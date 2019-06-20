Bristol-Myers Squibb And Celgene - On The Path To A Valuable Combination

I am more heavily invested in Celgene than Bristol-Myers Squibb. However, I look forward to reading your opinions below.

The combined company will be a cash flow machine, generating almost half of its market cap in cash flow over the next 3 years, with a manageable debt load.

The combined company will still have patent cliffs. However, the drugs facing patent cliffs are expected to continue growing over the next several years.

Celgene has maintained its EPS guidance for the year, while Bristol-Myers Squibb has increased its guidance. Both companies are continuing to execute wonderfully.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced its plan to acquire Celgene more than 6 months ago. The deal has since been approved by shareholders from both companies.

At the start of the year, 2019, Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) announced it was planning to acquire Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG). The announcement was unexpected, leading to a massive run-up in Celgene’s stock price. The details have yet to be ironed out. However, current estimates show that it will likely be the third largest healthcare acquisition ever. I originally analyzed the deal here, which I recommend reading. This article will help provide investors with an update and how the companies are on the path to a valuable combination.

Company Combination - Announcement Investor Presentation

Celgene and Bristol-Myers Squibb Acquisition

Before we delve down into the updates since the announcement of the transaction, let’s start by discussing the details of the transaction. It’s important to note that on April 12, shareholders of Bristol-Myers Squibb voted in favor of the transaction, so at this point, it will almost certainly be going through in 3Q 2019, as originally planned.

Deal Terms - Announcement Investor Presentation

The deal involves $50 per share cash and 1 share of the combined company. Upon the original announcement of the acquisition, that meant $102.43 per Celgene share. However, that number has changed to $97.56 per share. For reference, this is approximately $1 above Celgene’s current share price, implying that there isn’t much premium left in the deal.

The combined company will be a powerhouse, putting the company in league with some of the largest pharmaceutical companies and having a market of roughly $150 billion. The financials for the deal were a core reason why I originally wrote that the deal would be incredibly accretive for shareholders. The financials shown below help to clearly describe this.

Acquisition Rational - Announcement Investor Presentation

The transaction has incredibly strong financial benefits. The internal rate of return for the transaction will be in significant excess of both companies' cost of capital and will increase Bristol-Myers Squibb’s EPS by more than 40% in the first full year. These are incredible results and are supported by the combined company's low cost of capital, which supports a heavy cash portion for the deal.

As a result of the deal, significant synergies are expected, with roughly $2.5 billion in synergies expected to be achieved by the third full year. For reference, given the approximate P/E ratio of ~15 currently assigned to both companies, that means the synergies could be valued at more than $30 billion. In relation, that is almost the entire amount of Bristol-Myers Squibb shares issued for the deal.

From a financial perspective, this is what the acquisition looks like:

Deal Financial Terms - Announcement Investor Presentation

The above image shows what the transaction looks like, counting the company’s planned $5 billion accelerated share repurchase program. The company will be issuing $32 billion in new debt and issuing $38 billion in equity. That means the combined company will have $42 billion in debt with a fairly limited amount of equity (roughly half of the company’s market cap in equity).

At the same time, the combination anticipates an astounding $45 billion of free cash flow generation in the first three years of the combination. For reference, that is enough to repurchase the entirety of new debt issued as a part of the deal and repurchase almost half of the equity issued as a part of the deal. That generation of cash flow is incredibly impressive and highlights the company’s cash flow generation abilities.

Separate Company Recent Results

As the acquisition has not closed yet, and six months have passed since the acquisition was initially announced, both companies have continued to work towards their goals. Analyzing the separate company’s progress is important to see how the merger will progress once it’s closed.

Celgene Results - Celgene Investor Presentation

Celgene has continued to deliver excellent operating results. The company has experienced strong double-digit growth, despite investor fears about Revlimid. The company has reaffirmed its 2019 guidance, with total revenue of $17.1 billion and adjusted diluted EPS of $10.7. For reference, comparing this to the company’s current share price of just under $100, that is a P/E ratio of less than 10.

The company has five impressive late-stage assets on track for the U.S. and expects launches through 2020. The company’s last patent on Revlimid expires in 2027, and the company has done a fairly good job at defending it from attacks so far. However, Revlimid is Celgene’s strongest drug currently, and the company will be tough pressed to make up the revenue from this.

Celgene Result Sources - Celgene Investor Presentation

Another important thing to look at from Celgene is that the majority of the company’s growth has been volume based instead of price based. Mapping out the company’s price based revenue increases, we get a 2.8% annual increase in prices, which, while slightly above inflation, is fairly respectable. This is worth paying attention to, while looking at Celgene for the long term, because the company has recently faced an investigation from the government into its pricing strategy.

Still, the company’s EPS generation has remained incredibly strong. At the same time, the company has continued to reduce its share count, which the company has been using cash flow for. This use of cash flow effectively makes the acquisition price cheaper for Bristol-Myers Squibb shareholders.

However, Revlimid is still a major makeup of the company’s portfolio and expected to grow. The company’s 1Q 2019 Revlimid sales were $2.5 billion, or just over 60% of the company’s revenue. This is a significant amount of revenue to make up from the company’s late-stage assets. Among these drugs are some such as Ozanimod, which has had recent difficulties but is expected to generate $4-6 billion in peak sales.

Also in this group are Liso-cel and Ide-cel, which are expected to generate a combined $5 billion in peak sales. Given current Revlimid sales are just over $10 billion, that means that these three drugs together could replace the company’s Revlimid sales. More so, the company’s Revlimid sales are still growing and expected to peak at $15 billion, with 8 years left before patents expire.

Those 8 years represent a lot of cash flow, especially if it's replaced, for a company that’s being purchased for $70 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb understood that fears about dropping revenues were overplayed, and took advantage of the massive potential of Celgene. It’s worth noting the acquisition price is roughly 30% below where the company’s stock price peaked almost 2 years ago.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Results - Bristol-Myers Squibb Investor Presentation

At the same time, Bristol-Myers Squibb has continued to remain incredibly strong financially. The company’s stock price has been punished some financially, as a result of investor concerns over the Celgene acquisition, which is almost as large as the company itself. However, the company has increased its GAAP EPS guidance to $3.9/share, giving it a low P/E ratio of just 12.

At the same time, the company’s revenues are well spread out. However, the company gets 30% of its revenue through the growing Opdivo drug, which, like Revlimid, faces a 2026-2027 patent cliff. By acquiring Celgene, Bristol-Myers Squibb is spreading out the potential revenue decline from the patent cliff that the separate companies face, which should help the company’s cash flow to stay more stable.

Combined Company Free Cash Flow

As we can see the combined companies both have a low P/E ratio and have been growing their profits quickly. The companies do have a long-term patent cliff that has put pressure on their stock prices, but in the immediate term, the company should reward shareholders well. The company announced that the combination would generate $45 billion in FCF over the next few years, with a dividend of $14 billion over that time.

That leaves the company with $31 billion in FCF it can use for whatever it desires. I expect the company’s $5 billion accelerated indicates where it plans to head with this strategy. I expect it will use this $31 billion for both debt payback and share buybacks. It’s worth noting that the company’s $42 billion in debt gives the combined company the same leverage ratio as Celgene alone had, so it’s not pressured to pay back debt.

As a result, the company doesn’t have to pay back debt, though it could comfortably use $11 billion to pay back debt, while still having $20 billion to buy back shares. That $20 billion is enough to buy back more than half of the shares issued as a result of the deal. To make it more obvious, over the next 3 years, the combined company will generate roughly half of its combined market cap in FCF.

That is all done with a sustainable debt ratio, showing how valuable the combined company will be.

Balance Sheet (acquisition close) Balance Sheet (above plan) after 3 years $42 billion net debt (debt - cash position) $31 billion net debt (debt - cash position) 2.43 billion shares outstanding 2 billion shares outstanding Annual Dividend Obligations: $3.99 billion Annual Dividend Obligations: $3.28 billion

As can be seen, the company, in 3 years, will significantly improve its financial position, while increasing its annual cash flow by $0.7 billion from share buybacks. All of this together shows how the combined company’s financial position is improving, and that doesn’t count how both companies' revenues have been increasing. This financial picture is why I believe the combined companies are on the path to a valuable combination.

Conclusion

Investors have effectively left the combined companies alone as they’ve focused on their combination. Both companies' shareholders have approved the combination, which is expected to close in 3Q 2019. However, it’s important to discuss the company’s interim results, which we did above. Both companies have continued to progress heavily towards their stated goals.

Celgene has managed to maintain its EPS forecast, as Revlimid continues to perform incredibly well. Bristol-Myers Squibb, despite the overshadow of the acquisition and investor fears about its size, has actually increased its EPS forecast. The combined company expects $45 billion in FCF over the first 3 years. I am personally invested in both companies, with a larger stake in Celgene from both before the acquisition and after it was announced.

