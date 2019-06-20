Apple's Stock Implies A U.S./China Trade Truce Following The G20 Summit

Both suggest the stock could continue to rise, especially with a favorable result out of the summit.

Apple (AAPL) has been on the rise in recent days, and the good news is that it may still have further to climb. An analysis of the technical chart and options market suggests the stock rises to around $212 from its current price of about $199 on June 12, a gain of about 7%. It's perhaps a sign that investors are betting tariffs on the iPhones are avoided, and the very least a trade truce is reached between the US and China at the G20 summit.

The last time I wrote on Apple was on May 21. At the time I noted the stock could fall to around to $169. The stock ended up reaching a low of $170.25 on June 3. But recently I have noticed some new bullish trends in the stock that I first discussed in my premium service Reading That Markets. You can track all of my calls on Apple and other Seeking Alpha articles on this google spreadsheet I created.

Bullish Options Betting

Apple has seen an increasing number of bullish bets at the $200 strike price calls for expiration on July 19. The open interest has soared to nearly 40,000 open contracts. A buyer of those calls would need the stock to rise to around $205.50 to breakeven by the middle of July. It's a massive wager too, with a dollar value of about $21 million.

The rising number of call options is a sign that some investors are betting heavily that Apple's stock rise by the middle of July.

(Trade Alert July $200 Calls)

Additionally, the $210 calls have seen their open interest rise as well to around 25,000 open contracts. For a buyer of these calls to earn a profit, the stock would need to rise to about $211.70 by the middle of July.

(Trade Alert July $210 Calls)

Improving Technical Trends

The chart shows that the stock is rising above an essential level of resistance at $198.50. It's meaningful because it could pave the way for the shares to increase to around $210. Additionally, the chart shows that the relative strength index is rising too, after breaking a downtrend. The RSI is currently about 60, which indicates the stock can continue to rise before becoming overbought. A level on the RSI above 70 suggests that a stock is overbought.

Catalysts That May Boost The Shares

The most significant catalyst for Apple's stock could come following the G20 summit. That's when the US and China are expected to negotiate a potential trade deal. Whether an agreement is reached may not matter. What will matter is if the two sides can agree to at least not institute more tariffs or potential retaliation. That would remove some of the risk that perhaps China might target Apple hurting sales of the iPhone. Additionally, it may remove the chances for further tariffs on China imports. The potential for tariffs on imported iPhones to the US could hurt sales for Apple or severely impact gross margins and earnings.

Based on the options betting and the recent trading in the stock, it would suggest the market is anticipating a favorable outcome from this G20 summit.

Risks

Should the stock fail to break out rising above or maintaining a price above $198.50, it may indicate the stock falls back to around $194, or perhaps even lower to as far as $182.

Additionally, should tariffs be put into placed on the iPhone it could severely hurt Apple's revenue. The company on June 20 in a written letter to the U.S. Trade Representative noted that a tariff would result in the company contributing less to the US economy, and hurt Apple's global competitiveness.

At the same time, to potentially avoid tariffs in the US, the company is considering moving some production of its iPhone's out of China. Of course, this raises the potential for the loss of jobs in China, something the Chinese government may frown upon, which could result in retaliation against Apple. Apple finds itself in a tight spot.

Outlook

For now, it would seem that investors are taking the optimistic view that all works in Apple favor and the worst case scenario is avoided. At least that's how one can interrupt the last stock movement and options bets.

The focus of Reading the Markets is to find stocks that may rise or fall using fundamental, technical, and options market analysis. Additionally, we search for clues from the broader markets to discover trends and gauge direction. I use videos and written commentaries to get the story out. Additionally, I have started to create educational videos to help people catch on to my approach. Hope to see you soon -Mike



Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.