leverage ratio. CenturyLink’s total floating rate debt was approximately $13B at the close of 2018, greater than 1/3 of the total long-term debt. From the 2018 10-K:

“Based on debt outstanding at December 31, 2018, a hypothetical increase in 100 basis points in LIBOR relative to this debt would decrease our annual pre-tax earnings by $132M.”

Figure 5 – CenturyLink Floating Rate Debt Balances

CenturyLink’s cash interest expense was increasing significantly as a result of Federal Reserve rate policy and the credit market implosion in Q4 2018. The impact of floating rate debt and increasing interest rates is clear from the table based on quarterly data provided in the 10-K supplemental release.

Table 1 - Author Prepared: Federal Reserve Rate Policy Impact on CenturyLink Debt Cost

CenturyLink used free cash flow in Q3 2018, the year following integration, to call $1.3B in Qwest Bonds paying a coupon of 7% to 7.5%. The bonds were callable without a significant premium to par. The result was an expected decrease of interest cost in Q3 2018 because the floating rate debt is far less expensive than 7% to 7.5%. But as Federal Reserve interest rates continued to rise, the benefit was quickly offset.

The impact of higher LIBOR and the Prime Rate shows that while CenturyLink was deleveraging the cost of debt was rising substantially. CenturyLink paid down approximately 4% of long-term debt in 2018, yet cash interest expense ((excludes amortization)) rose by 15%. A "swing" that effectively increased interest cost by 19% for Q4 2018.

There was no fighting the Fed. Management wisely took actions to address the potential consequences of potential Federal Reserve rate increases by reallocating capital to deleveraging.

CenturyLink Debt Rating

CenturyLink has a relatively high cost of debt which was rising substantially at the end of 2018. The estimate of blended interest cost for 2018 is 5.8%. The calculation is based on dividing the cash interest cost by the simple average of the debt balance at the beginning and end of 2018 as follows:

(($2.1B)/(($37.7B+$36.1B)/2)) = 5.8%

The relatively high cost of debt is a result of the high proportion of non-investment grade and unsecured debt, as well as secured floating rate debt. CenturyLink has assumed a great deal of long maturity debt from a number of acquisitions over the past decades. The debt sold in previous decades was much more expensive than current rates given the context and history of Federal Reserve interest rate policy. For the historical context, the Federal Reserve interest rate was 5.3% and the Prime Rate was 8.25% in early 2007.

CenturyLink's Capital Allocation Plan is targeting a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.25 to 2.75 over the next several years which should achieve an investment grade credit rating for the unsecured debt.

Figure 6 – Rating Agency View of CenturyLink Debt (2018 10K)

CenturyLink 2019 Forecast Includes Ample Cash to Pay 2018 Dividend

In my recent article, “CenturyLink is Deep Value”, I provided Management’s success, in the first year of consolidated operations, to exceed forecasts for EBITDA as well as free cash flow. The purchase of Level 3 Communications was a game changer for CenturyLink substantially increasing cash flow from operations in addition to tax benefits. From the 2018 10-K:

“Net cash provided by operating activities increased by $3.2B for the year ended December 31, 2018 as compared to the year ended December 31, 2017 primarily due to $2.4B in cash generated by Level 3”

There has been much debate as to whether CenturyLink could maintain the 2018 dividend. Based on Management’s forecast for 2019 and success in 2018, I prepared the following “Maintaining 2018 Dividend Proforma”. The analysis assumptions are listed below the table. It shows clearly that the 2018 dividend could have been maintained, and that leverage could have been reduced at the same time.

Table 2 – Author Prepared “Maintaining 2018 Dividend Proforma”

CenturyLink’s Deleverage and Asset Protection Plan

On February 13, 2019, CenturyLink announced a Capital Allocation Plan that involved a significant reduction in the annual dividend. The reduction in dividend was not welcomed by investors, who were confused by the action and were unclear whether CenturyLink had the ability to pay the dividend or was simply hiding deteriorating fundamentals. Revenue declines compounded these concerns.

CenturyLink’s Capital Allocation Plan

CenturyLink’s Capital Allocation Plan provided few public details, but appears in hindsight to be only one of many components of a “Deleveraging and Asset Protection Plan”. I’ve deconstructed the elements of the Plan that I believe Management is executing, based on SEC filings, company earnings calls, and publicly available information. I list those elements in detail below, but first, here is how Neal Dev, CenturyLink’s CFO, hints at the outlines of such a plan in the Feb 13th Q4 2018 conference call:

“By reallocating more of our capital to leverage reduction, we believe, we will improve our cost of capital, return a significant amount of cash to shareholders at a very sustainable payout ratio, and provide additional flexibility to respond to market opportunities and any potential interest rate challenges that may occur. This is not something we did lightly, but it is something we firmly believe is in the best long-term interest of our shareholders.”

1. Accelerate Deleveraging

On February 13, 2019, Management announced the decision to reduce the annual dividend from $2.16 per year to $1.00 per year. As a result, Management forecasts free cash flow in excess of $2.2B in 2019 after the dividend payment. Based on that forecast, I prepared the following “Accelerated Deleveraging Proforma”, with the assumptions listed below the table. The bottom of the table provides the anticipated ratio of Debt to EBITDA at the close of each year. Note how much better the numbers look than in the first table where no dividend reduction was assumed.

Table 3 - Author Prepared “Accelerated Deleveraging Proforma”

2. Protect the Tax Assets - NOL Rights Plan

On February 13, 2019 Management announced a Net Operating Loss Carry Forward "NOL" Rights Plan. From the 2018 10-K:

“As of December 31, 2018, CenturyLink had approximately $7.3B of net operating loss carryforwards. NOLs, which for U.S. federal income tax purposes can be used to offset future taxable income. These NOLs are primarily related to federal NOLs we acquired through the Level 3 acquisition on November 1, 2017, and are subject to limitations under Section 382 of the Internal Revenue Code… At December 31, 2018 we had state net operating loss carryforwards of $19B net of uncertain tax positions. We also had foreign NOL carryforwards of $6B.”

The NOLs purchased by CenturyLink as part of the Level 3 Communications acquisition can save the company approximately $1.5B billion (($7.3B X 21% Federal Tax Rate)) in federal taxes over the next five to ten years.

3. Protect the Tax Assets - Implications of the 2017 Tax Reform Act

Management must have considered the consequence of the 2017 Tax Reform Act on the company’s ability to use the tax assets, referred to as NOLs, before expiration. In 2022, the Act limits interest deductions based on Earnings before Interest and Taxes "EBIT" rather than Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization "EBITDA". Currently, a company is limited on deducting interest expense based on a cap of 30% of EBITDA. In 2022, the 30% cap will apply to EBIT, which is a lower number.

A cap on EBIT was problematic for CenturyLink due to substantial amortization expense from previous acquisitions. While EBIT is not a measure used by the Institutional Creditors Agreement to measure CenturyLink’s interest coverage, as discussed later in this article, it is an important metric of the tax code.

Table 4 - Author Prepared 2017 Tax Reform Implications Proforma

CenturyLink, without a dividend reduction, was clearly at risk of losing the ability to use a portion of the NOLs as a result of the EBIT cap as well as increasing interest expense due to Federal Rate policy. The NOLs have a time expiration and must be taken as available. Although CenturyLink has significant non-cash amortization expense, the company has substantial taxable income. The NOLs reduce actual cash taxes which must be paid. A deferral in the ability to use NOLs or the expiration thereof could be very costly to shareholders. From the 2018 10-K:

Figure 7 – Expiration Schedule of NOLs

4. Floating Rate Hedge – Protect Against Rising Interest Rates

CenturyLink contracted to hedge approximately $2.5B of the $13.1B in floating rate debt to protect against credit shocks. The Agreement was announced 2-days after the dividend reduction. From the Q1 10-Q:

“On February 15, 2019, the Company entered into an aggregate $2.5B in floating-to-fixed interest rate swap agreements with five banks. Under the terms of the agreements, each month, CenturyLink will receive payments equivalent to the 1-month LIBOR from each of the five banks. Also, under the terms of the agreements, CenturyLink will pay to each bank a fixed-rate of 2.47926% monthly, with the first payment due April 30, 2019. The agreements are effective March 31, 2019 and mature on March 31, 2022.”

The cost of the interest rate hedge was approximately $23 million based on the fair value as of March 31, 2019 identified in the 10-Q.

5. Reduce the Cost of Debt – Buy Expensive Debt at a Discount

The CenturyLink Board and Management took advantage of misguided perceptions, in the Author's opinions, and fear surrounding CenturyLink in the marketplace. The dividend cut and delay in the 2018 10-K filing with the SEC caused palpable panic in the shareholder base and this appears to be true of the retail bond investors as well.

In May 2019, CenturyLink wisely made a tender offer to pay back debt early for longer-dated maturities that had cost prohibitive call features. This very expensive debt cannot be called by the company cost effectively so an offer was made for bond holders to voluntarily sell their bonds. The results of the tender announced on June 13, 2019 will be of great benefit to shareholders.

“As previously announced, on May 31, 2019 the "Settlement Date", the Company purchased certain of the Notes tendered prior to the early tender date in exchange for approximately $525,000,000 in cash, plus accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes purchased.”

The purchase of long-dated debt maturities at high coupon rates will provide considerable savings on an annual basis. The total estimate of savings is $43M per year with a blended rate of 8.2% at the purchase price as shown in the Table below. The alternative to this approach would be to pay down floating interest rate loans. The 2018 effective interest rate for the revolving facility "line of credit" shown in Figure 5 was 5.3%.

Table 5 - Author Prepared Table of Results for May 2019 Bond Tender Offer

6. Manage Debt Maturity and Simplify Capital Structure

The February 2019 Capital Allocation Plan will put CenturyLink in an excellent position to manage maturities and simplify the debt capital structure. Neel Dev, CFO from the Q4 conference call February 2019:

“So obviously we want to reduce our net cash interest expenses. So, we'll look at that but we also want to simplify the capital structure. And so, yes, we'll be opportunistic, we'll look at simplifying the capital structure and reducing our costs and also manage the maturity profile.”

The results from the Proforma Deleverage Plan in Table 3 show that CenturyLink will generate substantial cash flow and this can be used to fund debt maturities. Management also has flexibility with the Term Loan Agreement to pay down floating rate debt or access credit lines to make additional tender offers or exercise options for early calls if cost effective. As of March 31, 2019, CenturyLink has a revolver balance of $695M on a limit of $2.2B and other Term Loans in the Agreement can be prepaid without penalty as well.

A listing of the debt maturities and cash available in the Q1 2019 earnings supplemental data tables for debt pay down based on the Deleveraging Model Proforma in Table 3 are shown below.

Table 6 - Author Prepared Debt Maturity and Debt Pay Down Proforma

7. Opportunistic CAPEX Investment, Asset Purchases and Sales

CenturyLink’s dividend reduction provides investment opportunities to increase long-term shareholder returns. From the transcript of the Q1 2019 Earnings Call:

“Our plan for 2019 includes investing to improve the trajectory of the business increasing CapEx by roughly $500 million. As I mentioned earlier those investments include expanding the fiber network, adding new buildings throughout our footprint, enhancing our enterprise product portfolio, continuing our investments in CAF-II, and transforming our customer and employee experience.” “Beyond the $850 million of realized deal-related synergies over the next three years, we expect to achieve an additional $800 million to a $1 billion in annualized run rate adjusted EBITDA savings. We expect to incur approximately $450 million to $650 million in costs to achieve these savings.”

CenturyLink made substantial progress with further improving the cost structure. From the Q1 2019 earnings call transcript:

“Our transformation initiatives are well underway. And as you saw, we achieved $128 million of annualized run rate adjusted EBITDA cost savings this quarter. These savings came from a number of different projects. While there's still more to do, we continue to see very tangible result in our efforts, and they affect our cost structure and our customer and employee experience as well.”

The Q1 earnings release included a brief discussion of a strategic review of the consumer business. In the May 2019 Q1 conference call, Management declined to provide further specifics of an evaluation of the consumer business. This could involve asset sales. Management has also referred to selling non-core and redundant assets, in previous earnings calls, such as real estate as part of the merger synergy savings with Level 3 Communications.

CenturyLink could use CAPEX or additional free cash flow generated from the dividend reduction to purchase assets from Windstream or Frontier Communications. Windstream is currently in Bankruptcy Court and Frontier Communications is selling assets to reduce debt.

CenturyLink Management has reiterated a focus on free cash flow per share, so any purchase would have to result in almost immediate accretion to EBITDA. I have no knowledge of discussions or specifics, but bankruptcy and distressed companies often present opportunities for buying assets at a discount.

Institutional Creditors - Use of non-GAAP Measures for CenturyLink Credit Agreement

Management provides forecasts and financial information using non-GAAP measures in addition to results based on GAAP measures. I often read critical comments about the use of non-GAAP measures generally and specific to CenturyLink. As a result, I thought an explanation as to why non-GAAP measures are more appropriate for measuring CenturyLink’s performance.

Institutional Creditors for the approximately $13B in Senior Secured Term Loans “Credit Agreement” shown in Figure 5 rely on non-GAAP measures to evaluate CenturyLink’s performance. The supplemental tables in the earnings information release provide these measures. The proforma financial tables I have provided are based on the non-GAAP measures provided in Management forecasts.

As I discussed in “CenturyLink is Deep Value”, the company has substantial non-cash expenses for amortization associated with previous acquisitions. Arguably, CenturyLink is one large acquisition after another with very little “organic” revenue or earnings. As a result, CenturyLink has a schedule of amortization expense that is independent of actual performance that substantially reduces GAAP earnings. In the case of CenturyLink, GAAP earnings are very misleading as a result.

The June 19, 2017 Credit Agreement by a consortium of the largest banks relies on non-GAAP measures based on GAAP accounting for revenue, expenses, etc. These are the measures presented in Management’s supplemental tables, earnings releases and forecasts. Institutional Creditors in my experience, personally and professionally, are generally in the “super” investor class. Institutional Creditors are highly compensated to represent the interests of their clients and shareholders for very large investments.

The terminology used in CenturyLink presentations by Management is slightly different than the 2017 Institutional Creditor Loan Agreement as shown in the following table.

Table 7 - Author Prepared Translation of non-GAAP Institutional Creditor Terminology to Management Terminology

Retail investors would benefit from understanding the method used by Institutional Creditors and the reasons that they are relied upon. The Institutional Creditors have already provided an increase in the credit limits, since the 2017 Credit Agreement was executed, as a result of CenturyLink’s financial performance success. Retail investors should take this as a sign of confidence by Institutional Creditors in the future of CenturyLink. From the 2018 10-K:

“On January 29, 2018, the 2017 CenturyLink Credit Agreement was amended to increase the borrowing capacity of the new revolving credit facility from $2.0 billion to $2.2 billion, and to increase the borrowing capacity under one of the term loan tranches by $132 million.”

Conclusion

Management made a difficult decision to reallocate shareholder capital by reducing the dividend to focus on debt and deleveraging. The dividend reduction in the context of a delayed 10k and struggling telecoms such as Windstream and Frontier Communications, resulted in a backlash against the company and extreme negative sentiment. Long-term investors can take advantage of this opportunity by looking at the facts of the situation and the underlying benefits of the dividend reduction.

As a shareholder and bondholder, I look to Management to make difficult decisions because they have access to information, resources and analysis, that I do not have. While I believe Management would be better served to have a more complete discussion of the complexities of these issues, the decision made will benefit long-term shareholders. Clearly Management did not want to "fight the Fed".

The February 2019 Capital Allocation Plan will reduce interest expense, achieve general Investment Grade credit rating in the near term, protect NOL assets, and provide capital for investment while reducing leverage. Retail investors will benefit from evaluating non-GAAP measures, relied upon by Institutional Creditors, to measure CenturyLink’s performance. These non-GAAP measures enable investors to see through acquisition-related non-cash expenses and focus on the bottom line - sustainable free cash flow. Institutional Creditor confidence in CenturyLink, reflected by an extension of the credit limits of the Term Loan Agreement, is a positive indicator for the future of the Company.

It is the Author’s opinion, based on extensive analysis of the data, that CenturyLink will outperform forecasts for EBITDA, free cash flow, and interest expense in 2019. Further, I believe CenturyLink will attain investment grade credit for unsecured debt by the close of 2020. A significant credit ratings upgrade will translate into a much higher equity price.

I maintain a price target for CenturyLink of between $14 and $27 over the next 6 to 18 months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Author is a CPA and retired Professional Engineer specializing in forensic accounting and infrastructure related valuation and investing, fraud investigation and other matters largely for litigation. The Author is an active value investor focused on long-term investing. The Author is not a registered investment adviser and provides information, analysis and opinions based on the best available information and in good faith. The Author’s opinions should not be construed as investment advisory work rather the Author’s opinions.