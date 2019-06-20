Ascena Might Be Able To Avoid Bankruptcy

The company has too much debt, but it is only just one debt issue.

Investors could make a rational case that Ascena Retail Group (ASNA) will file for Ch.11 bankruptcy in the near future because of falling sales, high leverage, closing stores, tariffs, and declining cash, but because of a few company-specific special issues, bankruptcy might be averted. Even if the company is able to restructure its business model, its long-term prospects are not great. At this point, however, I would not short the stock based on an expectation of a bankruptcy filing.

Interesting Conference Call Comment

Carrie Teffner, interim chair, made an interesting comment during the recent conference call:

I completely agree with everything Gary (Muto) said, I think the one addition is that, our portfolio review is ongoing and as we have more to say on that, we will share that with you.

Does it mean there could be more store closings in the near future or could it mean the company is considering selling one of its retail store chains and use the cash proceeds to pay down much of its debt? I am not sure, but it could mean it is considering making a major restructuring of both its operations and balance sheet in the near future. (See further below for an analysis of this issue).

Brief Historical Background About Ascena

Ascena started out as Dressbarn, selling low-priced women's clothes. Over the years, it acquired other retail chains such as Lane Bryant and Justice. In 2015, it purchased Ann Inc., owner of Ann Taylor and LOFT, for $2.16 billion - $47 per share ($37.34 cash plus 0.68 shares of ASNA). One of the competing buyers for Ann Inc. was Golden Gate Capital - GGC. GGC bought a major position of Ascena stock, and there was even chatter that GGC might try to buy Ascena.

GGC still owns 17,468,570 ASNA shares (8.85%). Other major shareholders include the private equity firm Stadium Capital (9.74%), which has a board seat, and the Jaffe family (12.85%), relatives of the Dressbarn founders.

Case For Ch.11 Bankruptcy

Large Losses

The latest quarter loss was $237.9 million ($1.20 per share), and for the last nine months, it had a loss of $303.5 million ($1.54 per share)

Lower Cash

The company had cash of $108.6 million on May 4 at the end of 3Q compared to the prior year of $364 million. For the last nine months, it used $28.7 million of cash from operations compared to the same period last year when $142.2 million cash was provided from operations. The latest quarter's cash does not include the approximately $200 million cash received for the sale of Maurices. (Ascena also received 49.6% of the equity in the buyer affiliate of OpCapita).

Closing Dressbarn

On May 20, the company announced the closing of all its 650 Dressbarn stores over the next few months, and the liquidation is expected to be completed by the end of the year. This was its original store retail chain that sells low-priced women's clothes. Because of terrible results ($103.8 million operating loss for the last nine months), the company was not able to find a buyer and is closing it down completely. (Note: It will be interesting to see if these store liquidations have a negative impact on retailers such as J.C. Penney (JCP) that are major sellers of women's clothes).

Too Much Debt

Ascena has $1.3715 billion in debt that is entirely a term loan. The final balloon payment of $1.2 billion is due August 21, 2022. The required quarterly principal payments of $22.5 million are already paid up to the November 2020 quarter. The $1.3715 billion in debt compares to only about $145 million in current equity capitalization (9.5 to 1). With the closing of more stores, the remaining stores have more debt per store and more needed cash flow per store to support the payment of interest and principal. Some would assert that it is better to file for Ch.11 soon before it may "have" to file in August 2022, so the company has some "rope" to work with in creating a viable reorganization plan to exit bankruptcy as an operating company and not be forced into complete liquidation like other bankrupt retailers.

Tariffs

If President Trump and Chinese leader Xi do not agree on some resolution to their current tariff battle during the G20 meeting, Trump could place 25% tariffs on merchandise Ascena buys from Chinese vendors. While I do not have an estimate percentage of merchandise Ascena buys from China, there is also an indirect impact on prices from non-Chinese vendors. For example, a women's shirt vendor in Indonesia may become much more price aggressive because its Chinese competitors are effectively raising their prices because of the tariffs. These increased costs may not be able to be completely passed on to Ascena's customers, which would have a negative impact on the bottom line.

Vendors

Vendors may demand stricter financing terms because they are worried that Ascena could file for bankruptcy. Many vendors are aware of the terrible vendor recoveries and/or slow payments from other retail bankruptcies, such as Sears Holdings (OTCPK:SHLDQ). They may require prepayment, large deposits, or C.O.D. selling terms. This would have a negative impact on Ascena's liquidity even though it does have a $500 million revolver.

The vendor bankruptcy claims are a very complicated issue. If merchandise is received by a bankrupt company 20 days prior to the Ch.11 filing, their claim for unpaid merchandise is in a low claim class-unsecured creditor. If merchandise is received within that 20-day period, the vendor's claim for non-payment is in the administrative claim class (a relatively high claim class) under section 503b(9). There is also the critical vendor issue and payment to vendors while in Ch.11, which are beyond the scope of this article.

Case Against Bankruptcy

Sell Assets

Unlike some retailers that mostly just have one major retail store brand chain, Ascena has a number of store brand chains that could be sold. Do you sell your better chains to maximize the cash, which can help pay off part or all of their term loan and try to rejuvenate the weaker chains in a business model restructuring? Or try to sell lower-performing chains that would only receive a very small amount of cash and move forward with a lot of debt hoping the better brand stores will generate enough cash flow to enable continued financing under a new term loan in 2022? This is the dilemma the current board is facing.

Based on the comment above during the conference call, the potential for a major sale could be part of the board's plan. It is interesting to remember that GGC was interested in buying Ann, Inc. back in 2015 for about $2 billion and is still a major equity investor in Ascena. Is GGC still interested in buying, especially the LOFT chain? Of course, given the negatives impacting retail stores since 2015, the price for the LOFT and/or the Ann Taylor chain would most likely be at a large discount to the 2015 bids.

How much could Premium Fashion, which includes Ann Taylor and LOFT, be sold for? With operating income all over the map, it is difficult to use some standard multiple range times income to estimate a price.

Premium Fashion - ($ millions)

The board of directors includes a number of people experienced in finance and restructuring, including one who was a clerk to a federal bankruptcy judge years ago. In my opinion, there could be strong cases made for a very wide range of pricing valuation results/methods. Given today's retail problems, I can't even suggest a rational price, but there is a very real possibility that a sale could greatly help reduce the term loan.

(BTW - Since there was only about $98 million in federal net operating losses as of August 2018, NOLs would not be a major factor if there is a future buyer of the entire company, including a credit bid in bankruptcy by term loan holders).

Only One Debt Issue

Unlike many companies, Ascena only has one debt issue - 2022 term loan. This makes it a lot easier to negotiate some deal with just one group of lenders. Often companies often have many different debt issues outstanding, such as term loans, first-lien notes, second-lien notes, and unsecured notes. Investors in these debt issues often clash about the direction they want to follow. Some secured holders just "loan to own" and actively force a bankruptcy filing hoping to get the new equity under a reorganization plan.

Ascena might be able to negotiate an extension by paying down part of the balloon payment, having stricter covenants, and/or having higher interest rates. It still has about three years to renegotiate the term loan.

Conclusion

A strong case can be made for a Ch.11 bankruptcy filing. Some would even assert the sooner the better in order to create a viable Ch.11 reorganization plan, instead of having almost nothing to work with by waiting too long and being forced to liquidate like other retailers.

I would not sell ASNA short at this point because there are some other factors that could help it avoid bankruptcy. Very long term, I would also not buy ASNA because I have extreme doubts about the future of the brick-and-mortar retail industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have been short ASNA in the past, but I have no position currently.