United Continental: Capacity Constraints Cloud Promising Outlook

Investment Thesis

United Airlines, Inc. is the principal and fully-owned subsidiary of United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). The number four US carrier in terms of capacity competes against its legacy network peers Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) and American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Despite having the lowest unit cost figures among competitors, the operating margins of the Chicago-based company have lagged the industry average as its capacity expansion outweighed the revenue growth.

UAL's recent focus on mid-con hubs and premium capacity expansion will lift its unit revenue, the current limiting factor to improve margins. UAL meanwhile further enhances its cost advantage through fleet transformation and initiatives to encourage direct bookings. However, the grounding of the Boeing-manufactured (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX aircraft, which makes up 14 planes of its fleet and 48% of its order book, has made the future outlook of the company murky. Though gradually narrowing, UAL's forward PE continues to trade at a discount to that of DAL which has no impact from MAX grounding. Despite progressive initiatives to improve unit revenue, the constraints on UAL's future capacity expansion plans justify the continuation of the discount as 737 MAX suspension drags on.

Poor unit revenue amid sub-par load factors

After recording revenue declines in 2015 and 2016, UAL has witnessed sustained revenue growth for two years in a row now. However, the stock price performance remains below par as many years of capacity expansion amid below-industry-average load factors rendered unit revenue figures for UAL well below those of DAL and AAL over the years. The company blamed a flawed passenger projection software which under-forecasted the demand as it witnessed back-to-back declines of revenue per available seat mile (RASM) in 2015 and 2016.

Sources: The author; data from SEC filings of DAL, UAL, and AAL

Focus on premium travel and mid-con hubs to lift revenue

However, a raft of measures is in place to address the issues. The newly installed 'Gemini' revenue management system in 2017 backed by improved scheduling and higher corporate demand lifted RASM close to 4.2% year-over-year (YoY) in 2018, a tenth of a percentage point below that of DAL, the best RASM performer among three legacy carriers.

Meanwhile, UAL is narrowing its focus on higher margin corporate travel in its short-haul markets. The introduction of CRJ550 with a two-cabin configuration and more premium class seats complements its move towards mid-continent hubs where the room for margin expansion still exists. With the launch of hub banking in Denver after Chicago and Houston, RASM-rich in bank flights in those hubs is set to increase from 89% in 2018 to 95% in 2019. Reduction of pre 6 AM flights, which generate a lower RASM could also help the RASM growth. With the introduction of Premium Plus and Polaris Business products, high margin premium growth is set to accelerate in long haul flights as well. By 2020, company plans to fill 7-8% of international wide-body capacity with premium plus seats while the premium segment of 100 of its planes expands 50% through the installation of Polaris business class and United First class.

Increase in fares and revenue diversification to boost top line

Meanwhile, the airline fares across the industry are rising after two consecutive months of declines according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Fare hikes could benefit UAL's RASM growth as the company, even with fourteen Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in its fleet, has avoided large scale flight cancellations after the nation-wide suspension of the aircraft.

To make its top line more immune to changes in passenger revenue, which is highly dependent on economic growth, UAL, with its co-branded credit card partner, Chase, is exploring ways to squeeze more benefit from the partnership. A possible deal could lift contribution of non-operating revenue to the top line which stood at a meager c. 5.7% of the total revenue in 2018, far behind c. 8.6% of DAL, the airline with best top line diversification among the big three.

Out of all geographies served by UAL, the passenger revenue from the Latin American segment grew at the slowest pace in 2018. However, the UAL's passenger joint business agreement with Avianca Holdings (AVH) and Copa Holdings S. A. (NYSE:CPA), once approved, will shore up its position in the market, currently led by AAL.

UAL further improves its cost advantage

Despite the lowest cost per available seat mile (CASM) among peers, UAL still trails the average industry operating margin as its RASM front leaves much to be desired. Net income declined for three years in a row as the company's load factors failed to meet the industry average since 2015. In 2018, the passenger load factor didn't meet its breakeven load factor, the percentage of seats an aircraft needs to fill to earn a contribution to cover fixed costs.

Sources: The author; Data from SEC filings UAL, and the Bureau of Transportation Statistics

Sources: The author; Data from SEC filings of DAL, UAL, and AAL

As its mid-con focused strategy gathers pace, UAL's CASM advantage will enable it to compete formidably against low-cost carriers such as Frontier Airlines (FRNT) based there. To improve CASM further, UAL is transforming its fleet where aging long-haul Boeing 757 and medium-haul A320 will be replaced by Boeing 787 and 737 MAX through 2022, bringing fuel efficiency and stronger operating margins along the way. Furthermore, amid non-renewal of the contract with the online travel agent Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) beyond September 2019, plans are afoot to minimize the ticket distribution costs. A case in point is the recently revamped app, the most downloaded among all US carriers, according to the company, which could improve direct booking.

Sources: The author; Data from financials of DAL, UAL, and AAL; and the Bureau of Transportation Statistics

In the labor front, aside from ongoing negotiations with the pilots' union, the amendments for collective bargaining agreements between unionized employees and the company will only start in 2021. With minimal bargaining power for employees until then, this insulates the company from rising labor cost. Over the years, UAL's labor costs as a percentage of its total operating expenses have stood far ahead of its peers.

MAX grounding slows capacity growth

Similar to any carrier, an efficient fleet is central to the UAL's future capacity expansion and margin improvement. As the grounding of Boeing 737 MAX continues since mid-March, not only how long the aircraft's suspension lasts but also the on-time delivery of its future orders remain uncertain. As a result, UAL's capacity growth for the busy summer travel period remains bleak since the grounding left the carrier short of 1.4% of capacity. Additionally, there will be more than 1.2% capacity deficit following the suspension of flights between Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and Delhi, India (DEL) until July 31.

Against this backdrop, the company has trimmed the capacity guidance for 2019 to 4-5% YoY growth from 4-6% forecasted earlier. The longer the MAX grounding and the route suspension lasts, more downward revisions will be on the horizon, stagnating the much-needed RASM growth beyond the first quarter of 2019 (2019 Q1).

Longer the grounding lasts, higher the impact to future expansion

Meanwhile, 737 MAX makes up 48% of the total orders of aircraft to be delivered to UAL in the remainder of 2019 and 2020. However, with BA slowing MAX production from 52 units before the suspension to 42 currently, the UAL's mid-con focus will be in jeopardy as UAL have to make up for the shortfall with inefficient aircraft. Restoring the customer confidence of the aircraft once returned to service will be challenging and costly while the time it could take to obtain foreign regulatory clearance brings added uncertainty to UAL's earnings guidance for 2019 which, however, remains unchanged yet.

Shareholder returns decline as margins narrow

Shifting the focus to high margin premium travel and less competitive mid-con market backed by fleet transformation with fuel-efficient aircraft, UAL has done enough to uncover its revenue potential. As recently as 2017, the company has returned as much as c. 54.0% of its operating cash flow to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends; maximum such return by DAL over the last five years remains at c. 48.0%. Amid narrowing margins, UAL had to be frugal: it only returned c. 20.0% of operating cash flow in 2018, while DAL returned c. 35.4%, and AAL only c. 5.3%.

Sources: The author; Data from financials of DAL, UAL, and AAL

Capacity constraints justify a persisting discount

UAL, currently at c. 7.9x of forward PE, trades at a c. 24.0% of discount to its c. 10.4x of trailing twelve months PE. The UAL's c. 3.7% discount, compared to the c. 8.2x forward PE of DAL, the only legacy carrier without MAX in its fleet, is now only narrowing despite going side by side before the MAX issues emerged in March 2019.

Source: koyfin.com

Further leveraging its cost advantages, the company's initiatives to improve and diversify the top line demands its forward PE to reach that of DAL at a minimum. However, the exposure to 737 MAX results in constraints to capacity expansion amid uncertainty over the duration of suspension and on-time delivery of the aircraft. The issues, unless resolved soon, make the stock's near-term outlook neutral.

Conclusion

Despite having the lowest CASM values among its peers, UAL trails them in terms of operating margins owing to poor unit revenue figures. Below industry average load factors and lack of revenue diversification have worsened the problem over the years. Supported by its initiatives to increase yield from the premium travel, its recent efforts to enhance connectivity in less competitive but high growth mid-con hubs could lift its unit revenue and improve margins in the medium term.

These efforts to improve unit revenue and margins warrant a premium to the current forward PE of UAL. However, the capacity constraints from the grounding of Boeing 737 MAX, which dominates UAL's order book and is central to its future expansion, justify a neutral valuation to the stock.

*If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.