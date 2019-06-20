MarketAxess: Strategic Alliances Boost Growth

MarketAxess has relocated its European operations to the Netherlands on concerns over Brexit (Britain’s departure from the European Union).

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has a history of strong growth and operates profitably with low debt levels. However, the stock is very expensive and vulnerable to a correction. The stock would be a buy at lower prices, but for now I'm on the sidelines.

Financials

MarketAxess has shown solid growth over the last decade. The company operates profitably with high profit margins which have steadily increased from 14% ten years ago up to 40%.

The company's total liabilities represent 19% of its total asset value and its long-term debt represents 12% of its total asset value. The company's long-term debt to equity ratio is 0.14 which is lower (better) than its industry average of 0.36 (based on csimarket.com data for the Investment Services industry).

MarketAxess operates with ample working capital (with a current ratio of 8.9) meaning that its short-term assets (such as cash and deposits) easily cover its short-term liabilities (bills the company has to pay). A current ratio of 8.9 is significantly better than its industry average of 1.3 (based on csimarket.com data for the Investment Services industry).

The company is conservatively financed, which is something that I prefer as these companies are generally low bankruptcy risk companies. As the debt levels rise so does the bankruptcy risk, which is something I like to avoid when investing with a long-term view.

MarketAxess' 2020 forward PE multiple is 52x with a stock price of $318. The company's full year trailing PE multiple is 68x and its book value multiple is 19.0x. These multiples imply that MarketAxess is very expensive.

The company pays a dividend with a forward yield of 0.68% and a trailing yield of 0.56%. The company's dividend payout ratio is 38% which is a reasonable good payout ratio. MarketAxess' low dividend yield is due to its high stock price rather than a low payout ratio. The quarterly dividend is currently $0.51, which has steadily increased from $0.07 ten years ago at an average rate of 25% per year. This makes MarketAxess a reliable dividend payer.

The chart below visually shows MarketAxess' revenue and earnings trend over the last decade along with the next two years of consensus forecasts.

MarketAxess data by ADVFN

As the above chart shows, MarketAxess' revenue has increased over the last decade and the forecasts show this trend continuing into 2020. Also, MarketAxess' earnings have trended higher with the analysts expecting the company's earnings growth to continue into 2020.

Over the last decade MarketAxess' revenue increased at an average rate of 16% per year and its earnings increased at an average rate of 29% per year. The company's earnings have increased at nearly twice the rate of its revenue, which was the result of its profit margins expanding over the last decade.

Business Plans

MarketAxess is the largest electronic bond-trading platform in the U.S. with operations in Europe and numerous emerging markets. While MarketAxess largely produces growth organically through commissions, the company has formed numerous strategic alliances to boosts its growth.

Just recently, MarketAxess partnered with Refinitiv, who will redistribute MarketAxess' bond data to Refinitiv's customers through its Elektron Data Platform. I think this is another alliance that will benefit MarketAxess as there's a very noticeable trend towards electronic trading. The days of ringing a bond dealer are fast disappearing. Like most things in life, computerized technology continues to advance and the more avenues MarketAxess can find for its data, then the more profit the company can generate.

MarketAxess also just recently formed an alliance with Virtu, who provides trading products and market making services. With this deal, MarketAxess will gain from penetrating the ETF trading market with their data. Also MarketAxess' clients can use Virtu's advanced ETF trading platform. With this alliance, clients of both companies benefit. I think that MarketAxess' motivation for this alliance was to provide its clients with an EFT trading platform.

MarketAxess' European market access has been threatened for some time with Britain's departure from the European Union (commonly referred to as Brexit). In preparation for Brexit, MarketAxess has applied for and received approval from the Dutch authorities to operate its trading platform and reporting services in the Netherlands. Currently its European operations are based in Britain.

While Europe is still a small market for MarketAxess (representing just 13% of its global trading volume), I still think it's important to ensure that it can continue operating in Europe. I think there's expansion potential in Europe and the company has acquisition plans. However, it seems that management is more interested in emerging markets, which represents 28% of its global trading volume. Still, I think if a European acquisition opportunity or a European strategic alliance presented itself, then management would pursue it. While MarketAxess generates a fair portion of its revenue through commission increases, I think its good management practice to also pursue growth inorganically, especially considering that the company is conservatively financed.

MarketAxess has produced significant organic growth, with its trading volume increasing 22% per year over the five years. The company's Chairman and CEO, Rick McVey stated in their latest earnings call:

We are seeing both dealer and investor clients rapidly embrace trading automation tools.

Automation is driving an increase in trading activity, which has increased 126% over the last 12 months (2018 Q1 to 2019 Q1) and increased around 100% for the previous 12 month period (2017 Q1 to 2018 Q1). The automation tools include Algorithmic trading, which is a method of executing a large order (too large to fill all at once) using automated pre-programmed trading instructions. These instructions take into account time, price and volume to breakup the large order into numerous small orders which are much easier to fill with less impact on market prices. The same principle of breaking up an order can be used by small investors when placing an order that's too large for the market (think of illiquid stocks).

To enhance shareholder returns, MarketAxess has repurchased shares, with the company's CFO, Tony DeLise stating:

We also repurchased 81,000 shares in total during the quarter.

Considering that MarketAxess has 37.7 million shares outstanding, reducing the share count by 81,000 only reduced it by 0.2%. Still, I think this is better than nothing.

The company's CFO further added:

Our new $100 million share repurchase program went into effect at the beginning of April.

At first this sounds quite good with $100 million of shares being repurchased. However, at the rather high stock price of $318, this will only buyback around 315,000 shares or 0.8% of the company's outstanding shares. Again, this is better than nothing. But, I suspect that there will be some unhappy investors who would have hoped for more, especially considering the company's financial position. MarketAxess is a highly profitable growing company that operates with low debt levels and I think they could have be a little more generous with their share buyback program.

Stock Valuation

MarketAxess has a history of strong growth with its earnings increasing at an average rate of 29% per year over the last decade. The company's earnings are expected to increase 13% heading into 2020. The PEG (PE divided by the earnings growth rate) can be used to arrive at a valuation based on its expected earnings growth.

Using the forecast earnings growth rate of 13% gives a forward PEG of around 4.0 with a 2020 PE multiple of 52x.

It's commonly accepted that a stock is fairly valued when its forward PEG is 1.0 which means that MarketAxess is overvalued with a stock price of $318. Its fair value would be around $80.

A forward PEG of 4.0 is very expensive, even for growth stocks which often have forward PEG's in the 1.5 to 2.5 range.

Stock Price

As an active investor I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short term and how soon it could get there.

MarketAxess chart by StockCharts.com

Over the last decade MarketAxess' stock price surged higher. In the later part of 2018, the price actually increased while the stock market pulled back from its all-time high. The stock then took off like a rocket this year as the stock market resumed its rally.

So far this year the stock has gained 50%. From a technical analysis view point the stock is overbought and due for a pullback (or at least a sideways consolidation period). The stock could rally some more, but sooner or later it will take a rest with either a pullback or a trading range.

Over the longer term, the stock could continue trading higher as the company has a strong history of proven growth with more growth expected going forwards. While the stock is very expensive, investors can pay high prices for companies with proven growth.

Conclusion

To boosts its growth, MarketAxess recently partnered with Refinitiv who will redistribute MarketAxess' bond data to Refinitiv's customers. MarketAxess recently formed an alliance with Virtu to provide MarketAxess' clients with Virtu's EFT trading platform. Also, due to concerns over Brexit (Britain's departure from the European Union), MarketAxess has relocated its European operations to the Netherlands.

MarketAxess operates profitably with high profit margins and low debt levels. The analysts are expecting more growth going forwards, but the stock is very expensive with a forward PEG of 4.0 and a forward PE of 52x. The stock has rallied 50% so far this year and looks overbought. While the stock has plenty of growth potential, it's priced for perfection and vulnerable to a correction if future earnings disappoint the market. I think the stock would be a buy at a lower price, but at current prices, I'm on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.