Term CEFs: A Good Mix Of Risk Control And Potential Yield Boost

We discuss a number of common sense rules of thumb investors can use to judge the likelihood of termination.

However, investors have to be aware of the ways management companies can avoid liquidation and extend fund termination dates.

Term funds have grown in number within the CEF market in the last few years. The majority of term funds sit in the fixed-income sector, currently numbering around 15% of the population. Term funds are attractive for two basic reasons: 1) they are useful for relatively short-lived opportunities in the market, such as the depressed valuations of RMBS coming out of the financial crisis and 2) they are good at controlling discount volatility.

In this article we review the types of term funds and introduce a metric for quantifying potential upside from discount compression in yield terms. We also review some rules of thumb for thinking about the likelihood of the fund actually liquidating on the next termination date.

Out of the current population we like the Nuveen RMBS pair of (JLS) and (JMT) despite their nearly fully priced in discount convergence, the preferred fund (JPI) and the muni fund (NID).

CEF Termination Treatment

Broadly speaking, with respect to fund termination policy, there are three types of CEFs:

Perpetual - fund has no expected termination date

Term - fund is expected to liquidate at NAV

Target Term - fund is expected to liquidate at a fixed NAV, typically the IPO price

The name of the fund usually tells us which type of fund it is likely to be but given there are no regulatory rules (that we are aware of), investors cannot solely rely on the fund's name to figure out what type a given fund actually is - there are many unhelpful names out there. For example, the Blackstone Municipal 2020 Term Trust (BKK) is in fact a target term fund and the Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) is in fact a term fund.

One would think that discovering the fund's actual term policy would enough, however, it's really just half the battle. Each type of fund can actually run counter to its stated policy.

For example:

Perpetual funds can be liquidated, often at the instigation of activist investors

Term funds may be extended by shareholder approval with or without giving shareholders the right to sell the fund back at NAV

Target term funds may not liquidate at their target NAV due to things like unexpected portfolio losses

Termination Date Likelihood Rules of Thumb

So, given the absence of clarity on what is actually going to happen, what is an investor to do?

We think the following rules of thumb are useful - each one will probably have counterexamples, however, in aggregate we think they should be able to point investors in the right direction:

The substance of the termination language matters. A clear statement of termination intent in the Declaration of Trust we think has substantial weight. Contingent term provisions like we saw for NBB/NBD are insufficient to give investors comfort that the fund is more likely to terminate than not.

If the duration of fund's holdings are not much longer than the expected termination date then we think it's more likely than not the fund will terminate since, failing to terminate, the fund will need to completely turn over its portfolio, and possibly change its investment strategy.

Funds that wish to extend or eliminate their termination dates may require shareholder approval. Active institutional investors are less likely to allow this if it leads to economic loss (such as discount widening). A large percentage of institutional ownership in a given fund is therefore less likely to allow the fund to extend in this case.

Funds that are actively reducing their leverage and increasing cash allocations as they approach the expected termination date should give investors more confidence that they will actually liquidate.

Funds that are marketed as target term funds we think are unlikely to fail to liquidate given the potential reputation risk of such a decision to the fund manager. Clearly, however, different managers value reputation risk differently.

It's also worth keeping in mind that the initial termination date can often be extended - e.g., JMT can be extended for two one-year periods (although this is unlikely for this particular fund as it may instead be merged with JLS).

Some funds may not have any limits in place on extension. From what we can tell BSL can keep extending its termination date ad infinitum so long as shareholders approve. The fund extended its original termination date from 2020 to 2022 in 2017.

The Role of Term Funds in Investor Portfolios

Term and target term funds are attractive for two reasons. First, this may be particularly attractive for leveraged investors or those who would like to minimize overall portfolio volatility to keep behavioral monsters at bay. Second, these funds can receive a boost from discount compression to NAV on liquidation date.

Target term funds typically cap the volatility of both the discount as well as NAV - the discount shouldn't widen too much given the upcoming termination date and the NAV shouldn't fall too much given the likely short duration of the underlying assets.

Term funds have only the discount dynamic to fall back on to cap price volatility. On the other hand the earning power of term funds will exceed target term funds, all else equal, given that term funds will hold longer duration assets.

Term Fund Pull-to-NAV Yield

Term funds that are trading at a discount and end up liquidating at their expected termination date at NAV provide investors a boost through the tightening of the discount towards zero. In this section we try to quantify this potential additional return by converting the current discount into yield-equivalent terms.

The additional yield from discount tightening we call "pull-to-NAV" yield, or PTN Yield, to borrow from the "pull-to-par" terminology of the bond market. This yield is just the current discount divided by the time period to the expected termination date. It's worth pointing out that the PTN yield is a best-case scenario and that, in fact, funds may not liquidate on the expected termination date - the date can be extended by shareholder vote or by an additional period allowed in the prospectus.

Our list captures the vast majority of term CEFs, though it is not exhaustive. We use screeners for term dates, although we spot checked most of the funds.

For each fund, we show the current yield (blue bar) as well as the PTN yield (orange bar) with the funds sorted by the sum of the two.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

The table below expands on the chart. To keep the data presentation manageable, the partial table below captures funds with PTN yield above 0.5%.

To explain some of the fields in the table:

Target Term: whether or not the fund has "Target Term" in its name - as we discuss above this type of fund is more likely to liquidate

PTN Yield: current discount divided by years to first termination date

Total Yield: current yield + PTN yield

TTM Yield: trailing 12 months yield - can be telling if a fund has paid specials in the past year

1Y Max PTN Yield: maximum PTN yield in the past year (most likely in December 2018 when CEF discounts widened)

Empr Durn: empirical duration of the fund - can be indicative of the duration of assets in the portfolio

DDown 1Y: worst price drawdown in the past year

What Funds Stand Out to Us?

JLS and JMT are Nuveen RMBS funds that we have liked for a while. Since we wrote this article on our service, the term element is now almost fully priced in and does not offer much more upside. This pair of funds have not done as well as the more aggressively positioned PCI and PDI, however, their volatility has been a fraction of the PIMCO funds. These funds have very short termination dates in 2019 and 2020. Nuveen has given shareholders an option to extend the funds or deliver shares at NAV which seems like fair-dealing to us (we would choose to deliver the shares). The funds have poor liquidity, however, if discounts widen just a touch - they can be attractive holds until liquidation.

We like many of the Nuveen preferreds funds and JPI - a 2024 term fund - is looking attractive as well. JPI can extend its term once for 12 months. Nuveen doesn't have a good track record with the NBD/NBB merger, however, one can argue that was a special case of long-dated assets held in a fund with weak termination language. Despite a 5-year term, JPI current yield is not far below sector average and its total yield is well above.

We also like NID - a 2023 Nuveen muni fund with a 5.5% total yield. It has nearly 100% coverage though a slightly negative UNII. It has outperformed the sector in the last 3 years on a price and NAV basis, has a below-average management fee and lower 5-year z-score than average. Given how Nuveen is handling JLS/JMT we think the likelihood of shareholders being able to deliver their shares at NAV in 2023 is fairly high.

For risk-loving investors, we like BGB - a large Blackstone loan fund. The fund is positioned quite aggressively with about a third allocated to Caa1/CCC and unrated names. The fund has outperformed its sector over the last 5 years, has a high current yield with good coverage and positive UNII. We don't put much stock in the fund's 2027 termination date given Blackstone's track record with the BSL extension though we admit that the fund may benefit from the not-always-efficient retail investor positioning in the space. On the negative side, the fund has had a significant drawdown in the past year and does have a higher-than-average management fee.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

Conclusion

The CEF market boasts funds with widely different termination date provisions. What's worse is that the stated provisions do not always carry the day. This means investors have to do more due diligence to understand what is likely to happen on the next fund termination date. We suggest a number of rules-of-thumb that investors can use to this effect. It may not be straightforward; however, we think there is enough potential alpha in the exercise that it might be worth the trouble. Within the current population we like a number of Nuveen term funds such as JLS/JMT, JPI and NID.

Check out Systematic Income and get immediate access to the charts and data used in our articles for hundreds of CEFs. Explore the best funds and sectors as well as our yield-target portfolios and systematic investment strategies. Check us out on a no-risk basis - sign up for a free trial!

Disclosure: I am/we are long JMT, JLS, JPI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.